This Tiny Glass House Lets You Sleep Surrounded by Nature
Miley Cyrus Buys Mediterranean-Style Malibu Mansion for $7.9 Million
Miley Cyrus just bought a vast new blank canvas on which to express her funky maximalist interior design style. The musician and actor paid $7.9 million for a six-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bathroom Malibu mansion, according to Dirt. The 6,568-square-foot Mediterranean-style structure was built in 1999 but has been recently updated and features crisp and modern white interiors and a warm-toned mix of hardwood and stone tile floors. Set on a scenic lot that measures just under one-and-a-half acres at the end of a long driveway, the Nashville-born singer’s new home boasts panoramic ocean, whitewater, canyon, and mountain vistas.
architecturaldigest.com
Dr. Dre Lists Contemporary-Style Oceanfront Malibu Mansion for $20 Million
Iconic rapper and producer Dr. Dre—who has become quite the real estate savant over the years—has listed his stunning Malibu mansion for a whopping $20 million, reports Dirt. The co-founder of game-changing audio products company Beats Electronics bought the nearly nine thousand square-foot stunner for a mere $4.8 million back in 2000.
Sandra Bullock Lists $6 Million San Diego Home for Sale: Take a Tour of Her California Estate
On top of her sparkling resume of acting and producing credits, Sandra Bullock can add real estate maven to the list! The Bird Box actress listed her San Diego home in October 2022 for a price tag of $6 million. Both the interior and exterior of the house are truly gorgeous.
mansionglobal.com
Quirky English House—With a Dash of Japanese Minka—Lists for Nearly £6 Million
“Part Japanese, part medieval cloister, part Roman villa”—that’s how host Kevin McCloud described this property on the Channel 4 home-building and renovation show “Grand Designs.”. Now, the architectural amalgamation, otherwise known as Abbey Orchard House, is on the market for £5.95 million (US$6.8 million). The...
techeblog.com
Incredible Look Inside a Mirror Cabin That Blends Into its Surrounding Forest
While not as daring as the cliff-hanging Air Cabin, this mirror cabin by Arcana was designed to blend into its surrounding forest in Ontario, Canada. The designers were aiming for something that respected the ‘power and beauty’ of nature, while still being safe to wildlife. To accomplish this, they applied a film to all of the reflective surfaces that allows birds to identify the cabin as an object in the landscape.
tinyhousetalk.com
Modern Double Tiny Home in Australia
Why have one tiny house when you can have two? This professionally-built combo tiny house was designed to be connected by a deck to create one beautiful indoor-outdoor living space. By keeping it on wheels it can be transported, but by making two tiny homes you can have a lot more room!
This $8.3 Million California Mansion Has a Champagne Bar Inside a Massive Walk-In Closet
Break out the bubbly. A Mediterranean manse in Santa Monica has a walk-in closet that doubles as a Champagne bar—because why not?. Dating back to the 1920s, the 3,465-square-foot property was originally bought by John and LeeAnn Sauter for $2.3 million in 2004, according to the Wall Street Journal. Following two decades of renovations, the couple is ready to sell the California abode in which they raised their children. Now priced for more than triple what they originally paid—a cool $8.3 million—the five-bedroom pad comes with three full bathrooms, one half-bath, several patios, an outdoor kitchen and sits on a gated quarter-acre lot within walking distance of the beach.
tinyhousetalk.com
Sea Foam Tiny House at Tiny Tranquility near the Oregon Coast
This is the Sea Foam Gooseneck Tiny House located on the Oregon coast of Waldport over at Tiny Tranquility. The tiny house features a bedroom over the gooseneck area of the trailer which is only three steps up, there’s also a full kitchen, bathroom, and living area with a sofa that turns into an additional sleeping space.
