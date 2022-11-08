Read full article on original website
Next KTBS 3 Minute Smile winner races down the aisles
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Third grader, Brody Miller, 8, from Apollo Elementary took home quite a Christmas treat this Thursday as our fourth KTBS 3 Minute Smile winner. While racing through the toy aisle of Walmart on Airline Drive in Bossier City, Brody was able to haul in $1,599.87 in merchandise in just three minutes.
Bossier teen's suicide prompts billboards to stop bullying
BOSSIER CITY, La. - The death of a Bossier Parish teen sent shockwaves through the community. And it's especially been life changing for the family of that teen, Levi Creech. His grandmother is starting a movement to stop the bullying. "A lot of prayers from everybody has given me some...
Popular Tyler seafood restaurant closes
Shell Shack in Tyler has officially shut its doors. The restaurant served its last meals on Tuesday. The restaurant, located at 7918 South Broadway Ave., said it would not be renewing its lease at its current location but enjoyed being part of the Tyler community. The business made the announcement...
Pedestrian killed in south Bossier Parish accident
ELM GROVE, La. - A 30-year-old Elm Grove man died Wednesday night when he was hit by a pickup on Parish Camp Road in south Bossier Parish. State police say Dallas Broussard was walking in the roadway. Broussard was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he was pronounced dead. Troopers...
Town of Logansport under water boil advisory
LOGANSPORT, La. -- A water boil advisory has been issued for the town of Logansport through at least Wednesday. Repairs are being made to the water system so some residents may experience low water pressure as well. The public will be notified when the advisory is lifted.
