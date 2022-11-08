ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

Community Impact Houston

Panda Cares Center of Hope opens at Texas Children's Hospital's medical center site

In partnership with Panda Express, Texas Children's Hospital celebrated the unveiling of two new facilities as part of a 10-year, $5.9 million commitment from the restaurant chain to bolster the hospital's exercise and rehabilitation program. (Courtesy Panda Express/Texas Children's Hospital) In partnership with Panda Express, Texas Children's Hospital celebrated the...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

UPDATE: Wesley Hunt wins U.S. House District 38 race

The line outside Metropolitan Multi-Service Center on West Gray was long on the morning of Nov. 8 and snaked around the polling location's entrance. (Leah Foreman/Community Impact) All polling locations have reported results. Republican Wesley Hunt has won with 63.07% of the votes. He will become the first representative of...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

UPDATE: Lina Hidalgo holds edge in Harris County judge race with 99% of voting precinct results reported

Incumbent Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is facing Republican candidate Alexandra del Moral Mealer in the Nov. 8 election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo appears to have held off the Republican candidate Alexandra del Moral Mealer, leading by 15,311 votes with 774 out of 782 Election Day voting centers counted as of the most recent 5 a.m. elections office report.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

UPDATE: Lina Hidalgo slight lead remains in Harris County judge race as counting continues

Incumbent Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is facing Republican candidate Alexandra del Moral Mealer in the Nov. 8 election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's slight lead remains over challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer, with 11 out of 782 Election Day voting centers counted on election night. Hidalgo has received 50.71% of the votes counted thus far to del Moral Mealer's 50.71%.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Lina Hidalgo holds slight early lead in Harris County judge race with Election Day results still to come

Incumbent Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is facing Republican candidate Alexandra del Moral Mealer in the Nov. 8 election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Incumbent Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has a 10,068-vote advantage over Republican candidate Alexandra del Moral Mealer, according to unofficial early voting results released just before 8 p.m. by the Harris County Office of the Elections Administrator.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

