Texas state agency looking into handling of fuel mix-up at El Paso Circle K
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A Texas state agency is getting involved to help customers who were impacted by a fuel mix-up at a Circle K station in west El Paso. Some Circle K customers said they have been having a hard time getting in contact with Circle K after they filled up their cars with diesel fuel that was labeled as unleaded fuel.
Passenger train and vehicle collision reported in Tornillo
TORNILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a passenger train and a farm truck in Tornillo. It happened Thursday afternoon at 3rd Street and Alameda Avenue. Footage showed extensive damage to the vehicle involved. The driver of the pickup truck, a man, tried to cross...
At least 1 person taken to the hospital after dog attack in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — People living in one northeast El Paso neighborhood said two dogs attacked three people Wednesday night. Raymond Willis said the dogs came from his neighbor's home in the Heritage Park trailer park, ran towards another home, jumped the fence and started to attack an elderly lady in her yard.
Man dies after shooting in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A deadly shooting was reported in northeast El Paso Thursday afternoon. The shooting was reported at the 8600 block of Robert Drive near the cemetery Restlawn Memorial Park around 2 p.m. Police officials said when they arrived at the scene they found a dead...
Police identify teen who remains in critical condition after crash with Sun Metro bus
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police have identified the teen who was the driver of a vehicle involved in a crash with a Sun Metro Brio bus in far east El Paso on Tuesday. Officials identified the teen as 16-year-old Antonio Joel Estupinan. He remains in critical...
Man armed with rifle in far east El Paso sparks concerns
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An armed man with a rifle walking in far east El Paso sparked concerns from residents Thursday morning. Videos of the man circulated on social media. El Paso police stated it and other law enforcement agencies were aware of the man. "There is nothing...
Sun Metro Bus crash in far east El Paso sends at least 1 person to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Sun Metro Brio bus and a vehicle crashed on Rich Beem Boulevard and Tierra Flores Drive Tuesday night, according to the El Paso Police Department. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said. Emergency fire dispatch said three people...
1-year contract awarded to company to clean up weeds along El Paso medians
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A contract for a private company was extended to cleanup weeds throughout El Paso. City council approved a 1-year contract, estimated at $300,000 with Border TM Industries on Tuesday. The company was previously awarded an emergency contract which was due to expire. More than...
1 person dead after crash on Antonio Street in Anthony, Texas
ANTHONY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person died after a crash at the Antonio Street bridge which spans over Interstate 10 Wednesday, according to Anthony, Texas Mayor Benjamin Romero. At least two vehicles were involved and one driver, a male, was killed, according to a post by Romero on Facebook.
El Paso police release cause of Sun Metro Brio and sedan crash in far eastside
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A driver struck by a city bus in far east El Paso caused the wreck Tuesday afternoon, according to police. A Sun Metro Brio and a 2002 Chevy Impala wrecked into a rock wall along the 3800 Rich Beem Boulevard. El Paso police said...
$59 monthly surcharge proposed by El Paso Water to help with infrastructure growth
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A proposal for new metered homes could leave some El Paso Water customers paying $120 monthly fee. El Paso Water discussed a new surcharge for the new developed areas in northeast, northwest and east. "Question, who should pay for growth-related projects? A question that...
Controversial housing development in Sunland Park sparks El Paso to update traffic study
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Discussions continue on the controversial subdivision being developed near the Texas and New Mexico state line in Sunland Park. The Sun River Estates neighborhood raised concerns from El Paso residents living along Frontera Road and Girl Scout Lane in the Upper Valley. The new...
Groundbreaking held for Veterans Memorial at Fabens Veterans Park
FABENS, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A groundbreaking was held Thursday for the Veterans Memorial that will be built at Fabens Veterans Park. The event took place at 8 a.m. with the presentation of Colors by the San Elizario High School ROTC. There were opening remarks by the Fabens Veterans Park...
1 person dead after thrown from vehicle on I-10 west at Piedras
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — One person died they were thrown from a vehicle along Interstate 10. El Paso police Special Traffic Investigators were requested to the deadly scene early Tuesday morning at I-10 West at Piedras. Two vehicles were involved, according to fire dispatch. Traffic was diverted off...
El Paso female first responder not only fights flames, but also stereotypes
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An El Paso Firefighter who’s not only fighting flames, is also fighting the stereotypes. Jacqueline Manriquez is the focus of this week's Breaking the Bias segment. At the end of the day, when you bunker up, I don't think you can categorize yourself...
Man dies after getting hit multiple times in a 5-vehicle crash on I-10 west at Piedras
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man died after getting hit multiple times in a five-vehicle crash on I-10 on Tuesday morning. Officials identified the man as 36-year-old Jesus Manuel Buendia Nava. The incident happened on I-10 west at the Piedras exit (off ramp) around 2:50 a.m. The preliminary...
Police search for 3 women involved in 3 different beer runs across Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Crime Stoppers are looking for three women who were involved in three different beer runs across the Lower Valley, officials said. The first run happened on Oct. 13 at 5:35 p.m. at the 7-11 convenience store at 7400 Alameda. That same...
Outlet Shoppes of El Paso hosts Grand Tree Lighting event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso is looking to get shoppers in the holiday spirit with its Grand Tree Lighting Friday. The festivities, which start at 6 p.m., will include City of El Paso officials, The El Paso Chamber, Miss El Paso queens, and Santa coming together to light a new Christmas tree.
Two men convicted for large scale drug trafficking from Mexico to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A federal jury convicted two men Tuesday of multiple counts of drug trafficking. One of the defendants was convicted of domestic and international money laundering. Jorge Sanchez-Morales aka “Capulina,” 47, was convicted of two counts of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute; two...
2 Venezuelan migrants accused of assaulting BP agent near Ascarate Park identified
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials with the El Paso Federal Bureau of Investigation identified two migrants who were arrested and accused of assaulting a Border Patrol agent near Ascarate Park on Halloween. Officials identified the two Venezuelan migrants as 35-year-old Kevin Escalona Gonazlez and 27-year-old Yuleixy Mata Fuentes.
