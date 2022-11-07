Read full article on original website
Family-Friendly Things to do in Cottonwood, Arizona
There's no need to look any further if you're searching for excitement in Cottonwood, Arizona! This gorgeous town situated in the Verde Valley is packed with an array of activities that are perfect for families. From historical sites and Cottonwood wine tours.
AZ native makes a splash in the world of country music
She posted a video singing in her mother's porcelain bathtub, and ten million views later she had a record deal.
theprescotttimes.com
Starting on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 10am, Embry-Riddle’s Air Force ROTC Det 028 Honor Corps members will provide a 24-hour vigil at the Veterans of All Wars Memorial at the Courthouse Square in downtown Prescott, AZ, across from Whiskey Row on Montezuma St. The vigil can be viewed on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/events/980080080015239/
SignalsAZ
STYX Coming to Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley
If you missed Styx’s sold-out shows last year, now’s your chance to grab tickets. Styx returns to Findlay Toyota Center on Sunday, February 19th at 7 pm, presented by Danny Zelisko Presents. Tickets go on sale next Monday, November 21st at 10 am at Ticketmaster.com. A new era...
Sedona Red Rock News
Sedona Fire District rescues injured hiker in Munds Wilderness
The Sedona Fire District had a busy afternoon on Sunday, Nov. 6, carrying out two rescues simultaneously in the Coconino National Forest and the Munds Mountain Wilderness. At 1 p.m., the district received an emergency call from a hiker in the Margs Draw area south of Snoopy Rock and dispatched an engine and an ambulance from Station No. 6 under the command of a battalion chief.
SignalsAZ
Veterans Day Closures for Prescott Valley, Prescott, and Chino Valley
With Veterans Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city and town closures happening in Prescott Valley, Prescott, and Chino Valley. Town of Prescott Valley. The Town of Prescott Valley offices will be closed in...
prescottenews.com
Prescott Valley: Public Water Outage on Wednesday, November 9th, 2022
General Locations: The planned construction for the Florentine Road Improvement Project will temporarily affect water service. The area affected will be properties on Majesty Dr., Constance Dr. and on Corrine Dr. at the intersections at Florentine Rd. Work is scheduled to start at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, November 9th and should be completed by 2:00PM. Depending on the weather, there is a possibility of another water outage for Thursday, November 10, 2022 from 10AM to 2:00PM. Notices were provided to the residents impacted by this outage and the potential Thursday outage.
prescottenews.com
City of Prescott Seeks New Applications for Newly Formed Workforce Housing Committee
Prescott City Council has adopted Resolution No. 2022-1843 forming a Workforce Housing Committee to research & provide recommendations to Council regarding attainable housing options for the workforce in Prescott. The Council Subcommittee on Appointments is currently seeking applications for the Committee as follows:. Boards, commissions and committees provide opportunities for...
arizona.edu
UArizona researchers awarded $3.5M to fight extreme heat
University of Arizona researchers have received $3.5 million from the U.S. Department of Energy to study the challenges that increasingly extreme weather pose to some of Arizona's largest cities. Their findings will help inform policy decisions that could make cities more resilient to climate change. The research is part of...
knau.org
High winds and snow expected as storm moves into Northern Arizona
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for most of the region today. The advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. today through 5 a.m. Wednesday as another cold front moves into Northern Arizona. NWS says the Flagstaff area, Prescott, Williams and the Grand Canyon should expect...
theprescotttimes.com
COX Services Expanding in Yavapai County
Utilizing American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds distributed by the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, Cox Communications is moving forward on plans to bring Cox gig internet, TV, phone, and home security and automation services, as well as business services to more than 3000 residents in Black Canyon City and Congress. Cox representatives will be presenting the plan overview to County officials and the community on November 15, 2022, and all residents are invited to attend.
theprescotttimes.com
Your New Mayor Update, November 7, 2022
Hello, I’m Mayor Phil Goode with your weekly update. In the 1 PM Study Session, Council will hear a presentation from staff regarding Destination Accessibility Enchroma Color Blind glasses. Did you know that 1 in 12 men are color blind? 1 in 200 women are also color blind. This is an opportunity to ensure that everyone can see Prescott, with it’s exceptional beauty, in full color.
journalaz.com
2022 General Election results
General Election results from Yavapai County, Coconino County and the state of Arizona, as of 1:42 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. These numbers are being updated as the counties and state update them. Yavapai County. Precincts Reporting: 100%. Registered Voters: 166,052. Ballots Cast: 101,597. Voter Turnout: 61.18%. Coconino County. Precincts...
myradioplace.com
Prescott Valley Police Placed A DUI Wrecked Vehicle To Teach Kids
Prescott Valley Police Department and T&T Towing placed a wrecked vehicle on Arizona Agribusiness & Equine Center’s High School Campus in Prescott Valley. The vehicle was part of an underage driving while impaired educational project. The vehicle sat at the high school until Nov. 2. On Nov. 2 the PVPD presented an underage driving under impairment presentation to the students. PVPD was joined by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Prescott Police Department, Arizona State Troopers, Central Yavapai Medical Authority, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Spectrum, and Teen Crisis. Many participants and officers donated their time and funds to this project.
flagscanner.com
House Fire in Flagstaff Monday Morning. Photos attached
Early this morning, the Flagstaff Fire Department responded to a structure fire on S. Fountaine Street. Initial reports stated smoke and flames were showing from the front of the building. Battalion 1 quickly upgraded the incident to a first alarm. Engine 2 was the first unit on scene and found heavy smoke and fire showing from the first and second stories of the house. The crew made an aggressive attack from the exterior before making their way inside where the fire had extended. A primary search of the building was completed, and it was found that all occupants had safely evacuated. Crews were able to quickly bring the fire under control and remained on scene for several hours. The damage cost is unknown at this time and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters reported.
jackcentral.org
Local and county election updates
With 99% of voting precincts reporting, the Coconino County general election results still show Becky Daggett ahead of Paul Deasy in the mayoral race. Daggett holds 60.7% of the votes, with Deasy behind her with 39.2% of the vote. The four candidates that still lead the city council race are...
Buu Nygren wins Navajo Nation president, beats incumbent
Buu Nygren has ousted Jonathan Nez as president of the Navajo Nation, a position that wields influence nationally because of the size of the tribe’s reservation in the U.S. Southwest.
Senior Dogs Get Another Chance at Camp Golden Years
In Arizona, a special rescue group is giving senior dogs care and a better life during their twilight years. Recently, Flagstaff Business News covered Camp Golden Years, a veteran-founded group that specifically supports senior dogs. Senior Dog Rescue Pampers Our Older Furry Friends Joel Rockey is the self-proclaimed Camp Commander and founder of Camp Golden […] The post Senior Dogs Get Another Chance at Camp Golden Years appeared first on DogTime.
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott Valley Police ask public’s help to locate missing person
Prescott Valley Police ask public’s help to locate missing person. The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate missing person, Patricia “Patty” Marie Whalen, who was last seen at her residence in Prescott Valley on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Ms. Whalen is 5’9” tall, 140 lbs., with blue eyes and light brown, shoulder-length hair. She suffers from a variety of medical issues. Her cell phone is off. She does not have any vehicles and is usually seen walking barefoot.
theprescotttimes.com
SPEED ENFORCEMENT DETAIL RESULTS IN MULTI-OFFENSE STOP
SPEED ENFORCEMENT DETAIL RESULTS IN MULTI-OFFENSE STOP. On November 8, 2022, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Deputies conducted a speed enforcement detail in both the Prescott Valley and Verde Valley areas due to multiple high-speed complaints. During this detail, a Deputy observed one vehicle Cornville Road, traveling 68 MPH near...
