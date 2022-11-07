Read full article on original website
Jackets Victorious in Opener Against Georgia State, 60-42
THE FLATS – Behind 37 combined points from Cameron Swartz and Bianca Jackson, Georgia Tech women’s basketball opened its 2022-23 season with a 60-42 victory over Georgia State on Thursday in McCamish Pavilion. Swartz led all scorers with 19 points, while Jackson added 18. The Yellow Jackets held...
No. 13 Tech Gears up for No. 5 Louisville
THE FLATS – No. 13 Georgia Tech volleyball (18-5, 11-3 ACC) returns home for a rematch with No. 5 Louisville (22-2, 13-1 ACC) on Friday at 7 p.m. in O’Keefe Gymnasium. The fifth top-15 matchup of the season for the Yellow Jackets will serve as Senior Night, being broadcast on ACC Network Extra.
Jackets Travel to NCAA South Regionals
THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech cross country team continue postseason competition this weekend at the NCAA South Region Championships in Huntsville, Ala. The meet will take place on Friday, Nov. 11 starting with the women’s 6K race at 8:30 a.m. CT and the men’s 10K race will follow at 9:30 a.m. CT.
Blue Cain Signs Letter-of-Intent with Men's Basketball
THE FLATS – Four-star guard Blue Cain of Knoxville, Tenn., has signed a letter-of-intent to join Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team, head coach Josh Pastner announced. The 6-4 Cain, who is finishing his high school career at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., after attending Knoxville Catholic School, is ranked No. 98 overall and No. 13 among shooting guards in the 247Sports composite rankings. He was listed No. 84 by On3 at the time of his verbal commitment to Tech in early June. He chose the Yellow Jackets over Yale, Tennessee, Syracuse, South Carolina and others.
Nothing eccentric about Mike Leach’s take on upsetting ‘simple’ Georgia: Buy-in, more cowbell
ATHENS — For all of the ‘guru’ status Mike Leach has been assigned, the Mississippi State coach finds his team’s matchup with Georgia remarkably simple. “Don’t get too caught up in it, just focus on what you do,” Leach said this week, asked the key to upsetting the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs when the teams meet at 7 p.m. on Saturday in Starkville.
Yellow Jackets Sign Owen DeMuth
THE FLATS – Owen DeMuth has officially committed to join the Georgia Tech men’s tennis program. The Bloomfield, Mich. Native, comes to the Flats as a top 10 ranked junior player in the Midwest area. DeMuth has received multiple accolades including being named the 2022 Mr. Michigan Tennis....
How Georgia football became the toughest team in college football: ‘It’s not built for everybody’
ATHENS — Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint knows how Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker felt at the end of Saturday’s 27-13 win. The Tennessee quarterback remained on the ground after being thrown down by Georgia linebacker Rian Davis, the final time he was slammed into the Sanford Stadium turf on the wet afternoon.
2023 Running Back Javin Simpkins Announces De-Commitment
Miami (Fla.) Norland senior running back Javin Simpkins is back on the market. Simpkins, who had been committed to Georgia Tech, announced this afternoon that he has reopened his recruitment. The three-star prospect holds nearly two dozen scholarship offers. "After a long conversation with my family, I have decided to...
Jackets Tipoff Season against Georgia State Thursday
Georgia Tech hosted its final preseason tune-up last week against Clayton State in an exhibition contest. Paced by fifth-year transfer Cameron Swartz and freshman Kara Dunn in scoring with 12 and 11 points, respectively, the Yellow Jackets collected a 69-62 win. Junior Eylia Love led the Jackets on the glass, securing a team-high 12 rebounds. Tech shot 42.6 percent for the game.
Top Moments at McCamish Pavilion
Ten years have passed since the opening of McCamish Pavilion on the night of Nov. 9, 2012, to a sellout crowd of fans that watched the Yellow Jacket men’s basketball team defeat Tulane. The sparkling, state-of-the-art facility that the Tech men’s and women’s basketball teams call home has hosted more than 340 Yellow Jackets basketball games as well as a number of Atlanta Hawks and Atlanta Dream games. It also is the home of Georgia Tech’s commencement exercises and convocations, as well as a number of other non-sporting events, including memorial services, television, movie and photo shoots, concerts, a speech by former President Barack Obama and the inauguration of Georgia’s current governor, Brian Kemp. McCamish Pavilion also served as a voting precinct during the 2020 presidential election.
National media eats crow, crowns Georgia football entering second College Football Playoff rankings
There was a lot of public doubt regarding Georgia after the first College Football Playoff rankings. The committee slotted Georgia in third, behind both Tennessee and Ohio State. Yet following Georgia’s dominant win over Tennessee this past weekend, there isn’t expected to be much of a debate about who the...
Kirby Smart goes deeper on his transfer portal comments, confidence in offensive line before Miss St
ATHENS — It was a little strange for Kirby Smart to immediately reference the transfer portal in his postgame interview with CBS’ Jenny Dell. Georgia had just finished off previously No. 1 Tennessee in dominant fashion. The win spoke loudly about the culture and program that Georgia built.
Georgia high school football playoffs are here
The Georgia High School Association football state championship tournament begins this week and we take a look at who is in and who may make history.
Signing Day Central
THE FLATS — Wednesday, Nov. 9 is National Signing Day, the first opportunity for student-athletes in sports except football to sign National Letters of Intent to attend Georgia Tech beginning in 2023. The lists below will be updated throughout the day as the signed NLIs roll in. Baseball |...
VIDEO: Football Student-Athletes Media Availability
DB Zamari Walton, OL Jordan Williams and DL D'Quan Douse talk to media after practice ahead of their game vs. Miami. In a unified endeavor, Georgia Tech, the Georgia Tech Foundation, Georgia Tech athletics and the Alexander-Tharpe Fund have come together to accelerate funding for student-athlete scholarships with the launch of the Competitive Drive Initiative. The initiative kicks off with the Accelerate GT Match Program, where any new gift to the A-T Fund’s Athletic Scholarship Fund made through Dec. 31 will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the Georgia Tech Foundation, up to $2.5 million. Should Accelerate GT reach its $2.5 million fundraising goal, the matching gift would result in a $5 million impact for Georgia Tech athletics. To learn more and to contribute online, visit atfund.org/accelerate.
Wildcats travel to Atlanta for GHSA playoffs
VALDOSTA – The Wildcats will travel to Westlake High School to take on the Lions in Atlanta for the first round GHSA football playoffs. The Valdosta High Wildcats will travel to Westlake High School and play the Lions in Atlanta, Georgia for the first round of the GHSA football playoffs on Saturday, November 12, with a kick off of 6:00 pm.
Whataburger Kennesaw to Open Soon
Say what? Finally, a date has been announced according to Tomorrow’s News Today for the first Georgia Whataburger to open in Kennesaw on 11/28 at 705 Town Park Lane NW in a former Charlie’s Restaurant. BUT, Whataburger wrote to Scoop saying they don’t have plans to announce at this time and to just keep checking their social media pages for any updates.
OPINION: Atlantans find joy in latest roller-skating renaissance
There is a lot of nostalgia attached to roller-skating, but during the pandemic the activity attracted a new audience. People who had never been on skates before watched roller-skating videos on social media and decided to give it a try.
Giant card set up for TakeOff in downtown Atlanta | How fans can sign
ATLANTA — Residents in Atlanta have a chance to give their sympathies to the late rapper TakeOff before his funeral service on Friday. The Saving Our Sons Campaign invites fans to share their condolences on the giant card, which will be set up today in downtown Atlanta. Specifically, it'll...
PHOTOS: Head in the clouds
The Atlanta Airshow took place on Falcon Field through Nov. 5-6, and many showed up to see the Navy’s Blue Angels take flight over Peachtree City this weekend. Donate to McIntosh Trail - The Student News Site of McIntosh High School. Your donation supports the student journalists of McIntosh...
