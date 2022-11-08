Read full article on original website
UPDATE 7-FTX looks for $9.4 bln in rescue funds from investors, rivals -source
(Recasts first sentence with amount of funds sought, adds new information from sources about FTX's plans) Nov 10 (Reuters) - FTX is scrambling to raise about $9.4 billion from investors and rivals, a source said on Thursday, as Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried urgently seeks to save the cryptocurrency exchange that has been buffeted by a rush of customer withdrawals.
Dollar on track for biggest plunge since 2015 as investors exit crowded positions
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors are stampeding away from the dollar, as softer-than-expected U.S. consumer price data raises hopes that the Federal Reserve may need to tighten monetary policy less than expected in its fight against inflation. The scope of the dollar's moves against many currencies on Thursday has been...
LIVE MARKETS-CPI cool-down sparks market frenzy, stokes hope of Fed easing
All major S&P 500 sectors higher, led by consumer discretionary. Nov 10 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. CPI COOL-DOWN SPARKS MARKET FRENZY, STOKES HOPE OF FED EASING (1130 EST/1630 GMT) Market...
BRIEF-Goldman Sachs CEO Says Today's CPI Data Is A PositIve Sign That Fed's Tightening Is Having An Impact - CNBC Interview
* GOLDMAN SACHS CEO SAYS TODAY’S CPI DATA IS A POSITiVE SIGN THAT FED’S TIGHTENING IS HAVING AN IMPACT - CNBC INTERVIEW. * GOLDMAN SACHS CEO SAYS WE WILL SEE RE-OPENING IN CAPITAL MARKETS IN THE COMING MONTHS - CNBC. * GOLDMAN SACHS CEO SAYS I THINK CRYPTOCURRENCIES...
LIVE MARKETS-Decarbonisation continues
Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. DECARBONISATION CONTINUES (1018 GMT) The global energy crisis seems to have spurred companies, particularly those in Europe, to keep reducing their use of carbon. However, not all alternatives receive wide recognition.
ASX 200 rises at open; Pinnacle up over 14%
Australian shares opened higher on Friday. The ASX 200 gained in the opening trade, rising 36.10 points, or 0.52%, to 7,000.10. On Thursday, the benchmark index ended 0.5% higher at 6,964 points. Australian shares opened higher on Friday after Wall Street rallied sharply in the overnight trade. The major stock...
US STOCKS-Wall Street ends sharply higher on sign of cooling inflation
(New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments to end of session) U.S. consumer prices increase less than expected in Oct. Nov 10 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq jumped on Thursday, racking up their biggest daily percentage gains in about 2-1/2 years, as a sign of slowing inflation in October sparked speculation the Federal Reserve might get less aggressive with interest rate hikes.
BRIEF-Inozyme Pharma Reports Third Quarter Results
* INOZYME PHARMA REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATES. * INOZYME -EXPECTS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS,INVESTMENTS, REMAINDER OF FIRST TRANCHE OF DEBT FACILITY TO ENABLE FUND CASH FLOW REQUIREMENTS INTO Q2 2024. * Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.43 -- REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon:...
Canada stocks jump nearly 3% as bets for large Fed hike cools
(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index jumped almost 3% on Thursday, with technology shares gaining the most in a broad-based rally, after soft U.S. inflation data lifted expectations of a smaller interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index scaled a two-month high, on...
LIVE MARKETS-STOXX dips
Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. European shares kicked off the day just below parity as some well-received earnings releases helped offset angst ahead U.S. inflation numbers later on Thursday and turmoil in crypto world after the implosion of exchange FTX.
Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.TO>: Losses of 17 cents announced for first quarter
11 November 2022 02:44 a.m. All figures in Canadian dollars. The loss announced by Aurora Cannabis Inc in the first quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -17 cents per share, 11 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -6 cents. Losses of -12 cents per share were anticipated by the six analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -15 cents to -10 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -12 cents per share. The company reported revenue of C$49.26 million, which is lower than the estimated C$52.56 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the pharmaceuticals peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Eight analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week one analyst has revised an earnings estimate upward and there have been no negative earnings revisions. There was a gain of one new estimate. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to C$49.26 million from C$60.11 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.20 0.00 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.24 -4.72 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.26 -0.38 Missed Sep. 30 2021 -0.26 -0.06 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 11 at 02:44 a.m.
UPDATE 2-UK stocks notch two-month highs as U.S. inflation cools
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.) (Updates prices, details; adds comments) The UK's main stock indexes closed at near two-month highs on Thursday, joining a global rally sparked by cooling U.S. inflation that drove expectations of smaller interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.
Oil prices settle 1% higher on tepid U.S. inflation data
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Oil prices settled 1% higher on Thursday, ending lower for the first time this week, as tamer-than-expected U.S. inflation data offset worries that renewed COVID-19 curbs in China would hurt fuel demand. After three days of declines, crude futures rallied after the inflation data supported investor hopes that...
ASX 200 likely to gain; NASDAQ rallies over 7%
The Australian share market is poised to close the week with a gain. The latest SPI futures indicate that ASX 200 would open 141 points or 2% higher. On Thursday, the benchmark index ended 0.5% higher at 6,964 points. The Australian share market is poised to close the week with...
European shares open lower as real estate stocks fall ahead of U.S. CPI data
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Nov 10 (Reuters) - European shares edged lower at the open on Thursday, with real estate stocks leading declines, ahead of a closely watched reading on U.S. inflation to determine whether the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy has taken hold.
LIVE MARKETS-Tech, growth drive fall in Q4 earnings estimates
U.S. stocks up; Nasdaq leads with gain of more than 6%. All major S&P 500 sectors higher, led by consumer discretionary. Dollar slides; gold, crude gain; bitcoin up sharply. Nov 10 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at.
Marketmind: Red wave
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Tom Westbrook. The outcome of the U.S. midterm elections remains inconclusive - short of the Republican sweep some had expected. The "red wave", however, showed up in markets. The S&P 500 fell 2% on Wednesday and the dollar...
AvePoint Inc <AVPT.O>: Losses of 4 cents announced for third quarter
10 November 2022 11:32 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by AvePoint Inc in the third quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported losses of -4 cents per share, 9 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -13 cents. Profits of 1 cents per share were anticipated by the five analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from zero cents to 1 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of 1 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $62.74 million, which is higher than the estimated $62.66 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the it services & consulting peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Six analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $62.74 million from $53.93 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.01 -0.01 Met Mar. 31 2022 -0.03 -0.03 Met Dec. 31 2021 0.00 -0.03 Missed Sep. 30 2021 0.01 -0.13 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 10 at 11:32 p.m.
U.S. government posts $88 billion deficit in October
(Reuters) - The U.S. government recorded an $88 billion budget deficit in October, the first month of the new fiscal year, the Treasury Department said on Thursday. That compared to a budget deficit of $165 billion in the same month last year, according to the Treasury’s monthly budget statement. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a $90 billion deficit for the month.
BRIEF-Biome Technologies Says Expected Financial Performance In 2023 Is Unchanged
* BIOME TECHNOLOGIES PLC - GROUP REVENUES FOR QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022 WERE IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT EXPECTATIONS AT £1.9M,UP 77%. * BIOME TECHNOLOGIES - GROUP REVENUE FOR QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022 WERE IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT EXPECTATIONS AT £1.9M AND WERE 77% AHEAD OF LAST YEAR.
