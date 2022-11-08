Read full article on original website
Cardinals Insider Provides Update On The Catcher Situation
The St. Louis Cardinals have entered the 2022-2023 MLB offseason with a few goals in mind: to acquire a catcher and add a veteran bat to their lineup. Several catchers could potentially catch the Cards’ eye this offseason. Christian Vazquez is available in free agency, as is Tucker Barnhart.
A Lot Of Buzz in St. Louis About a Ryan O’Reilly Trade
According to numerous reports, including one from Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, talk surrounding a trade out of St. Louis, where Ryan O’Reilly might be dealt is picking up steam. LeBrun writes, “It’s just one month into the NHL season, and already we can start contemplating potential scenarios for the March 3 trade deadline.” He adds, “Take the Blues, for example, mired in a franchise-record eight-game losing streak, and already having had their general manager, Doug Armstrong, warn of possible consequences if there’s no turnaround”, he mentions the names Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko as possible trade options.
Alex Ovechkin has surprising answer to who he'd want as a linemate alongside Sidney Crosby
Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin began their remarkable Hall of Fame careers in 2005. Forever intertwined after emerging into generational talents, they've forged their own legendary paths as opponents. Many have wondered what the two greats could have accomplished if they played alongside one another, but Crosby posed a different...
The Cardinals Hope For Potential With Latest Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals have made their first move of the offseason by acquiring infielder Jose Fermin from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for cash considerations. Fermin’s contract has been selected to the 40-man roster. In corresponding moves, right-handed pitchers Alex Reyes and Drew VerHagen were activated from the...
Cardinals Protect A Rising Star For 2023
The St. Louis Cardinals added a rising star to their 40-man roster yesterday. Outfielder Moises Gomez had a historic season, hitting .294 with 39 home runs and 94 RBI over 120 games with Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis. His 39 homers set a single-season Cardinals MiLB record. Gomez, 24, is...
Chicago Bears make roster move at linebacker
The Chicago Bears made a move to bring a linebacker back this season. The Chicago Bears lost a huge part of the defense last week when they traded away All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. The move allowed the Bears more freedom at the trade deadline, which they used to help the offense. The Bears’ defense looked terrible without Smith against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9. It appears the Bears will have a little more help on the defense shortly.
Cardinals GM Wants To Maintain 1 Important Standard
With Yadier Molina gone, the St. Louis Cardinals find themselves in the market for a catcher. 2023 will mark the first season since 2004 that the Cards have begun without Molina behind the plate on Opening Day. And thus begins the teams search for a new backstop. While Andrew Knizner...
Jack Sanborn received strong message from Chicago Bears DC
Jack Sanborn gets a message from his defensive coach. After trading away Roquan Smith, the Chicago Bears turned to undrafted rookie free agent Jack Sanborn to stop an elite Miami Dolphins offense. The defense played about as well as one would expect them to, given they traded away Robert Quinn and Smith before the deadline.
