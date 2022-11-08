ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC's Miranda Maverick wants a piece of Molly McCann, but it has nothing to do with 'clout'

By Simon Samano, Ken Hathaway
 3 days ago
LAS VEGAS – Molly McCann currently is No 15 in the official UFC women’s flyweight rankings, and quite frankly that doesn’t sit well with Miranda Maverick.

Maverick made that clear Saturday after her clean-sweep unanimous decision win over Shanna Young at UFC Fight Night 214. When Maverick (11-4 MMA, 4-2 UFC) got her time on the microphone, she used it to call out McCann – again.

“I’ve called out Molly McCann three, four, five times, even before she had clout,” Maverick explained to reporters afterward. “And now that she does have the so-called clout that she has through Paddy (Pimblett) and through her own finishes against who I see not being as skilled of fighters as she should have to fight to get in the top 15, and I’m ready to kind of take that little title away from her. How is she in the top 15 and I’m not, you know?”

McCann’s placement in the 125-pound rankings is on the strength of three consecutive wins against Ji Yeon Kim, Luana Carolina and Hannah Goldy, the latter two of which came by knockout. Maverick’s win over Young was her second in a row. Prior to back-to-back wins, Maverick had back-to-back losses, which kicked off with a split decision to Maycee Barber that she calls “a robbery” and still hasn’t let go of.

The result altered the trajectory of Maverick’s career, but she’s ready to rectify that and hopes to do so in a fight with McCann.

“I think I won that fight (vs. Barber), and (McCann is) standing exactly where I should be,” Maverick said. “And I’m ready to get back up there, into the top 15, and take the spot that is mine.”

