Early this morning, the Flagstaff Fire Department responded to a structure fire on S. Fountaine Street. Initial reports stated smoke and flames were showing from the front of the building. Battalion 1 quickly upgraded the incident to a first alarm. Engine 2 was the first unit on scene and found heavy smoke and fire showing from the first and second stories of the house. The crew made an aggressive attack from the exterior before making their way inside where the fire had extended. A primary search of the building was completed, and it was found that all occupants had safely evacuated. Crews were able to quickly bring the fire under control and remained on scene for several hours. The damage cost is unknown at this time and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters reported.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO