Across the Country, Voting Issues Are on the Ballot. Abortion and Guns Are, Too.
Temporary workers verify and separate early votes that were mailed in at the Maricopa County Recorder's Office in Phoenix, on Aug. 2, 2022. (Adriana Zehbrauskas/The New York Times)
Governor Midterm Elections 2022
Voters will elect governors in 36 states in the 2022 midterms. The outcome of competitive races in major battlegrounds — including Arizona, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Michigan — will likely have enormous impact on abortion and LGBTQ rights, among other issues. These races could also carry possible implications for the next presidential election in 2024.
CNET
These States Have Put Abortion on the Ballot in November
For more information about your reproductive health rights and related federal resources, you can visit the US government's Reproductive Rights site. Abortion access in the US shifted enormously after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that determined there was a constitutional right to abortion. The...
Voting laws at issue as states decide scores of ballot items
Voters in several states are weighing in on fundamental questions about how future elections will function as scores of ballot measures addressing an array of issues are being decided. Several of the more than 130 state ballot measures in Tuesday’s elections would affect the way voters cast ballots by adding...
Live Results: 2022 Midterm Elections
See results for key races for the House of Representatives, Senate, and governor seats across the US.
White women have been voting against their (reproductive) interests for years
Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. ‘The elephant in the room is white and female’. There are only a few days left until the US midterm elections and, if a new poll is to be believed, white women might help contribute to a red wave. The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that white suburban women have “significantly shifted” their support from Democrats to Republicans amid “rising concerns over the economy and inflation”. The Journal found that white suburban women “now favor Republicans for Congress by 15 percentage points, moving 27 percentage points away from Democrats since the Journal‘s August poll”.
Marconews.com
C'mon Georgia voters, give Herschel Walker what he really wants. Elect him sheriff!
In what I'm sure wasn't a ploy to distract from reports he paid for an ex-girlfriend's abortion, Walker has proudly shown off a badge, saying he works in law enforcement, which he definitely does not. USA TODAY. If there’s one thing that’s clear this midterm election season, it’s that Herschel...
Voters in Boebert's district are over her
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) gives remarks during a Save America Rally with former US President Donald Trump at the Adams County Fairgrounds on June 25, 2022 in Mendon, Illinois. (Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images) According to a consortium of Colorado newspapers including the Colorado Sun and the Aspen Times among others,...
straightarrownews.com
Wes Moore elected Maryland’s next governor, a flip for Democrats
Maryland voters have elected a new governor. Democratic candidate Wes Moore defeated Republican Dan Cox, flipping the state for Democrats. Moore’s victory was expected in deep blue Maryland, where popular GOP Gov. Larry Hogan was term-limited from running again. Moore is a Rhodes scholar, retired Army captain and combat...
What the heck is Constitutional Amendment A on your ballot?
There's a constitutional amendment on every ballot sent out to Utah voters that you may not know a lot about.
Second woman says Ga. Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid for abortion
A second woman is accusing Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker of pressuring her into having an abortion, calling the Republican a "hypocrite" for campaigning against abortion access while allegedly pushing her to get one in 1993. "Herschel Walker is a hypocrite and he is not fit to be a U.S....
Results: Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes defeats former Republican state Sen. George Logan in Connecticut's 5th Congressional District election
Polls closed in the state at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
Secretaries of state warn 'independent state legislature theory' would upend elections
(The Center Square) – Thirteen Secretaries of State led by Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold filed an amicus brief with the United States Supreme Court in Moore v. Harper, a case that will have the court considering the “independent state legislature” theory. The Supreme Court will...
Republicans are suing to disqualify voters in battleground states
From the House to the Senate: What’s at stake in the 2022 midterms?. In a scathing opinion issued hours before Election Day, a Michigan judge rejected a spurious lawsuit from a Republican candidate that sought to throw out thousands of absentee ballots from Detroit voters. A lawsuit from GOP...
straightarrownews.com
Vance beats Ryan in Ohio Senate race
Self described “political outsider” J.D. Vance, R, is in as Ohio’s next senator. Vance defeated Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan, who was trying to jump from the House to the Senate and flip the seat from the GOP column. In a battleground state like Ohio, Ryan distanced himself...
Fox News Poll: Walker gains ground in Georgia Senate race
After two overtime U.S. Senate elections in 2020, the Peach State is poised for another nail-biter as Republican candidate Herschel Walker has closed the gap with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Georgia law stipulates a 50% requirement for victory, and with the closeness of the race, the battle may be headed for a runoff.
Is Georgia's election fair? Here's what midterm voters say
Democrat Stacey Abrams has frequently alleged voter suppression, but many Georgia voters — including her own supporters — think the election is both secure and fair.
Midterm Elections 2022: The 20 Biggest Ballot Measures To Watch
Reproductive rights, minimum wage increases and slavery are the subjects of proposals and initiatives across the country.
Here's How Abortion Rights Are Faring In The 2022 Elections
Results are still pouring in around the country, but a day out from Election Day 2022, the country is starting to see a clearer picture of the winners, losers, and political trends that will shape the future of the United States. Top of mind for millions of women are the outcomes of a half-dozen amendments, proposals, propositions, and referendums related to abortion rights.
CNET
Midterm Elections 2022: Ballot Questions to Track on Election Day
It's Election Day, and in addition to selecting representatives on the local, state and federal level, voters in many states will cast their ballots in referendums on issues ranging from abortion access to gun control. Twenty-six states and the District of Columbia have a referendum process that allows citizens and...
