Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United StatesKennardo G. JamesWinston-salem, NC
6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy optionsThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
The Juicy Crab opening November 7th in GreensboroThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Wing-shaped UFO reported at tree top level over NC couple's backyardRoger MarshHigh Point, NC
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Related
ramblinwreck.com
No. 13 Tech Gears up for No. 5 Louisville
THE FLATS – No. 13 Georgia Tech volleyball (18-5, 11-3 ACC) returns home for a rematch with No. 5 Louisville (22-2, 13-1 ACC) on Friday at 7 p.m. in O’Keefe Gymnasium. The fifth top-15 matchup of the season for the Yellow Jackets will serve as Senior Night, being broadcast on ACC Network Extra.
ramblinwreck.com
Jackets Victorious in Opener Against Georgia State, 60-42
THE FLATS – Behind 37 combined points from Cameron Swartz and Bianca Jackson, Georgia Tech women’s basketball opened its 2022-23 season with a 60-42 victory over Georgia State on Thursday in McCamish Pavilion. Swartz led all scorers with 19 points, while Jackson added 18. The Yellow Jackets held...
ramblinwreck.com
Inside The Chart: Playing The Hits
BUY TICKETS ONLINE: Georgia Tech vs. Miami - Saturday at 3:30 p.m. HEROES DAY TICKET OFFER (includes exclusive GT Heroes Day hat) Competitive Drive Initiative. Playing The Hits: Celebrating Charlie Thomas, Georgia Tech’s hard-hitting linebacker who will be making one last bone-crunching curtain call at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday vs. Miami.
ramblinwreck.com
Jackets Travel to NCAA South Regionals
THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech cross country team continue postseason competition this weekend at the NCAA South Region Championships in Huntsville, Ala. The meet will take place on Friday, Nov. 11 starting with the women’s 6K race at 8:30 a.m. CT and the men’s 10K race will follow at 9:30 a.m. CT.
ramblinwreck.com
Jackets Host Miami for Home Finale
Georgia Tech Football vs. Miami (Fla.) Saturday, Nov. 12 · 3:30 p.m. ET · Atlanta, Ga. · Bobby Dodd Stadium. TV: ACC RSN (In-Georgia: Bally Sports South) | Channel Listing | Watch Online (In-Market: BallySports.com | Out-of-Market: WatchESPN.com) Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Where to Listen...
ramblinwreck.com
Blue Cain Signs Letter-of-Intent with Men's Basketball
THE FLATS – Four-star guard Blue Cain of Knoxville, Tenn., has signed a letter-of-intent to join Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team, head coach Josh Pastner announced. The 6-4 Cain, who is finishing his high school career at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., after attending Knoxville Catholic School, is ranked No. 98 overall and No. 13 among shooting guards in the 247Sports composite rankings. He was listed No. 84 by On3 at the time of his verbal commitment to Tech in early June. He chose the Yellow Jackets over Yale, Tennessee, Syracuse, South Carolina and others.
ramblinwreck.com
Jesudason Signs With Women’s Tennis
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis inked top recruit Meera Jesudason, Byers Women’s Tennis Head Coach Rodney Harmon announced on Thursday. “Meera has played at a high level and has a strong desire to continue to grow her game,” commented Harmon. “We look forward to welcoming her to Georgia Tech and helping her expand her game, as well as being a great teammate and student.”
ramblinwreck.com
Softball Welcomes 2023 Signing Class
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball and coach Aileen Morales announced the signing of three future Yellow Jackets to the 2023 roster during the fall signing period on Thursday. The signing class as a whole has been ranked 30th by Extra Inning Softball as all three of Tech’s 2023...
ramblinwreck.com
Yellow Jackets Sign Owen DeMuth
THE FLATS – Owen DeMuth has officially committed to join the Georgia Tech men’s tennis program. The Bloomfield, Mich. Native, comes to the Flats as a top 10 ranked junior player in the Midwest area. DeMuth has received multiple accolades including being named the 2022 Mr. Michigan Tennis....
ramblinwreck.com
Jackets Tipoff Season against Georgia State Thursday
Georgia Tech hosted its final preseason tune-up last week against Clayton State in an exhibition contest. Paced by fifth-year transfer Cameron Swartz and freshman Kara Dunn in scoring with 12 and 11 points, respectively, the Yellow Jackets collected a 69-62 win. Junior Eylia Love led the Jackets on the glass, securing a team-high 12 rebounds. Tech shot 42.6 percent for the game.
ramblinwreck.com
Top Moments at McCamish Pavilion
Ten years have passed since the opening of McCamish Pavilion on the night of Nov. 9, 2012, to a sellout crowd of fans that watched the Yellow Jacket men’s basketball team defeat Tulane. The sparkling, state-of-the-art facility that the Tech men’s and women’s basketball teams call home has hosted more than 340 Yellow Jackets basketball games as well as a number of Atlanta Hawks and Atlanta Dream games. It also is the home of Georgia Tech’s commencement exercises and convocations, as well as a number of other non-sporting events, including memorial services, television, movie and photo shoots, concerts, a speech by former President Barack Obama and the inauguration of Georgia’s current governor, Brian Kemp. McCamish Pavilion also served as a voting precinct during the 2020 presidential election.
ramblinwreck.com
VIDEO: Football Student-Athletes Media Availability
DB Zamari Walton, OL Jordan Williams and DL D'Quan Douse talk to media after practice ahead of their game vs. Miami. In a unified endeavor, Georgia Tech, the Georgia Tech Foundation, Georgia Tech athletics and the Alexander-Tharpe Fund have come together to accelerate funding for student-athlete scholarships with the launch of the Competitive Drive Initiative. The initiative kicks off with the Accelerate GT Match Program, where any new gift to the A-T Fund’s Athletic Scholarship Fund made through Dec. 31 will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the Georgia Tech Foundation, up to $2.5 million. Should Accelerate GT reach its $2.5 million fundraising goal, the matching gift would result in a $5 million impact for Georgia Tech athletics. To learn more and to contribute online, visit atfund.org/accelerate.
Comments / 0