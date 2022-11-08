Red Carpet Rundown: Nigeria Film Industry Press Conference Of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Actor Jonathan Majors stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live the other night! He talked about flying old planes for his new movie Devotion, playing one of the Navy’s most celebrated wingman, Glen Powell recruiting him to be in the movie by meeting up at a Turkish/Russian bathhouse, playing Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man, his “Men’s Health Magazine” cover, and he shows off his juggling skills. See more pics and video clip inside….

1 DAY AGO