Read full article on original website
Related
Arizona likely sends two new GOP congressmen to Washington, Democrats could unseat another
(The Center Square) – Despite hundreds of thousands of votes yet to be tabulated, poll watchers had seen enough to predict two new Republican U.S. House members, but another GOP incumbent is on the ropes. On Friday morning, incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Tom O’Halleran conceded to challenger Eli Crane...
straightarrownews.com
Surprising results indicate pollsters undercounted Democrat voters
Pollsters are going to have to have their work cut out for them in the next few weeks. Whereas in the 2018 and 2020 elections they undercounted potential Republican voters, this time they appear to have undercounted potential Democrat voters. Republican advantage on the economy did not play out as...
straightarrownews.com
Democratic Rep. Spanberger survives Vega challenge in Virginia
Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger won a nail-biter reelection in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District. The race between the moderate Spanberger and her Republican challenger, Yesli Vega, was considered a toss up in the RealClearPolitics average of polls. In an election where abortion rights become a top issue, Vega, who hoped...
'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman
Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
Black Georgia voters say the Walker-Warnock runoff leaves them with a burden to ‘save the Senate’ again
ATLANTA — Aaron Jones took a deep breath when he emerged from the public library on Ponce de Leon Avenue here into the warm Georgia sun after casting his votes in the midterm elections on Tuesday afternoon. By late that evening, he was anxiety-ridden and befuddled as Democrat Sen....
'Look At The Mess The Trump Family Lineage Has Created!': Ivanka Trump Gets Roasted For Encouraging People To Go 'Vote' On Election Day
Ivanka Trump got roasted for encouraging people to cast their ballot on Election Day. On Monday, November 7, the blonde beauty posted a snapshot of herself holding an "I Voted" sticker. "Vote !" she simply captioned the photo via Instagram. Article continues below advertisement. However, some of her followers made...
Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run
Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024. “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
NFL World Reacts To Herschel Walker Election Result
Herschel Walker has surely been through a run off or two in his day, but this upcoming one will be much different. The former college football and NFL star is heading toward an official election runoff with his opponent in the Georgia U.S. Senate race. Walker and his opponent, Raphael...
Democrats' Chances of a Senate Majority Just Got Brighter
Democrats' chances of retaining control of the Senate seemed brighter on Friday morning as key races in Arizona and Nevada appeared poised to deliver victories for President Joe Biden's party. Fifty-one seats are needed to form a Senate majority and Democrats have so far won 48 races compared to 49...
An election day tweet from Joe Biden sparks fiery debate online: ‘You aren’t a King, Mr President’
The Twitter account of US President Joe Biden sparked a fiery debate online as the nation prepared to head to the polls in a high-stakes election that his administration has pitched will “shape our lifetime”.“You don’t get to accept hundreds of thousands of dollars in pandemic loans and then attack my Administration for helping working folks get some relief,” tweeted the president’s Twitter account late Monday night.The message came just hours after Mr Biden rallied with fellow Democratic candidates in Maryland to send a message of optimism, despite ever present concerns about his party’s showing in Tuesday’s midterms hanging...
Lauren Boebert used Trump and the Proud Boys to gain power – now she’s getting personal to defend her seat
Lauren Boebert, 35, who is running for re-election as a US Representative for Colorado, was among the first of a post-2016 breed of Maga-focused Republicans to win a major congressional seat. Ms Boebert is the daughter of a single mother and has spoken at length about her upbringing struggling with...
straightarrownews.com
Vance beats Ryan in Ohio Senate race
Self described “political outsider” J.D. Vance, R, is in as Ohio’s next senator. Vance defeated Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan, who was trying to jump from the House to the Senate and flip the seat from the GOP column. In a battleground state like Ohio, Ryan distanced himself...
straightarrownews.com
Taylor: ‘Huge’ turnout key in Johnson-Barnes, Evers-Michels races
As seen in other states on election night, Wisconsin had many tight races for Senate and governor. As of 11:00 p.m. EST, the race between Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) and Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes was nearly a tossup, and Gov. Tony Evers (D-WI) held a slight lead over Republican challenger Tim Michels. According to State Sen. Lena Taylor (D-WI), a “huge” turnout in Wisconsin may play a role in deciding these two races. She cited the Milwaukee area, which recorded a voter turnout of 70-75%, according to Taylor.
straightarrownews.com
Why Arizona and Nevada election counts are taking so long
The election was Tuesday, but now days later, Americans are without results in key races including the Senate and governors contests in Nevada and Arizona. So what’s taking so long?. Nevada:. In Nevada, mail-in ballots can be received as late as 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, as long as...
Kelly win in Arizona puts Dems 1 seat from Senate control
Republicans now must win both outstanding races to take the majority. Other Arizona contests, including the closely watched race for governor, are still too early to call.
straightarrownews.com
Evers, Whitmer lock up gubernatorial wins; three states waiting
As is the case with the control of Congress following the 2022 midterm elections, the gubernatorial layout for the country had not been finalized as of early Wednesday. The overnight hours did see incumbent Democratic Govs. Gretchen Whitmer, Mich., and Tony Evers, Wis., pick up wins over tough Republican challengers.
MSNBC
Ron DeSantis for president? Not so fast.
Republicans massively underperformed expectations in the midterm elections, but there was a notable exception to the trend: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' re-election. DeSantis didn't just clobber his Democratic opponent, former Gov. Charlie Crist, by about 20 points — he also carried 62 out of 67 counties; secured an astonishing win in Miami-Dade, which was once considered a Democratic stronghold; and performed exceptionally well in areas with big Latino populations.
straightarrownews.com
Greg Abbott defeats Beto O’Rourke in Texas governor’s race
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, R, has secured a third term. His victory over former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D, solidifies his dominance over Texas politics in a state many Democrats hoped to turn blue or at least purple. Immigration and abortion rights were front and center during this race. Abbott...
straightarrownews.com
Johnson beats Barnes to win Wisconsin Senate race
Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, R, is the victor in his closely-watched reelection race, defeating Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. Democrats prioritized this race, hoping to take full control of the Senate and oust one of the GOP’s staunchest conservatives. This race was close. Barnes led by about four points...
straightarrownews.com
Brian Kemp tops Stacey Abrams to win Georgia governor’s race
The rematch had the same result. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, R, is projected to beat Stacey Abrams, D, for the second consecutive election. Abrams painted Kemp as a politician who doesn’t follow through on his word and who oversaw a decline in Georgia’s economy and quality of life while he was in office. She gave examples including the Atlanta Medical Center closing the week before the election and the state ending a rental assistance program.
Comments / 0