'The elephant in the room is white and female'. There are only a few days left until the US midterm elections and, if a new poll is to be believed, white women might help contribute to a red wave. The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that white suburban women have "significantly shifted" their support from Democrats to Republicans amid "rising concerns over the economy and inflation". The Journal found that white suburban women "now favor Republicans for Congress by 15 percentage points, moving 27 percentage points away from Democrats since the Journal's August poll".

5 DAYS AGO