Red Carpet Rundown: Nigeria Film Industry Press Conference Of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Read full article on original website
Related
Talking With Tami
Red Carpet Rundown: ‘Slumberland’ World Premiere In Los Angeles
Yesterday evening, Netflix hosted the World Premiere of Slumberland at AMC Century City in Los Angeles. Director/Producer Francis Lawrence was in attendance, joined by stars Jason Momoa, Marlow Barkley, Chris O’Dowd, Kyle Chandler, Weruche Opia, and India de Beaufort. Producers Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, and David Ready also joined,...
Talking With Tami
In Case You Missed It: Jonathan Majors On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’
Actor Jonathan Majors stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live the other night! He talked about flying old planes for his new movie Devotion, playing one of the Navy’s most celebrated wingman, Glen Powell recruiting him to be in the movie by meeting up at a Turkish/Russian bathhouse, playing Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man, his “Men’s Health Magazine” cover, and he shows off his juggling skills. See more pics and video clip inside….
Comments / 0