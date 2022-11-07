Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Kelly Clarkson surprises fans with reimagined cover of 'Lady Marmalade'
Kelly Clarkson was blessed with some amazing pipes. On the Thursday, Nov. 10, episode of her talk show, Clarkson sang a beautiful rendition of Labelle's 1974 song "Lady Marmalade," which was famously recorded by Pink, Christina Aguilera, Mya and Lil’ Kim in 2001 for the “Moulin Rouge!” soundtrack.
Famed Rock Star Dies
Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
Pat Sajak Says 'I'm Through' After Vanna White Makes On-Air Confession
Vanna White revealed a personal detail that didn't bode well with Pat Sajak.
TODAY.com
Judge Judy says Justin Bieber went to great lengths to avoid her when they were neighbors
Judge Judy Sheindlin believes Justin Bieber isn’t too fond of her. The 80-year-old TV personality and “Judy Justice” star shared in an interview with “Access Hollywood” that the pop star used to be her neighbor. She also joked that he would go to great lengths to avoid her after she commented on his “foolish” behavior.
Legendary Country Music Star Dies
Legendary country music star Jeff Cook, the co-founder of the country band Alabama, has died at 73, according to the band. Jeff Cook, who played the guitar, had announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017.
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Emme Rylan Shares an Exciting Status Update: ‘I’m Overjoyed’
“The last few insane years have moved behind me.”. Everyone in Port Charles knows that Lulu is still in a coma at a special care facility but her portrayer Emme Rylan has been out and about these days. In fact, the former General Hospital actress recently admitted, “I’m going to try now to dress myself so that I can leave the house.”
TODAY.com
Priyanka Chopra celebrates ‘home’ with new photo of baby Malti
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas are sharing all of their love with their baby girl, Malti Marie. Chopra Jonas, 40, posted the adorable picture to her Instagram on Thursday, and it has since garnered over 2 million likes. In the cute picture, Chopra Jonas smiles on the ground...
TODAY.com
Jason Momoa’s daughter adorably crashes his red carpet interview
Jason Momoa’s 15-year-old daughter, Lola, made a surprise appearance during his recent red carpet interview as he gushed about how much his children mean to him. The 43-year-old actor attended the red carpet premiere for his upcoming Netflix film “Slumberland” on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and brought a couple of special guests with him.
TODAY.com
Comedian Gallagher, known for watermelon-smashing bit, dies at 76
The comedian known as Gallagher, who earned '80s fame for his wild stand-up shows in which he smashed watermelons and other foods with a giant sledgehammer to spray the audience, died at 76 on Nov. 11, his longtime former manager told NBC News. Born Leo Gallagher, the prop comic died...
TODAY.com
When a long-ago boyfriend died, I couldn’t believe the pain I still felt
“The trick is there is no trick. You eat fire by eating fire.” — Tessa Fontaine. When Jason died, we had been back in touch for three months — after 15 years of no contact and nearly 30 years after we first met at a party in my brother’s basement apartment. The party was in May 1993. It was my senior year of high school at the private, all-girls school I had attended for 13 years; I was still 17. I was immediately attracted to Jason, a public school graduate at the end of his first year in community college. It was his cool-guy, laid-back attitude that hooked me, but my thing for redheads — thanks, John Hughes and Eric Stoltz! — definitely played a role in the attraction. However, once I started talking to Jason, I realized he was a complete original.
TODAY.com
Daniel Radcliffe responds to Alan Rickman’s ‘sweet’ diary entry about him
Daniel Radcliffe felt Alan Rickman's presence while reading the late actor's posthumously published book of diary entries. Rickman died at age 69 in 2016 from pancreatic cancer. In the book "Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman," released Oct. 18, Rickman recounts his life and career through his unfiltered perspective.
TODAY.com
Nearly 40 years after triple dog dare scene, Flick gets revenge in new ‘Christmas Story Christmas’ clip
How the tables have turned. A new clip for the upcoming “A Christmas Story Christmas” shows how an adult Flick manages to have the last laugh, years after Schwartz pressured him into getting his tongue stuck on a flagpole when they were kids. “If revenge is a dish...
18 Spin-Off Shows People Say Are Better Than The Original TV Series (But You Might Disagree)
" Young Sheldon is 100 times better than The Big Bang Theory. It’s funnier and has more heart, and it doesn’t rely on negative or one-dimensional stereotypes."
TODAY.com
Aaron Carter’s unfinished memoir is set to be released
Following the death of Aaron Carter on Nov. 5, an unfinished memoir on the singer and actor is set to be released. Ballast Books, the publisher of the memoir titled "Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life," announced Nov. 9 in a press release that the unfinished book will be published on Nov. 15.
Comments / 0