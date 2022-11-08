11 November 2022 02:44 a.m. ​All figures in Canadian dollars. The loss announced by Aurora Cannabis Inc in the first quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -17 cents per share, 11 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -6 cents. Losses of -12 cents per share were anticipated by the six analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -15 cents to -10 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -12 cents per share. The company reported revenue of C$49.26 million, which is lower than the estimated C$52.56 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the pharmaceuticals peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Eight analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week one analyst has revised an earnings estimate upward and there have been no negative earnings revisions. There was a gain of one new estimate. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to C$49.26 million from C$60.11 million in the same quarter last year.​ * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.20​ 0.00 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.24 -4.72 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.26 -0.38 Missed​ Sep. 30 2021 -0.26 -0.06 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 11 at 02:44 a.m.

5 HOURS AGO