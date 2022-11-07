Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Web3 messaging infrastructure Notifi raises $10M seed round co-led by Hashed, Race Capital
The 10-month-old startup wants to address the broken communication model in web3, which is fragmented across multiple application and messaging platforms like Telegram, Discord and Twitter and across layer-1 and layer-2 blockchain ecosystems. Notifi provides communication infrastructure and software development kits (SDKs) for decentralized applications on blockchain platforms with simplified and customized notifications.
tokenist.com
Fidelity to Offer Commission-Free Crypto Trading in 35 States
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. This Thursday, Fidelity started allowing customers to sign-up for its commission-free crypto trading service. The service is offered through Fidelity Digital Assets, a subsidiary of the investment behemoth.
getnews.info
KUWA Oracle raises $1.5 Million in seed funding ahead of KUWA Chain launch
KUWA raised 1.5 Million in seed funding for the development of their cutting-edge customizable blockchain oracles. Helsinki, Finland – November 09, 2022 – KUWA Labs is pleased to announce that they have been able to raise 1.5 Million in seed funding for KUWA Oracle this month. With the KUWA Chain launch scheduled for mid-December, the timing has been perfect. KUWA Oracle will also host an airdrop event in December.
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin: The Next Crypto to Explode Like the Ripple and Binance Projects
Ever since the advent of cryptocurrency, the world has witnessed many crypto projects with distinctive features. Some have inspired the emergence of other cryptos, advancing the strengths of their precursors. Others have become extinct due to the diversity of users’ interests and occasional volatility. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is...
bitcoinist.com
Dogeliens Token: A Brand New Cryptocurrency making Enormous Progress in its Presale while Solana and Aave registers Losses of over 87% since their All time highs
Solana (SOL) – Decentralized Blockchain Platform for dApps. Founded in 2017, Solana (SOL) is a scalable and secure decentralized blockchain platform for dApps (Decentralized Apps). It aims to bring speed, efficiency, and scalability to transactions at a lower cost. Thus, the platform can process many more transactions per second at significantly lower fees than rival platforms like Ethereum.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT
The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
u.today
Ethereum Co-founder Comes Back with New Project to Democratize Crypto
Ethereum co-founder Anthony Di Iorio has come up with a new project called Andiami that could potentially democratize the cryptocurrency industry. A gadget, which is called Cube, is at the core of the project. It is supposed to make it easier for crypto users to run a node on various blockchains. It is supposed to function as a decentralized server that can store up to 12 terabytes.
forkast.news
Singapore’s Temasek holds stake in FTX, a target of Binance takeover
Singapore’s state-owned investment firm Temasek is a shareholder in embattled cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which faces a possible takeover by bigger rival Binance, according to a report by Singapore’s Straits Times on Wednesday. FTX’s CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has reportedly apologized for not giving investors a timely update on the pending acquisition.
CNBC
Abnormal Security: 2022 Top Startups for the Enterprise
Artificial intelligence, deep neural networks/deep learning, machine learning. Compromised business email remains one of the top cybersecurity threats with an estimated $43 billion in losses exposed since June 2016, according to the FBI. Abnormal Security, founded in 2018, uses an AI-based cloud-native email security platform that leans on behavioral data science to stop socially engineered and other unique email attacks that can evade traditional secure email gateways. The company, which closed a $210 million Series C round of financing in May led by Insight Partners and included Greylock Partners and Menlo Ventures, says it protects more than 5% of the Fortune 1000 including.
dailycoin.com
Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Backs Coinbase as Rival Exchanges Binance & FTX Join Forces
Ark Investment Management, the investment firm run by Cathie Wood, has doubled down on its Coinbase bet and will be buying more COIN shares as competitors Binance and FTX prepare to join forces. Ark Invest Backs Coinbase. The three funds under Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest announced that it would be...
bitcoinist.com
FTX Disaster Doesn’t Scare Cathie Wood’s ARK As They Buy $21 Million Coinbase COIN
FTX, with all the bad publicity attached to the beleaguered crypto exchange, is sending shivers down the spines of investors and traders. Many people in the crypto space are now bracing for more bad news to come out of the Binance-FTX drama. Now, Wednesday’s rapid decrease in the share price...
crypto-academy.org
FTX Seems to Have Ceased Processing Withdrawals
On-chain data indicates that cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which is actively embroiled in conflict with competitor Binance, appears to have ceased processing withdrawal requests from users. According to statistics from Etherscan, the last outbound transaction from FTX on the Ethereum network occurred over 4 hours ago. On-chain data reveals that the...
TechCrunch
Former Tink employees launch Atlar, a payment automation startup
In addtion to Index Ventures, La Famiglia VC, Cocoa and various business angels also participated in the round, such as Revolut CFO Mikko Salovaara, former EVP of global sales at Adyen Thijn Lamers and N26 CFO Jan Kemper. While European consumers are already quite familiar with open banking and payment...
thenewscrypto.com
The Luxury Watch Brand Rolex Set Foot in Metaverse & NFTs
The oldest watchmaker Rolex filed a trademark application for NFT marketplaces. The watchmaker also calls for the development of virtual goods for online gaming. Rolex, the swiss luxury watchmaker, has applied for trademarks in Metaverse and NFT as per a tweet made by Mike Kondoudis, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) licensed trademark attorney. Also, Rolex has submitted trademark registrations on cryptocurrencies.
thenewscrypto.com
Bitcoin Mining Firm Iris Energy Receives $103M Default Notice
The company’s average mining hash rate in October was 3.9 EH/s. As it stands, the company looks to have fallen on hard times due to a confluence of factors. Bitcoin (BTC) miner Iris Energy reports it has received a default notice from mining equipment maker Bitmain Technologies, according to a new filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday.
thenewscrypto.com
BitMEX Announces Official Launch Date of Native Token BMEX
The crypto exchange hopes to restore market dominance in the derivatives market. Trade in the BMEX/USDT pair on the spot market will begin at 8 AM SGT on Nov 11. The cryptocurrency trading platform BitMEX announced on Tuesday that its native BMEX coin would begin trading on November 11. Members who hold and stake BMEX tokens on the BitMEX platform will get access to discounted trading fees, staking awards, fee-free withdrawals, and other premium features. With the debut of BMEX trading, the struggling crypto exchange hopes to restore market dominance in the derivatives market.
thenewscrypto.com
Are the Tech Giants Under the Seasonal Layoff?
Kobeissi Letter has produced a list of 13 tech giants who are in the layoff process. Recession is increasing interest rates and unemployment is also getting directly proportional to it. The tech sector’s most recent tussle is the massive layoffs in every other company. An increase in the inflation rate...
thenewscrypto.com
G2 Honors Crypto Newswire Service Chainwire With Nine Excellency Badges
G2, a software marketplace, has awarded nine badges to Chainwire, a crypto press release distribution service. Based on the feedback from actual users included in its quarterly review form, the badges were assigned in G2’s Fall 2022 report. High Performer, Most Likely to Be Recommended by Users, and Highest...
TechCrunch
Say hello to the newest crypto startups from web3 accelerator Alliance DAO’s demo day
“This is actually worse than the 2018 bear market,” Qiao Wang, a core contributor at Alliance DAO, said, referring to the tentative plans for Binance to absorb competitor FTX. “Today, everyone was caught off guard, myself included … the last three months of working closely with our founders in All9, I’m hopeful again. It’s people like them that will push our industry forward.”
zycrypto.com
FTX Token Crashes 85% In Minutes — FTT Becoming The Next LUNA
Star Xu, the founder of cryptocurrency exchange OKX, has spoken up about the rift between Binance and FTX’s founders, resulting in a sell-off of FTX’s native token, FTT. Xu said in a tweet that if FTX becomes another LUNA, the collapsed native token of the Do Kwon-founded Terra blockchain, which wiped out an estimated $60 billion, nobody in the industry would benefit. This is because customers’ and regulators’ confidence in the crypto industry would be affected.
