Game Over: Playtika Growth Stalls in Q3
Mobile games developer Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) has delivered largely in-line results for the third quarter. Revenue inched up 1.9% year-over-year to $647.8 million, a tad better than estimates by ~$7 million. EPS at $0.17 though, fell short of consensus by $0.01. During the period, Playtika’s casual portfolio revenue increased...
Plug Power is under the microscope ahead of earnings; Here’s what to expect
It’s almost time for Plug Power (PLUG) to join the earnings party. Once the market action concludes today, the hydrogen specialist will deliver its latest quarterly report. The stock has been under pressure recently, having shed 24% over the past month alone. The pullback to a large extent is the result of the company lowering full year expectations midway through October. PLUG now expects to complete several large projects in 2023 instead of this year, and the company said it sees revenue for 2022 coming in 5% to 10% below the $900 million to $925 million it anticipated back in August.
WELL Health Technologies Stock (TSE:WELL) Surges Following Record Q3-2022 Results
Today, WELL Health reported record Q3-2022 results along with guidance that was revised to the upside, sending the stock soaring. Combined with a Strong Buy rating from analysts, this stock is worth considering. WELL Health Technologies (TSE: WELL), a healthcare services provider, recently reported record Q3-2022 results that beat both...
Unisys Shares (NYSE: UIS) Almost Cut in Half Following Weak Third Quarter
Shares of Unisys (NYSE: UIS) plunged 48% in today’s session following its earnings report for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.05, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of -$0.13 per share. However, GAAP EPS came in at -$0.59, a slight miss.
Fair Isaac Stock (NYSE:FICO) Surges after Strong Q4; Should You Buy?
Fair Isaac shot up after its earnings report today. However, with conditions ahead largely unlike any other in history, the value of Fair Isaac’s predictive capabilities may be limited. Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) is much more of a household name than you might think. The creator of the FICO score,...
Tesla Stock (NASDAQ:TSLA): Forget the Noise. Focus on Its Financials
From insurance subsidies in China to automobile recalls and CEO Elon Musk’s political tweets, there’s plenty of news to distract Tesla stock traders. Yet, investors should stick to the established fiscal data before considering a long or short position. People who’ve stayed invested in Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) have...
‘Get Ready for the Small-Cap Bull Run,’ Says BofA. Here Are 2 Small ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks to Consider
Worn out from 2022’s unremitting bear market? Well, good news. According to Bank of America, the scene is set for a 2023 bull run. But more intriguingly, given the current conditions, the market leaders are not invited to this party with those further down the food chain set to the lead the way.
Stock Market Today – Stocks Close Higher as Treasury Yields Fall
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 1.02%, 0.57%, and 0.75%, respectively. The consumer discretionary sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 0.26%. Conversely, the materials sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 1.72%.
Is Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Still Attractive, Post-COVID?
Persistent weakness in the PC market and macro headwinds might continue to weigh on Advanced Micro Devices stock over the near term. That said, several Wall Street analysts are bullish on the long-term prospects of the company’s Data Center and Embedded segments. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) stock is down...
Curaleaf price target lowered to C$8.50 from C$9.50 at Stifel
Stifel analyst Andrew Partheniou lowered the firm’s price target on Curaleaf to C$8.50 from C$9.50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
Gilead price target raised to $100 from $70 at Argus
Argus analyst Jasper Hellweg raised the firm’s price target on Gilead to $100 from $70 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company continues to report pipeline and regulatory progress as it works to bring new HIV, immuno-oncology, and hepatitis therapies to market, and the launch of these new products will help to offset declining sales of Veklury, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Scotts Miracle-Gro upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays
Barclays analyst Gaurav Jain upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro to Overweight from Equal Weight with an unchanged price target of $75. The analyst expects Scotts to "delever rapidly from here," even under a wide range of macro scenarios. Over the next three years, the company should deliver $6-$8 per share in free cash flow, Jain tells investors in a research note. The analyst cites the stock’s 16% free cash flow yield for the upgrade.
Magnet Forensics Stock (TSE:MAGT) Soars Despite Mixed Q3-2022 Earnings
Magnet Forensics is soaring despite the overall market being down and despite its mixed earnings report. This is likely due to its resilient revenue growth, which beat analysts’ expectations. The company’s full-year guidance also implies continued growth. Magnet Forensics (TSE: MAGT), a digital investigation software company, recently reported...
Dutch Bros Brews Up a Q3 Beat; Ups Guidance
Shares of drive-thru shops operator Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) are simmering higher today after the coffee products provider posted better-than-anticipated third-quarter numbers and raised its top-line guidance. Revenue jumped 53.04% year-over-year to $198.65 million, surpassing estimates by ~$3.9 million. EPS at $0.09 too, managed to come in ahead of expectations by...
SunPower Shares (NASDAQ: SPWR) Surge after Earnings Beat
Shares of SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) are up over 8% in today’s trading session. This can be attributable to its earnings report for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.13, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.07 per share. In addition,...
Here’s Why TG Therapeutics Shares (NASDAQ: TGTX) Surged Over 60%
Shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) gained over 60% in today’s session. This can be attributed to discussions between the company and the FDA about labeling for its multiple sclerosis therapy ublituximab. Although ublituximab has not been approved yet, this is likely a good sign that approval chances are...
Unity Software Shares (NYSE: U) Fall after Revenue Miss
Shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) fell over 6% in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at -$0.14, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of -$0.15 per share. Sales increased by 12.7% year-over-year, with revenue...
Give Your Income a Boost; Try This Monthly Dividend Stock
Investors can rely on monthly-paying dividend stocks for steady income. This REIT has a solid history of dividend payments and growth. Investors seeking steady income regardless of where the market moves could consider investing in high-quality monthly dividend stocks. Realty Income (NYSE:O), operating as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), is one company that investors can easily rely upon to boost their monthly income.
Axon Enterprise Stock (NASDAQ:AXON) Surges after Excellent Q3
Axon Enterprise shot up big in today’s trading session. A combination of factors, including rising interest in non-lethal deterrents, offer support for the company in the long term. Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) is one of those companies that most won’t recognize immediately until they find out what it makes. The...
Rivian Stock (NASDAQ: RIVN) Slightly Higher after Q3 Earnings Report
Shares of Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) are slightly higher in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at -$1.57, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of -$1.79 per share. Sales increased over 53,500% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $536 million. This missed analysts’ expectations of $554.1 million.
