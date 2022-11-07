Read full article on original website
BBC
US midterm elections results: How the parties are doing in maps and charts
The Republicans have made some progress in the House of Representatives while the vote for the Senate is on a knife-edge. Here is what we know so far about the results. The Democrats are trying to hold on to control of the Senate, the upper chamber of Congress. Before Tuesday's...
BBC
BBC's Katty Kay challenges Kari Lake on election claims
Kari Lake, the candidate for Arizona governor, says Donald Trump shouldn't have to run again because his election was stolen. Ms Lake, who is still locked in a close race, spoke to the BBC's Katty Kay during her campaign. You can watch the hour-long documentary, "Trump - The Comeback", on...
BBC
York: King Charles unveils first statue of Queen since her death
The King has unveiled a statue to his "beloved" mother in York, the first to be installed since her death. The 6ft 7in (2m) sculpture was designed to celebrate the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee and was completed in August, the month before she died. Speaking in front of crowds at...
BBC
Iran protester: 'We could hear the beatings and screams in jail'
Anti-government protests in Iran have entered an eighth week, despite a crackdown by security forces in which local human rights activists say at least 328 people have been killed and 14,800 others have been detained. One female protester in her 20s, who spent a week in prison and was recently...
BBC
Kate Winslet covers mum's £17,000 energy bill
Kate Winslet has donated £17,000 to a mother facing a sky-high energy bill to operate her daughter's life support. Carolynne Hunter was warned by Clackmannanshire Council that her bill could hit the high sum next year. Her daughter Freya, 12, has severe cerebral palsy and relies on receiving oxygen...
BBC
Ukraine war: Kyiv claims major gains as Russia exits Kherson
The Ukrainian army says it has made major gains over the last day around Kherson, after Russia said it was withdrawing from the southern city. Ukrainian troops say they have taken back the key town of Snihurivka, 50km (30 miles) to the north of Kherson. Kyiv has also claimed big...
BBC
Tractors and crops targeted in rural crime wave
Private security patrols are being used to protect crops and expensive farm equipment amid a rural crime wave in England and Wales, the BBC has learned. Farmers have told the BBC that police rarely solve rural offences and are not doing enough to tackle organised crime. Suspects are almost 25%...
BBC
Priest shocked to be Salford Roman Catholic diocese's first African canon
A priest has said becoming a Roman Catholic diocese's first African canon left him "gobsmacked". Father Michael Job has become the first black man to hold the position at the Salford diocese. The 47-year-old, who has been parish priest of St Mary's in Failsworth, said he "didn't know what to...
BBC
Cheers in Kherson, Russian woes and a superyacht - Ukraine round-up
There was jubilation as Ukrainian soldiers arrived in the key southern city of Kherson, and Russia announced it had fully withdrawn. Ukraine's national flag was seen flying on the streets and local residents chanted as Kyiv's troops arrived. "Our people. Ours. Kherson," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Telegram, hailing the...
BBC
Does the average nurse earn £34,000 a year?
Nurses across the UK have voted for strike action over pay. The Royal College of Nursing (RCN), which represents two thirds of UK nurses, says they have been getting a "raw deal" on pay for years. But Education Secretary Gillian Keegan told Sky News: "I think the average when I...
Ukraine minister urges ASEAN to stop Russian 'hunger games'
PHNOM PENH, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine's foreign minister on Saturday urged Southeast Asian countries to take all measures possible to stop Russia from playing "hunger games" over a Ukrainian Black Sea grain deal, which could expire next week.
Musk mandating Twitter workers return to office or resign. Will other companies follow?
"Musk is banning work from home probably to thin out Twitter and get a lot of people to voluntarily quit. He doesn't have to fire as many people."
BBC
Ukraine war: Russia 'losing slowly', says UK's defence secretary
Russia is "losing slowly" in the war against Ukraine, according to the UK's defence secretary. Ben Wallace made his comments during a visit to an Army camp in Kent where Ukrainian volunteers are training. Shortly after Mr Wallace spoke, Russia ordered its military to pull out of Kherson, the only...
BBC
Nicholas Rossi: I'm glad people see through him, victim says
One of the victims of a man who assumed a new identity and fled to Scotland to avoid rape charges in the US has said she is glad people see through him. The woman - who wants to be known only by her first name, Mary - met Nicolas Rossi after they spoke online in 2008.
BBC
Scots veteran recalls tears of Germany's child soldiers
As the country marks Remembrance Day in which the fallen of two world wars are commemorated, veterans have been speaking about their first-hand accounts as part of a special archive project involving the BBC. Sandy Cormack, who is 101 in January next year, was living in the east end of...
BBC
Ukraine war: Russians kept in the dark by internet search
In many places, searching the web is a gateway to a wider world of information, but in Russia, it is part of a system that helps trap people in an alternative reality. Shortly after 20 people were killed in a Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk in June, Lev Gershenzon - a former manager at Russian tech company Yandex - typed the city's name into its search engine to find out more.
BBC
Croydon University Hospital: Patient 'horrified' during stay
A patient recovering on a "run-down" hospital ward has said she was "horrified" by her experience. Sarah Hills spent five nights at Croydon University Hospital in south London, where she filmed dirty walls, broken radiators and bramble growing through the window. Rishi Sunak's first official visit as prime minister was...
BBC
Eileen Dean care home killing: No risk assessment done on attacker
No formal risk assessment was done on a man who beat a fellow care home resident to death, a review has found. Alexander Rawson attacked 93-year-old Eileen Dean with a metal walking stick at a care home in south-east London. Mrs Dean suffered catastrophic injuries to her head and body...
