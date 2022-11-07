Frances Jean (Vicari) Chappell, 82, of Godfrey, was called home at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Born June 21, 1940 in Alton, she was the daughter of Dominic Joseph and Josephine Marie (Mancuso) Vicari. Fran attended St. Patrick’s Grade School and Marquette High School where she graduated in 1958. She was a lifelong devoted member of the Catholic Church, most recently belonging to St. Mary’s in Alton. She enjoyed spending time with her family foremost and her many friends. Her favorite past times included gardening, meeting her friends for lunch, and watching Cardinals baseball. She retired from the Madison County Treasurer’s office after 25 plus years of service. Surviving are her children, Tom Chappell (Sue) of Alton, Tracey Sankey (Kevin) of Warrenton, MO, Terri Chappell (Brad Toussaint) of Godfrey, Mike Chappell (Kim) of Columbia, MO, and Jane Hale (Mark) of O’Fallon, IL, 16 grandchildren, Mike Chappell (Jen), Samantha Dodson (Corey), Mandi Elfgen (Chad), Holly Stroot (Kenny), Alison Hillen (Travis), Tanya Green, Katie Byrd, Kelly Crothers (Randy), Jacki Schranck (Stephen), Jake Grossheim, Myah Grossheim, Brittany Osborne (Jeremy), Ryan Chappell, Lauren Carberry (Kyle), Morgan Hale, and Natalie Hale, 27 great grandchildren with two on the way, a sister, Ro Noll of Alton, two nieces and one nephew. Since the birth of her first grandchild she was lovingly known as “Nana”. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Clem Noll, one niece, one nephew, and former husband, Moe Chappell. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 14, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton. Memorials may be made to Marquette Catholic High School of Alton.

