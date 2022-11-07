“The trick is there is no trick. You eat fire by eating fire.” — Tessa Fontaine. When Jason died, we had been back in touch for three months — after 15 years of no contact and nearly 30 years after we first met at a party in my brother’s basement apartment. The party was in May 1993. It was my senior year of high school at the private, all-girls school I had attended for 13 years; I was still 17. I was immediately attracted to Jason, a public school graduate at the end of his first year in community college. It was his cool-guy, laid-back attitude that hooked me, but my thing for redheads — thanks, John Hughes and Eric Stoltz! — definitely played a role in the attraction. However, once I started talking to Jason, I realized he was a complete original.

