edglentoday.com
EAWR Hosts College Career Fair
Open to all local schools, East Alton - Wood River Community High School's career fair featured professionals from a variety of career fields, allowing students a much closer look at a broad spectrum of possibilities.
edglentoday.com
Frances Jean (Vicari) Chappell
Frances Jean (Vicari) Chappell, 82, of Godfrey, was called home at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Born June 21, 1940 in Alton, she was the daughter of Dominic Joseph and Josephine Marie (Mancuso) Vicari. Fran attended St. Patrick’s Grade School and Marquette High School where she graduated in 1958. She was a lifelong devoted member of the Catholic Church, most recently belonging to St. Mary’s in Alton. She enjoyed spending time with her family foremost and her many friends. Her favorite past times included gardening, meeting her friends for lunch, and watching Cardinals baseball. She retired from the Madison County Treasurer’s office after 25 plus years of service. Surviving are her children, Tom Chappell (Sue) of Alton, Tracey Sankey (Kevin) of Warrenton, MO, Terri Chappell (Brad Toussaint) of Godfrey, Mike Chappell (Kim) of Columbia, MO, and Jane Hale (Mark) of O’Fallon, IL, 16 grandchildren, Mike Chappell (Jen), Samantha Dodson (Corey), Mandi Elfgen (Chad), Holly Stroot (Kenny), Alison Hillen (Travis), Tanya Green, Katie Byrd, Kelly Crothers (Randy), Jacki Schranck (Stephen), Jake Grossheim, Myah Grossheim, Brittany Osborne (Jeremy), Ryan Chappell, Lauren Carberry (Kyle), Morgan Hale, and Natalie Hale, 27 great grandchildren with two on the way, a sister, Ro Noll of Alton, two nieces and one nephew. Since the birth of her first grandchild she was lovingly known as “Nana”. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Clem Noll, one niece, one nephew, and former husband, Moe Chappell. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 14, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton. Memorials may be made to Marquette Catholic High School of Alton.
communitytimessc.com
Meet The Faces of Local TV News Derrion Henderson WMBF-TV
Derrion Henderson is the morning anchor at WMBF News. He anchors the 5 and 6 a.m. newscast, along with cut-ins for The Today Show. Derrion is native of St. Louis, Missouri. Two years into his TV career, he returned home to report in his hometown before moving to the Grand Strand. Derrion started college at an Historical Black University and College (HBCU), Harris-Stowe State University, before transferring and graduating from Southeast Missouri State University.During his return to St. Louis, Derrion received several awards. They include: DELUX Magazine 30 under 30, St. Louis Champion by Explore St. Louis, and two distinguished alumni awards from his high school alma maters Riverview Gardens and North Technical High School.
edglentoday.com
Frances Lux
Frances Lux 94, of Madison, Illinois passed away on 3:40 a.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Liberty Village in Maryville, Illinois. She was born August 6, 1928 in Madison, Illinois to Theodore and Frances (Liszwski) Rozycke. She married Rolland Lux on October 3, 1953 at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Madison , he passed away on October 31, 2008.
KMOV
Martin Mathews, co-founder of the Mathews-Dickey Boys’ & Girls’ Club, dies
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Martin Mathews, the co-founder of the Mathews-Dickey Boys’ & Girls’ Club, has died at the age of 97. For decades, Mathews helped shape the lives of young people through sports while also teaching them the game of life. He also collaborated with Major League Baseball and the St. Louis Cardinals to create the Reviving Baseball in the Inner Cities Program in 1992, according to the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame.
advantagenews.com
Motorcyclist airlifted after Godfrey crash
A 50-year-old man has been airlifted to a St. Louis hospital with what police believe to be non-life-threatening injuries after hitting a deer in Godfrey this morning. The crash happened on West Delmar Avenue (Illinois Route 3) near the D’Adrian Subdivision at about 5:30am. The man suffered various injuries...
With Megan Green Win, St. Louis Says 'Bye' to Status Quo
The progressive Board of Alderman president's election leaves the Slay/Krewson coalition on the ropes
edglentoday.com
Legendary Mustang Sanctuary Hosting Veterans/First Responders Appreciation Lunch
ALHAMBRA - The Legendary Mustang Sanctuary, a nonprofit organization and horse sanctuary for Mustangs, is hosting a lunch to show appreciation for veterans, active duty service members, and first responders. The lunch will be held this Sunday, Nov. 13 starting at 11 a.m. at the sanctuary, located at 10107 Klenke Road in Alhambra, Illinois, 62001.
KMOV
Schnucks recalls ground beef sold at Swansea, Illinois store
SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV) - Schnucks has recalled ground beef that was sold at its Swansea, Illinois store Tuesday. The grocery chain says some ground beef was purchased at the store between 2:45 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Tuesday is being recalled because it may contain foreign materials. The affected products include:
Illinois Business Journal
Results posted for the Nov. 8 election in Madison, St. Clair County
Unofficial results show as of 10:26 p.m. Tuesday, with 100 percent of precincts reporting, 97,814 of the county’s 180,588 registered voters had cast a ballot, a turnout of 54 percent. Two seats on the Madison County Board that represent districts that include areas of Troy and Glen Carbon were...
advantagenews.com
Close races in Madison County, Andreas over Mendoza
With the Gubernatorial election headlining the news, voting locations around Madison County were busy Tuesday, according to the County Clerk. Of the 174,000 registered voters, Debbie Ming-Mendoza believes turnout will come in at around 41%. But she says a lot of the contests were close, many of them going back-and-forth.
saucemagazine.com
1933 House of Bourbon will bring a taste of the Prohibition era to Edwardsville this fall
1933 House of Bourbon is slated to open at 1001 Enclave Parkway in Edwardsville on Nov. 16. Although the bar has bourbon in the name, it took owner Bernard D’Souza a while to develop his love of that particular type of whiskey. “I was actually always a whiskey person. I loved whiskey. It started with scotch and then went to single malts and then bourbon,” said D’Souza. He developed a taste for it with his wife, Simmi Kaur and, from there, the idea for 1933 was born. “You know, we love to have fun, love to party. And that became a passion of ours. We love to entertain people, love to go out and try different things. And so that all came together in this House of Bourbon.”
edglentoday.com
David Goins Delivers Lovejoy Day Proclamation
Alton Mayor David Goins delivered the official proclamation for Elijah P. Lovejoy day in the the city of Alton.
Madison Co. voters say libraries shouldn't advertise drag queen events to minors
GLEN CARBON, Ill. — The results of a controversial ballot measure in the Metro East are getting a lot of attention. Nearly two-out-of-three voters in Madison County voted ‘no’ on a referendum question aimed at advertising drag shows at local libraries and schools. The sign out front...
advantagenews.com
No injuries in car fire on River Road
Traffic was snarled briefly during the Thursday evening drive on the Great River Road due to a car fire near the Clifton Terrace intersection. No injuries were reported, but the vehicle suffered extensive damage. The Godfrey Fire Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the blaze at about 5pm....
generalaviationnews.com
Construction begins on engine run-up project at KCPS
Construction is underway at St. Louis Downtown Airport (KCPS) on a new ground engine run-up and compass calibration pad. The busiest general aviation airport in Illinois outside of Chicago, KCPS is located on 1,000 acres in Illinois just across the Mississippi River from downtown St. Louis. The project includes new...
Three restaurant break-ins overnight throughout St. Louis
Three more businesses were broken into overnight.
Freeburg woman admits defrauding schools she worked for
A woman who worked as a business manager for a pair of Belleville-area schools pleaded guilty Wednesday to bank fraud in federal court.
KSDK
Winter weather outlook for St. Louis area 2023
Freezing temperatures, snow and ice will be here soon. Weather First Chief Meteorologist Scott Connell has your winter weather outlook.
St. Louis area business fights back against costly smash and grabs
Thieves are smashing through storefront windows and taking what they want. A St. Louis area startup business believes it has a way to fight back.
