ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

Off-duty San Bernardino police officer arrested for allegedly firing gun into air outside bar

By ABC7.com staff via
ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rUrjI_0j2OIUQf00 An off-duty San Bernardino police officer was arrested for allegedly firing his gun into the air multiple times outside a bar while out drinking with friends, officials said Monday.

The incident was reported around 1:50 a.m. Sunday, outside the Dogwood Tavern in the mountain community of Blue Jay.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies received reports of shots fired in the area.

After investigating they say they learned that a man, later identified as Fidel Ocampo-Rodarte, was out drinking with friends when they went outside the bar.

He allegedly pulled a handgun from his waistband and fired several shots into the air. A short time later, he fired more shots into the air in the parking lot. They then left the area in different vehicles.

Deputies were able to identify Rodarte as the man who fired the shots and began looking for him.

Later that day, he turned himself in to the sheriff's Twin Peaks station.

Rodarte, 24, is a police officer who has been with the San Bernardino city department for three years, the department confirmed.

Deputies later served a search warrant at his home and found multiple firearms. He was arrested and booked for negligent discharge of a firearm.

"I'm extremely disappointed at what I have been told so far and what I saw on a copy of the business surveillance video," San Bernardino Police Chief Darren Goodman said.

"The conduct is not something that is fitting of a San Bernardino Police officer, or any officer for that matter. While I will withhold judgment until the investigation has concluded, I will tell you that this is not what I expect, and this is not conduct that represents the vast majority of our officers."

¿Quieres leer este artículo en español? Haz clic aquí

Comments / 12

Guest
4d ago

It’s against the law and you lose your concealed carry permit to even drink and have a weapon on you at the same time he should be immediately fired

Reply(1)
4
Here comes the truth
4d ago

Give the guy a break he's Immature just like any other 24 yr old.. Shake him up alittle and give him his job back. Add some 'from boys to men' counseling also.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
etxview.com

Cold case ends in Fontana, 3 people arrested for murder

UPDATE: Detectives with Specialized Investigations Division, Homicide Detail, responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. After several months, all investigative leads were exhausted, no suspects were arrested, and the investigation went cold. ORIGINAL: On Monday, November 18, 2019, at around 12:00 pm., deputies from the Fontana Sheriff’s Station got...
FONTANA, CA
CBS LA

Third suspect from deadly Halloween party shooting in Covina arrested

Deputies have arrested the third and final suspect connected to the deadly Halloween party shooting in Covina. The shooting occurred just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street. It was there that authorities say at least one suspect produced a handgun and started shooting after an argument broke out. The ensuing gunfire killed two men, 20-year-old Ronnie Benitez and 33-year-old Vladimir Umana, and wounded two others. Two of the three suspects, 19-year-old Brian Thomas Rams and 18-year-old Joseph Robles turned themselves in almost a week after the shooting and were charged with murder, in addition to a litany of other charges. They pled not guilty on Tuesday. After a two-week-long search, The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department tracked down the final suspect, 19-year-old Joel Daniel Garcia, who was considered armed and dangerous. He was arrested for attempted murder after he turned himself in to Border Patrol agents near the Otay Mesa border. 
COVINA, CA
CBS LA

Riverside Police investigating series of home burglaries involving members of South American crime rings

Riverside police are seeking public assistance in locating a group of suspects that have been repeatedly burglarizing homes throughout Riverside County, many of whom they believe are connected to South American crime rings. Detectives began to notice an uptick in home burglaries in January, after a series of crimes occurred in Alessandro Heights, Hawarden Hills and Mission Grove neighborhoods. After investigation, they determined that the crimes were connected to SATG, or South American Theft Groups. "This group is a criminal organization that has been operating throughout the United States to commit home burglaries, and are suspected of about 17 in our city...
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Quality of Life Operations Result in 15 Arrests in Lake Elsinore

Fifteen people were arrested on suspicion of theft and various other charges following a quality of life operation in Lake Elsinore, authorities announced Friday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department coordinated with loss prevention officers at Lowe’s and Home Depot stores in the city to combat theft and “improve the quality of life of those who shop frequent and reside in the area,” the department said.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Adoptive Mother, Grandparents, Plead Not Guilty in the death of 11-year old girl

The adoptive mother and grandparents accused of the death of 11-year-old Aarabella McCormack pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to charges that include murder, child abuse, and torture. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department arrested 49-year-old Leticia Diane McCormack and her parents, 70-year-old Adella Tom and 75-year-old Stanley Tom on Nov.7,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KTLA.com

Fontana PD destroys $49 million worth of cocaine and methamphetamine

On Wednesday, authorities with the Fontana Police Department’s Narcotic’s Unit destroyed six pallets of cocaine and methamphetamine. The department shared the announcement on Instagram, saying the narcotics were taken to an “undisclosed location to be destroyed.”. The street value of the drugs, according to police, was an...
FONTANA, CA
CBS LA

One dead after fight turns into stabbing in South Los Angeles

Authorities are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred in South Los Angeles early Thursday morning. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the incident occurred a little after 1 a.m. when two men became involved in some sort of dispute in a parking lot on S. Broadway. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses told investigators that the incident stemmed from a dispute between the two parties, who allegedly knew each other. They learned that the suspect and victim did not live at the location, but were instead there visiting someone. Detectives believe that they know the identity of the suspect, but have not disclosed any further information. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
146K+
Followers
15K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy