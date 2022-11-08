Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Panda Cares Center of Hope opens at Texas Children's Hospital's medical center site
In partnership with Panda Express, Texas Children's Hospital celebrated the unveiling of two new facilities as part of a 10-year, $5.9 million commitment from the restaurant chain to bolster the hospital's exercise and rehabilitation program. (Courtesy Panda Express/Texas Children's Hospital) In partnership with Panda Express, Texas Children's Hospital celebrated the...
$145,000 in grants awarded to Clear Creek ISD teachers
Teacher Stephen Hillard and Principal Ashley Orr were awarded over $12,000 for their Powermatic industrial planer grant. (Courtesy Clear Creek Education Foundation) The Clear Creek Education Foundation awarded $145,000 in grants to Clear Creek ISD teachers Nov. 4, according to a press release from the CCEF. The CCEF aims to...
Early-voting results show US Rep. Randy Weber ahead for re-election
Results consist of votes from both Brazoria and Galveston counties. This race’s information will be updated as additional results are made available. (Daniel Weeks/Community Impact) Early-voting results show U.S. Rep. Randy Weber, R-Friendswood, leading in the polls by 39,485 votes for re-election to Texas' 14th Congressional District. Weber leads...
Lone Star Flight Museum displays NASA Crew Compartment Trainer
NASA’s Crew Compartment Trainer-2 is now on display at the Lone Star Flight Museum. (Courtesy Lone Star Flight Museum) NASA’s Crew Compartment Trainer-2 is now part of the Lone Star Flight Museum’s display. On Nov. 4, crews transported the trainer, which has trained astronauts for more than...
Brazoria County election turnout slightly lower than previous gubernatorial race in 2018
Brazoria County Elections Administrator Susan Cunningham said slightly more people turned out to vote on Election Day in 2022 compared to 2018, but fewer people voted early. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Overall, fewer voters turned out in Brazoria County for this year’s election compared to 2018, but slightly more people voted...
UPDATE: Wesley Hunt wins U.S. House District 38 race
The line outside Metropolitan Multi-Service Center on West Gray was long on the morning of Nov. 8 and snaked around the polling location's entrance. (Leah Foreman/Community Impact) All polling locations have reported results. Republican Wesley Hunt has won with 63.07% of the votes. He will become the first representative of...
Incumbent Brandon Creighton declares victory for Texas Senate District 4
Brandon Creighton declared victory in Nov. 8 release. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) In a Nov. 8 release, Rep. Brandon Creighton declared victory after early voting numbers were released, claiming there is a wide enough margin separating him from opposing candidate Misty Bishop. “Texas voters have given lawmakers a mandate, and I...
UPDATE: Hunt maintains victory in new U.S. House District 38 race
The line outside Metropolitan Multi-Service Center on West Gray was long on the morning of Nov. 8 and snaked around the polling location's entrance. (Leah Foreman/Community Impact) Republican Wesley Hunt's leads with 63.08% of votes in race for U.S. Rep. District 38, with 91% of polling locations statewide now reporting,...
Unofficial election results show US Rep. Randy Weber winning re-election
Results consist of votes from both Brazoria and Galveston counties. Results are unofficial until canvassed. (Daniel Weeks/Community Impact) Unofficial election results show U.S. Rep. Randy Weber, R-Friendswood, being re-elected to Texas’ 14th Congressional District. As of 10:52 p.m., Weber leads with 68.98% of the vote, or 125,074 votes, while...
UPDATE: Alexandra del Moral Mealer concedes Harris County judge race to Lina Hidalgo
Alexandra del Moral Mealer has conceded the Harris County judge race to Lina Hidalgo, pictured here speaking at a voter rally on Nov. 8, 2022. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Republican candidate for Harris County judge Alexandra del Moral Mealer has conceded to Democratic incumbent Lina Hidalgo, with all 782 Election Day...
Spring ISD leaders to begin creating timelines for approved $850M bond projects
Spring ISD's three propositions as part of its $850 million bond proposition were put before voters in the 2022 general election and were approved. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) With all 782 Harris County polling centers reporting, Spring ISD's $850 million bond package was approved with 60.31%, 51.17% and 58.47% of total...
UPDATED: Results continue to show Katy ISD tax rate election opposition; counties still reporting
Katy ISD urged voters to retain the tax rate in the voter approval tax rate election on Nov. 8. Voters have spoken, and early results show more ballots in opposition of sustaining the tax rate. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) As of 11 p.m. on Nov. 8, most ballots were counted in...
UPDATE: Harris County elections office completes unofficial vote count
Harris County was granted an extension to continue the mail-in ballot count past the statutory deadline, and completed the count at 3:12 p.m. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) After receiving an extension, the Harris County Office of the Elections Administrator completed counting all ballots required by state law by 3:12 p.m. Results...
Houston approves 2 nominations for Texas enterprise zones
In a Nov. 9 Houston City Council meeting, two plans were passed for nomination as the first and second Texas Enterprise Zone projects from the city for fiscal year 2022-23. (Courtesy Visit Houston) New jobs are coming to the Houston area as a part of investment in local communities. In...
UPDATE: Lina Hidalgo holds edge in Harris County judge race with 99% of voting precinct results reported
Incumbent Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is facing Republican candidate Alexandra del Moral Mealer in the Nov. 8 election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo appears to have held off the Republican candidate Alexandra del Moral Mealer, leading by 15,311 votes with 774 out of 782 Election Day voting centers counted as of the most recent 5 a.m. elections office report.
UPDATE: Lina Hidalgo slight lead remains in Harris County judge race as counting continues
Incumbent Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is facing Republican candidate Alexandra del Moral Mealer in the Nov. 8 election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's slight lead remains over challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer, with 11 out of 782 Election Day voting centers counted on election night. Hidalgo has received 50.71% of the votes counted thus far to del Moral Mealer's 50.71%.
Hunt has early lead in new U.S. House District 38 race
The line outside Metropolitan Multi-Service Center on West Gray was long on the morning of Nov. 8 and snaked around the polling location's entrance. (Leah Foreman/Community Impact) Harris County early voting results for the Nov. 8 election show Republican candidate Wesley Hunt holds an early lead of 63.67% in the...
Lina Hidalgo holds slight early lead in Harris County judge race with Election Day results still to come
Incumbent Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is facing Republican candidate Alexandra del Moral Mealer in the Nov. 8 election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Incumbent Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has a 10,068-vote advantage over Republican candidate Alexandra del Moral Mealer, according to unofficial early voting results released just before 8 p.m. by the Harris County Office of the Elections Administrator.
UPDATED: Houston bond referendums on track to pass as Election Day results trickle in
Candidate signs line the front of the SPJST Lodge, one of many polling places open on Election Day in the Heights. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) With votes in from 11 of Harris County's 782 voting centers, the city of Houston's seven bond elections remain on track to pass with approval percentages almost identical to early voting results.
Early results show voters oppose Katy ISD tax rate election
Katy ISD urged voters to retain the tax rate in the voter approval tax rate election on Nov. 8. Voters have spoken, and early results show more ballots in opposition of sustaining the tax rate. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) In the Nov. 8 election to determine a voter-approval tax rate election...
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
22K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0