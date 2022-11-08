ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 6 Oregon finds rhythm after stumble, reels off 8 in row

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The sixth-ranked Oregon Ducks were all but written off two months ago. It was understandable given their 49-3 loss to now No. 1 Georgia in the season opener. They’re back and playing just like everyone thought they would. Behind quarterback Bo Nix, the Ducks have reeled off eight straight wins and averaged more than 40 points in the process. It doesn’t get any easier from here. Oregon hosts No. 24 Washington this weekend, before games with No. 13 Utah and rival Oregon State. Take care of all that and a fourth straight appearance in the Pac-12 title game will be in store.
Noose found at Obama Presidential Center construction site, officials say

A noose was discovered at the Obama Presidential Center construction site in Chicago Thursday, prompting the group overseeing the project to suspend work at the site. Lakeside Alliance, a joint venture of multiple construction companies working on the center, issued a statement saying they reported the incident to police and “will provide any assistance required to identify those responsible.”
