Pleasant Grove girls golf coach Rob Rinaldi on his team qualifying for the CIF State Golf Championship

abc10.com
Sacramento State University Hornets football team ranked number #2 nationwide
The Sacramento State University Hornets football team are off to a 9-0 start, making it the first time in school history. Our Kevin John analyzes their success.
goldcountrymedia.com
Playoff roundup: Twelve Bridges earns first ever playoff win, Woodcreek, Roseville advance
It didn’t take long for Twelve Bridges High School football to earn its first playoff victory in program history, as the Raging Rhinos defeated Modesto Christian 36-32 last Friday night in the opening round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoffs. The seventh-seeded Rhinos (7-4) were elevated by Nathan...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer, Woodcreek meet in Sac-Joaquin Section battle of Division 3 titans
Don’t let the seed line fool you, because Friday night’s Sac-Joaquin Section playoff matchup between No. 1 Placer and No. 8 Woodcreek will be anything but a picnic. The Timberwolves (8-3) are seeded eighth, but they are ranked as the No. 2 team in Division III behind only the top-seeded Hillmen (10-0) entering Friday’s quarterfinal.
KCRA.com
State Assembly District 7: Close race with incumbent Ken Cooley with the edge against Josh Hoover
One of the closest races KCRA 3 is following in the Golden State is the race to represent District 7 of the State Assembly. The district covers areas including Folsom, Citrus Heights and Rancho Cordova. Incumbent Democrat Ken Cooley was in the lead by 343 votes at 12 p.m. on Wednesday against Republican Josh Hoover.
rosevilletoday.com
Rocklin Sunset Whitney Recreation Area East Trails Grand Opening and Fun Run
Former Rocklin golf course turned into community treasure. Rocklin, Calif. – Rocklin’s Sunset Whitney Recreation Area is expanding it’s recreational footprint for visitors. To celebrate the grand opening of the East Trails, a fun run celebration is being held on December 3 along with the obligatory ribbon cutting to commemorate the opening.
eastcountytoday.net
Quick Quack Honoring Veterans with a Free Car Wash
ROSEVILLE, CA – Quick Quack Car Wash will honor veterans and active-duty military on Friday, November 11, 2022, at all Quick Quack Car Wash locations. Veterans can stop by during hours of operation to receive a top wash for free. “We encourage everyone to tell a local veteran to...
villagelife.com
Splish, splash, play or no way? Cameron Park Lake’s future debated
The prospective Cameron Park Lake splash pad became a hot topic during the Oct. 19 Cameron Park Community Services District Board of Directors meeting, with some concerned the project isn’t the best use of CSD funds. CPCSD staff and directors in 2019 permanently closed the lake’s swimming lagoon and...
goldcountrymedia.com
Folsom Café undergoes a 'reset' as original owners bid farewell
Reset, Folsom’s popular café by day and wine bar at night, has undergone its very own “reset.” After two years of ownership, locals John and Tahni Voelz have announced they have sold the establishment at 727B Sutter St. "As you can imagine, it's not one thing...
sacschoolbeat.com
Eighteen new principals welcomed to Sacramento City Unified schools
For most students, going back to in-person school for the first time since COVID struck felt pretty normal. But for some Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) principals, this school year was their first at a brand new school or even a fresh new district. At 18 schools in the...
Dutch Bros location opening in West Sacramento this winter | Need to Know
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dutch Bros is set to open in West Sacramento this winter following months of planning and construction for the coffee chain's long-awaited arrival. The new location can be found at Ikea Court just off of Reed Avenue, and is anticipated to open in mid-December, according to Dutch Bros General Manager Wayne Jensen, who happens to be from the area.
Northern California Election Results Congressional Districts 2022
(KTXL) — Every single House of Representatives seat is up for reelection this year, including all 52 from California. California previously had 53 representatives, however, based on the 2020 census and a shift in population, California lost one representative. At the same time, congressional districts were remade. Some representatives that are running for reelection are […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Early election returns for Elk Grove and Sacramento areas, November 9 update
These are the early numbers for races in the Elk Grove and Sacramento areas. The results will be updated at 4 pm on November 11.
KCRA.com
Here are Sacramento rain and Sierra snow totals from this week's storm
As leftover rain and snow showers wind down on the west slope of the Sierra, precipitation totals are trickling in. Since Sunday night, most spots in the Valley measured anywhere from three-quarters of an inch to 1 inch. The rain came in several rounds, limiting the impacts from flooding. Downtown...
Storm causes flooding across Sacramento region
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Greater Sacramento Area is seeing its largest amount of rainfall in months causing flooding along roadways. The city of Galt, in southern Sacramento County, shared on social media at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday that Lower Sacramento Road was flooded causing an emergency road closure. Tap here to view FOX40’s Live Weather […]
CBS News
Raging Waters Sacramento closing after 15 years
SACRAMENTO - Raging Waters Sacramento is closing down. On Tuesday, the company that operates the water park, Palace Entertainment, announced in a written statement that the park, which has been in business since 2007 at Cal Expo, wouldn't be opening in 2023. The statement reads, in part:. "Today, we made...
Mountain Democrat
EDUHSD contest shows three in the lead
Five candidates are running to fill three seats on the El Dorado Union High School District Board of Trustees and some have taken a lead. With 44% of ballots counted, Brooke Van Komen has 21,769 (24.91%) votes, Jessicca Rodgers 21,487 (24.59%) and Timothy Cary 19,575 (22.40%). All three are incumbents. Likely falling out of contention are Ray Nutting with 15,082 (17.26%) votes and German Sierra 8,865 (10.14%).
Elk Grove Citizen
Election '22: Ashby, Nguyen lead in local state races
In early returns from the 2022 General Election, Stephanie Nguyen and Angelique Ashby have the lead in the California State legislative office races which represent Elk Grove. In State Senate District 8, Ashby, who is the Sacramento Mayor Pro Tem and a Sacramento City Council member, had 52% of the vote. Her opponent, Dave Jones, a former State Insurance Commissioner and also a Democrat, had 48%.
Yuba County Election Results 2022
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Yuba County voters will be able to vote on several candidates at both the county and city levels during the November general election. Marysville and Wheatland each have one city council seat on their respective ballots. Wheatland residents will be able to vote on measures P and Q, which are […]
KCRA.com
Sacramento traffic delays on westbound I-80 after crashes
Traffic is being delayed for drivers along westbound Interstate 80 near Northgate Blvd. in Sacramento on Thursday morning, following three crashes, according to the California Highway Patrol. One of the crashes was a hit-and-run involving three vehicles and no injuries. The second crash involved two vehicles where there were minor...
Placer County fire destroys a dozen semi-trucks and trailers
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A large fire in Placer County on Thursday has forced road closures near Athens Avenue and Fiddyment Road, according to CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit. The fire was reported around 4:38 a.m. with no injuries at a storage facility east of the Western Placer Waste Management Authority office. CAL FIRE said […]
