ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

6 bold predictions for Ravens' Week 9 matchup vs. Saints

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L9vOQ_0j2OVCg400

The Baltimore Ravens are suiting up on Monday night as they get ready to play the New Orleans Saints in prime-time. Baltimore will look to move their record to 6-3 on the season, while New Orleans will look to improve to 4-6.

There are plenty of storylines to look out for in the contest, including quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Andy Dalton facing off, what each defensive unit will look like, and the anticipated debut of inside linebacker Roquan Smith. It could be a closer game than anticipated, especially under the lighs.

Below we look at six bold predictions for the Ravens’ Week 9 matchup with the Saints.

QB Lamar Jackson throws for 300+ yards, three touchdowns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zKEYN_0j2OVCg400
(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Jackson’s passing numbers have been down over the past handful of weeks, but Monday night could be a prime time to get them back on track. The Saints will be without top cornerback Marshon Lattimore, so even without top weapons such as tight end Mark Andrews and wide receiver Rashod Bateman he could still put up big numbers.

– Kevin Oestreicher

WR Devin Duvernay continues hot streak with 100+ receiving yards, touchdown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TWe3f_0j2OVCg400
Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Duvernay steps up without Rashod Bateman, as he’ll need to be one of the preferred targets of Lamar Jackson. With the help of Devin Duvernay, Demarcus Robinson, DeSean Jackson, and others, Duvernay is able to get open and grab nine receptions for 125 and a touchdown.

– Steve Rudden

TE Isaiah Likely catches two touchdowns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09o4aR_0j2OVCg400
Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

Likely will have to play a massive role in the Baltimore offense with the absence of Mark Andrews. He builds upon his Week 8 performance in Tampa Bay during Week 9, setting his new single-game touchdown record with two.

– Kevin Oestreicher

ILB Roquan Smith makes his presence felt in a big way

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vgCeP_0j2OVCg400
(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Smith was acquired from the Chicago Bears in exchange for multiple assets, and will make his debut on Monday night. He has a sack and an interception, with defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald changing up the aggressiveness of the defense now that Smith is a part of it.

– Steve Rudden

DL Justin Madubuike has three sacks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iOU7u_0j2OVCg400
Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Madubuike has been one of Baltimore’s most impressive defenders over the course of the 2022 season. He will look to continue his dominant play in Week 9, and could wreak havoc on the Saints’ offensive front.

– Kevin Oestreicher

S Kyle Hamilton notches first-career NFL interception

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45arPw_0j2OVCg400
(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

With the Baltimore defense bringing in multiple key pieces such as the inside linebacker Roquan Smith and outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, the rest of the defense makes it tough for the Saints offense, leading to Hamilton’s first-career interception.

– Steve Rudden

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where do Chiefs stand in NFL power rankings ahead of Week 10?

The Kansas City Chiefs were back on the field in Week 9 after recharging during the bye in the week prior. It wasn’t the blowout that many expected it to be, but the Chiefs found a way to win against the Tennessee Titans in Week 10. Most pundits recognize that those ugly wins are the mark of a good football team as opposed to the blowouts. With the Buffalo Bills dropping a game to the New York Jets in Week 9, there was some positive movement in some power rankings for Kansas City after several weeks at the same spot.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Star NFL Quarterback's Wife Is 'Not OK'

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford entered the NFL's concussion protocol Wednesday. His wife, Kelly Stafford, expressed concern over the news in an Instagram Story post on her Morning After podcast's account. "If you have listened to my podcast at all, you know how big a deal it is to...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kyle Shanahan doesn't want Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson Jr. to play vs. 49ers

Former 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. saw his role evaporating when the 49ers added running back Christian McCaffrey ahead of the trade deadline. That sparked Wilson to privately request a trade from the only team he’d played for since joining the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018. The 49ers dealt him to the Dolphins for a fifth-round pick, butt it wasn’t a move the 49ers necessarily wanted to make. Head coach Kyle Shanahan reiterated that Wednesday when he spoke with reporters.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Chiefs expect of WR Kadarius Toney moving forward

The Kansas City Chiefs got a brief taste of their newest offensive weapon in the Week 9 win over the Tennessee Titans. They had a very specific plan for Toney in his first week with the team, but they’re now looking to build on that performance moving forward. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Chiefs HC Andy Reid was asked whether it was reasonable to expect his workload to increase week over week.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

170K+
Followers
227K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy