Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
‘Psycho’ Hubby Stabbed Wife to Death in Front of Kids, Sentenced to 20 YearsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Sanzari's: Upscale Italian Food In The Heart Of Bergen CountyOssiana TepfenhartBergen County, NJ
Female inmate found dead in the Hudson County Correctional FacilityBLOCK WORK MEDIAHudson County, NJ
Lottery now open for affordable apartments in luxury building on the ConcourseWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
Related
Former Top Trump Official Calls Ex-President a ‘Loser’ After Midterms Let-Down
Donald Trump assured his followers on Wednesday morning that the GOP had enjoyed a “GREAT EVENING” in the midterms despite the “Fake News Media” and Democrats trying to “play it down.” But as a predicted red wave failed to materialize and many of the candidates endorsed by Trump lost their races, others are blaming the former president for the Republicans’ underwhelming performance. Alyssa Farah Griffin, Trump’s former White House communications director, called out her ex-boss for the party’s failure to deliver “an Obama-style shellacking” in Tuesday’s midterms, specifically lamenting Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan’s narrow victory against Trump-backed Don Bolduc in New Hampshire. “If you want the Republican Party to thrive, we’ve got to just finally speak out and say, ‘This man is a loser,’” Griffin said on CNN. “He lost 2020, he’s about to–you know, he’s losing a seat that is winnable this time, in time towards looking what the future might look like.” Trump’s former deputy White House press secretary, Sarah Matthews, also blamed him for the result. “I think last night was the biggest indicator that Donald Trump should not be the Republican nominee in 2024,” Matthews told CNN Wednesday. “He cost Republicans winnable seats by boosting poor quality candidates.”
Trump blasted across media spectrum over Republicans' midterms performance: 'Biggest loser tonight'
As the midterm results rolled in Tuesday night, and the "red wave" long hoped for by Republicans had not materialized, many pundits and journalists across the spectrum pointed their fingers at former President Trump. As several Trump-backed candidates in major races lost or lagged behind other Republicans in their states,...
Trump Is Calling Republicans to Ask ‘How Many’ Times They’ll Impeach Biden
Donald Trump is calling his top allies in Congress to push for details on their plans for impeaching President Joe Biden and top administration officials, two sources with knowledge of the conversations tell Rolling Stone. Specifically, Trump in recent months has repeatedly asked “how many” times Republicans plan to impeach...
'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman
Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
Kevin McCarthy asked about impeaching Biden if GOP wins House. Hear his answer
In a CNN exclusive, Melanie Zanona sits down with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is poised to potentially become House Speaker if Republicans win control of the House. McCarthy has vowed to launch rigorous investigations into the Biden administration and says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) will be reinstated to her committee assignments after being stripped of her duties by Democrats in 2021 for her inflammatory remarks.
Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Arizona Governor Race, According to Polls
The race for governor could not be tighter in Arizona, according to the most recent set of polls, with just one day left to go until the midterms. Republican Kari Lake, a former local news anchor who has been endorsed by previous president Donald Trump, is said to be ahead with 48.9 percent of voters backing her. Her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, sits on 46.4 percent, before polling starts on Tuesday.
Black Georgia voters say the Walker-Warnock runoff leaves them with a burden to ‘save the Senate’ again
ATLANTA — Aaron Jones took a deep breath when he emerged from the public library on Ponce de Leon Avenue here into the warm Georgia sun after casting his votes in the midterm elections on Tuesday afternoon. By late that evening, he was anxiety-ridden and befuddled as Democrat Sen....
Growing number of Republicans say Trump won’t be GOP nominee
A growing number of prominent Republicans are warning that former President Trump should not run again in 2024 or that he will lose if he does, previewing rifts in the GOP that are likely to come into full view after the midterms. Former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), former Florida Gov....
Washington Examiner
Obama claims Republicans would 'investigate their political opponents' if they win midterms
Former President Barack Obama criticized Republicans during a speech Friday for planning on “investigating their political opponents” if they win control of Congress in November. The former president also claimed that the Republicans would not help Georgians but focus on themselves instead and cut out programs such as...
Sen. Klobuchar pleads with voters: If Dems don't win midterms, GOP will crash the economy
During "The View" on Friday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., suggested that Republicans could damage the economy if they win the midterm elections.
Lindsey Graham says GOP will win House and Senate, put a stop to 'all this crazy crap' from Biden admin
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. is confident in the Republicans' chances of winning back the House and Senate in next week's midterm elections. Graham joined Ainsley Earhardt on "Fox & Friends" to discuss his predictions for the election. "I think we will get 25 pickups in the House. I'm here to...
POLITICO
Many Republicans have urged Donald Trump to wait until after the midterms to announce a 2024 presidential run. Not Matt Gaetz.
“People are really going to be happy one way or another that the election is over come Tuesday. And everyone’s going to want to take a breath,” the Republican governor said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”. “Former President Trump threatened our national security through his flagrant...
Before midterms, Kamala Harris said to be 'increasingly consumed' with 2024
There have been multiple reports in recent days that Biden may face increased pressure from Democrats to step aside if his party gets shellacked Tuesday.
Morning Joe panel shocked after PA Trump voters don't buy MSNBC Jan. 6 account
MSNBC's Morning Joe was shocked by the answers of Pennsylvania voters concerning the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Host Joe Scarborough even described the sentiments as "disturbing to a lot of people" during the show's Monday broadcast. MSNBC's Elise Jordan conducted the focus group of Pittsburgh-area citizens who previously voted for...
Pro-Trump Rally Warns Lindsey Graham, Top Dems to Face Death by Year's End
A speaker at the "ReAwaken America" rally warned high profile politicians including Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer that the "Angel of Death is coming for them."
Nancy Pelosi rejects poll on voters' priorities to MSNBC's Mitchell, defends 'spectacular' Biden record
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defended President Biden after MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell asked her about members of her own party calling for new leadership.
Voices: Republican reactions to the midterms make it clear. The age of Trump is over
President Biden and the Democratic Party just defied political gravity. The results are still coming in, but in major races across the country, an indictment of Trumpism was delivered. What we saw was a debunking of the manufactured “red wave” narrative and a vindication of Democratic politics.Heading into Tuesday’s midterm elections, the prevailing media narrative was that concerns about inflation and crime would supersede any concerns about abortion rights and democracy. Democrats were slammed as out-of-touch on the most important issues facing Americans. Forecasting models projected a 50%+ likelihood that Democrats would lose the Senate, and an overwhelming likelihood...
More Republicans say DeSantis should have influence over party than Trump: Poll
More Republicans believe Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis should have a “great deal” of influence over the party compared to former President Donald Trump, highlighting a seeming shift in loyalty ahead of the 2024 presidential election. About 72% of Republican voters say DeSantis should have a great deal or...
Nevada Senate election - live: Laxalt leads Cortez Masto as Clark County slams Trump’s ‘corrupt’ results claim
One of America’s most contested midterm races, between Adam Laxalt and Catherine Cortez Masto, is coming to a head in Nevada.As of early Friday morning, Republican Mr Laxalt maintained a slight lead over Democratic incumbent Ms Cortez Masto in the Senate race with just over 90 per cent of votes counted, according to the New York Times. The race could still be subject to substantial shifts as counties continued tabulating mail-in ballots in the days after the election, but Mr Laxalt’s lead took a jump to 9,000 late Thursday night after votes counted from deep-red Nye County poured in,...
Democrats beat Trump-backed GOP candidates in liberal states
Democrats easily repelled Republicans backed by former President Donald Trump in several left-leaning states Tuesday, while tougher tests that could decide control of Congress and the future of Joe Biden's presidency awaited in more competitive territory.
Comments / 0