Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It's All About Burgers, Bacon, & Eggs At New RestaurantGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Famous Restaurant Closes, Doesn't Tell EmployeesGreyson FTempe, AZ
New proposal would give families hundreds each month in ArizonaJake WellsArizona State
Holiday Pop-ups: Miracle & Sippin' Santa Return to Phoenix, AZMomJunkyPhoenix, AZ
Related
kq2.com
Eric Schmitt to win Missouri Senate race
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) ABC is projecting that Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt will win the Missouri U.S. Senate race. Schmitt will be replacing senator Roy Blunt who decided not to run for reelection. Republican candidate Schmitt defeats Democrat candidate Trudy Busch Valentine, Libertarian candidate Jonathan Dine and Constitution candidate Paul...
kq2.com
Sam Graves to hold District 6 seat
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) ABC is projecting that Republican incumbent Sam Graves will win reelection for Missouri House of Representatives District 6. Graves defeats Democrat candidate Henry Martin and Libertarian Edward A. Maidment.
kq2.com
St. Joseph city voters overwhelmingly pass SJPD sales tax
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) By an overwhelming margin, St. Joseph city voters passed the 20-year, half-cent sales tax to help fund the police department. With 13, 203 votes Tuesday (70%), the sales tax will help with the SJPD's recruitment and salaries. The tax is estimated to generate approximately $5.5 million annually.
kq2.com
Police, city celebrate win of sales tax pass
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It was a big night for police officers in St. Joseph as the police sales tax proposition passed by an outstanding 70% during the midterm elections. Tuesday night, a group celebrated the win at River Bluff Brewing during a watch party. "It's a testament to our police...
kq2.com
Second Harvest to air Thanksgiving special
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Second Harvest will be airing a special this week to bring awareness to the services the organization provides. There will be two, one-hour-long showings of the special on Thursday, November 10. The first showing will be at 11am with the second happening at 6pm. The goal of...
kq2.com
The Adopt-A-Family Christmas Program looking for adopters
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Adopt-A-Family Christmas Program has officially launched its 39th year and will soon be ready for adopters. The program allows generous members of the community to step in and 'adopt' individuals or families in need, helping them with gifts for the holiday season. Beginning Wednesday, November 16,...
kq2.com
Central sends 8 swimmers to State
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Central High School Boys Swimming Team. Heads into the state tournament this upcoming weekend. "We've been working really hard this year and excited to do well, hopefully place," Said Central Senior, Jack Cornelius. "We've worked toward this moment all season," said Central Senior, Matthew Byrd. And...
Comments / 0