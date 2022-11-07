ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Governor Midterm Elections 2022

Voters will elect governors in 36 states in the 2022 midterms. The outcome of competitive races in major battlegrounds — including Arizona, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Michigan — will likely have enormous impact on abortion and LGBTQ rights, among other issues. These races could also carry possible implications for the next presidential election in 2024.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CNET

These States Have Put Abortion on the Ballot in November

For more information about your reproductive health rights and related federal resources, you can visit the US government's Reproductive Rights site. Abortion access in the US shifted enormously after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that determined there was a constitutional right to abortion. The...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Guardian

White women have been voting against their (reproductive) interests for years

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. ‘The elephant in the room is white and female’. There are only a few days left until the US midterm elections and, if a new poll is to be believed, white women might help contribute to a red wave. The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that white suburban women have “significantly shifted” their support from Democrats to Republicans amid “rising concerns over the economy and inflation”. The Journal found that white suburban women “now favor Republicans for Congress by 15 percentage points, moving 27 percentage points away from Democrats since the Journal‘s August poll”.
Salon

Voters in Boebert's district are over her

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) gives remarks during a Save America Rally with former US President Donald Trump at the Adams County Fairgrounds on June 25, 2022 in Mendon, Illinois. (Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images) According to a consortium of Colorado newspapers including the Colorado Sun and the Aspen Times among others,...
COLORADO STATE
straightarrownews.com

Wes Moore elected Maryland’s next governor, a flip for Democrats

Maryland voters have elected a new governor. Democratic candidate Wes Moore defeated Republican Dan Cox, flipping the state for Democrats. Moore’s victory was expected in deep blue Maryland, where popular GOP Gov. Larry Hogan was term-limited from running again. Moore is a Rhodes scholar, retired Army captain and combat...
MARYLAND STATE
straightarrownews.com

Vance beats Ryan in Ohio Senate race

Self described “political outsider” J.D. Vance, R, is in as Ohio’s next senator. Vance defeated Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan, who was trying to jump from the House to the Senate and flip the seat from the GOP column. In a battleground state like Ohio, Ryan distanced himself...
OHIO STATE
Fox News

Fox News Poll: Walker gains ground in Georgia Senate race

After two overtime U.S. Senate elections in 2020, the Peach State is poised for another nail-biter as Republican candidate Herschel Walker has closed the gap with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Georgia law stipulates a 50% requirement for victory, and with the closeness of the race, the battle may be headed for a runoff.
GEORGIA STATE
Scary Mommy

Here's How Abortion Rights Are Faring In The 2022 Elections

Results are still pouring in around the country, but a day out from Election Day 2022, the country is starting to see a clearer picture of the winners, losers, and political trends that will shape the future of the United States. Top of mind for millions of women are the outcomes of a half-dozen amendments, proposals, propositions, and referendums related to abortion rights.
GEORGIA STATE
CNET

Midterm Elections 2022: Ballot Questions to Track on Election Day

It's Election Day, and in addition to selecting representatives on the local, state and federal level, voters in many states will cast their ballots in referendums on issues ranging from abortion access to gun control. Twenty-six states and the District of Columbia have a referendum process that allows citizens and...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy