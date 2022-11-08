ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Pelicans 122, Pacers 129: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GGww1_0j2OIRmU00

The New Orleans Pelicans (5-5) play against the Indiana Pacers (5-5) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Game Time: 7:45 PM EST on Monday November 7, 2022

New Orleans Pelicans 122, Indiana Pacers 129 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

StatMuse @statmuse

Highlights from a 15-game night:

— Steph 47/8/8

— Jazz move to first in West

— KD misses FT after 62 straight

— Josh Hart game winner

— Hawks beat Bucks without Trae

— Myles Turner 37/12

— Luka 9th straight 30-piece

— Tatum 39

— Paolo vs Jalen 30pt each pic.twitter.com/mkRZjrvqoN12:52 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ak6Er_0j2OIRmU00

Tony East @TEastNBA

Story from tonight’s game as the Pacers get back to .500 against the Pelicans. More to come: si.com/nba/pacers/sch…12:43 AM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Zion looked like his old self. His 26-point, 7-rebound, 7-assist night was one of the few encouraging parts of a loss the Pacers.

“I feel the game slowing down for me again. Individually, that’s nice for me. But I just hate losing.” https://t.co/sFWy6oTWNT pic.twitter.com/OfNdtkfxTs12:17 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oanmb_0j2OIRmU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r4xOy_0j2OIRmU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AAEbd_0j2OIRmU00

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

tonight was a masterclass from @Myles Turner.

33 had the people talking.🗣️ pic.twitter.com/SYWm4C6Hzk11:39 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GgrOH_0j2OIRmU00

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

The Pelicans shot 50% from the field and over 40% from 3-point range. They had 32 assists versus 10 turnovers.

The offense was fine. The defense, though, was a complete disaster. https://t.co/is2MaVVLri pic.twitter.com/Q1FrcL2YYA11:34 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3reu0N_0j2OIRmU00

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Dear SNKRS God, please let me hit on these Zion 1 AJ1 lows tomorrow. I won’t ask for anything else the rest of the year. – 11:30 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Pelicans defense wastes great Zion Williamson performance | Changes Willie Green needs to make

https://t.co/BZ9kHCayD0 pic.twitter.com/D3Sc0xRXvZ11:29 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H8Eg5_0j2OIRmU00

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

the starting five combined for 107 points tonight.🤩 pic.twitter.com/kftgrT9b4N11:21 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FPYDD_0j2OIRmU00

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

From the Kings:

Malik Monk’s 18 points in H1 are the second most by a reserve in the first 24 minutes of regulation this season, trailing only Bennedict Mathurin (22, 10/29 at BKN). – 11:14 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

From Kings PR: Monk’s 18 points in H1 are the second most by a reserve in the first 24 minutes of regulation this season, trailing only Bennedict Mathurin (22, 10/29 at BKN). – 11:13 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

another 20/10 night from @Tyrese Haliburton.🤧

20 PTS | 13 AST | 4 REB | 2 STL pic.twitter.com/3MTjhyE09d11:09 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IvaN3_0j2OIRmU00

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Final: Bulls 111, Raptors 97

LaVine: 30 pts, 5 ast

Vucevic: 15-13-4

DJJ: 12 pts

Ayo: 12 pts

P-Will: 10 pts, 6 reb

Dragic: 10 pts

Javonte: 9 pts

Caruso: 4-6-6, 2 stl + blk

DeRozan: 9 pts, 6 FGA

Raptors had 5 OREB, 4 2nd chance points

Bulls are 6-6. Pelicans in town Wednesday – 10:58 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Postgame recap ⬇️

#Pelicans | @PanzuraNews

nba.com/pelicans/news/…10:40 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Larry Nance Jr. avoided serious injury. “If that game had gotten to a point where Willie told me he needed me, I was ready to go back in,” Nance said. – 10:37 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

1,000th career block.

37 points and 12 rebounds.

game ball.

@Myles Turner earned it.💪 pic.twitter.com/VzMW3xafuu10:37 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35fKip_0j2OIRmU00

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Tyrese Haliburton

Against the New Orleans Pelicans

20 points / 4 rebounds / 13 assists / 2 steals / 7-14 FG / 6-10 3P

This season

21.7 points / 5 rebounds / 9.7 assists / 1.7 steals / 49.7% FG / 46.3% 3P / 87.8% FT

Different! #BoomBaby pic.twitter.com/488iW71Rdd10:32 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=376ADl_0j2OIRmU00

Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth

Tonight, @Myles Turner had 1 of his 2 best home games w/ the @Indiana Pacers. Take your pick:

Tonight – 37 points, 11-18 fg, 12 reb, 3 blk, 1 TO, 37 min

In 2016-17 season opener vs. Rick Carlisle’s Dallas team, which went overtime – 30 pts, 13-19 fg, 16 reb, 4 blk, 2 TO, 38 min – 10:22 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Pelicans say it was a left knee hyperextension for Larry Nance. – 10:21 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

“WE WAKING ‘EM UP. WE WAKING ‘EM UP” pic.twitter.com/jBOp9rVBjU10:21 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11a5WM_0j2OIRmU00

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Larry Nance Jr. did not return due to a left knee hyperextension. – 10:21 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Myles Turner had 37 points, 12 boards and 3 blocks

“I still have All-Star level talent, and I want to be able to put it on display to make those All-Star teams. I think I’m in a great position to do so. I think this will probably be the year I break out.” hoopshype.com/lists/myles-tu…10:19 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Pelicans defense struggles in loss to Paces

Full podcast coming soon:

https://t.co/D3rFGvVLC9 pic.twitter.com/T8wHqIOBuj10:19 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C3VO6_0j2OIRmU00

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Note from @ESPNStatsInfo:

All 5 Pacers starters each had 3+ 3-pointers. This is the 3rd time in league history a team had 5 starters each with 3 3-pointers.

The other instances:

– Hawks on March 3, 2021 vs Magic

– Nuggets on Feb. 15, 2018 vs Bucks – 10:18 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Willie Green is visibly upset in postgame. He said that everything was an issue in the loss to the Pacers but promised the Pelicans will start playing better. pic.twitter.com/Vg4cIg2nZy10:15 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fim0n_0j2OIRmU00

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Final Stats

@Brandon Ingram: 29 pts (50% FG), 6 rebs, 2 blks

@Zion Williamson: 26 pts, 7 rebs, 7 asts, 2 stls

@Herb Jones: 16 pts

@Jonas Valanciunas: 14 pts, 7 rebs

#Pelicans | @FanDuel pic.twitter.com/cI6dLDZa7B10:12 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=189g4h_0j2OIRmU00

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Pacers pour in 22 three-pointers, sparking Indiana to a 129-122 home win over #Pelicans. Brandon Ingram 29 pts for NOLA, Zion Williamson 26 pts. @PanzuraNews postgame wrap: https://t.co/RR9qsGRdPh pic.twitter.com/B1EY3QjZKP10:11 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R6Xl3_0j2OIRmU00

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Willie Green: “We have to play for 48 minutes.”

That’s been a theme in the Pelicans’ losses this season so far. – 10:09 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

The Pacers need to make a trade with the Lakers because Turner and Hield make them too good to tank.

The Lakers need to make a trade with the Pacers because they suck.

I have no idea what any of this means in the leverage staring contest they’ve been having for four months. – 10:08 PM

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

A HUGE all-around game for Myles Turner 💪 pic.twitter.com/mDBaBdxKE110:08 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G1EEs_0j2OIRmU00

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Myles Turner went off tonight.🔥

37 PTS

61 FG%

12 REB

3 BLK pic.twitter.com/XBQMfLm04g10:05 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42C4CZ_0j2OIRmU00

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

back-to-back.🙌

#PacersWin pic.twitter.com/Np5s81W0i610:01 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x9987_0j2OIRmU00

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

FINAL: Pacers 129, Pelicans 122

– Zion: 26p, 7r, 6a

– Ingram: 29p, 12/23 FG

– CJ: 9p, 7a, 5r, 3/11 FG

– Trey: 11p, 6r

Pels: 48/96 FG, 14/34 3P, 12/17 FT

Pacers: 43/86 FG, 22/48 3P, 21/23 FT

Pelicans fall to 5-5. – 10:01 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Myles Turner tonight:

37 PTS

12 REB

3 BLK

4 3P

Whoa. pic.twitter.com/NaHhZvqHBG10:00 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1umWpW_0j2OIRmU00

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Final: Pacers 129, Pelicans 122

Ingram 29 pts & 5 rebs

Williamson 26 pts, 7 rebs & 6 assts

Jones 16 pts

Pels fall to 5-5 after allowing the Pacers to shoot 22-48 from the 3-point line. Indy shot the lights out, but Pels D at the point of attack was lacking most of the night. – 9:59 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20rXHr_0j2OIRmU00

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Offense wasn’t gonna be a problem for New Orleans but defense was. Rough performance from them on that side wastes an excellent Zion game and costs them the win – 9:59 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Myles Turner finished with 37 points, 12 rebounds, 3 blocks on 11-of-18 shooting (4-of-7 from deep) while shooting a perfect 11-of-11 from the line.

The 37 was the second-highest of his career.

Tyrese Haliburton had 20 points and 13 assists and tied a career high with 6 3s. – 9:59 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

This was a game that called for Jaxson Hayes’ talents. He theoretically would have been so ideal because of his ability to guard space and stay with multiple players. It’s brutal that the coaching staff can’t trust him — he hasn’t give them much if any reason to yet this season. – 9:59 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Tyrese Haliburton tonight:

20 PTS

13 AST

6 3P

Pacers have won 4 of their last 5 games. pic.twitter.com/cSg4rd0kni9:59 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UeD31_0j2OIRmU00

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Caught the finish of Pacers-Pelicans after my broadcast. This was a very good win. They’re now 5-5 after beating the Pelicans 129-122.

Monster night for Myles (37-12-3b) and the rest of the starters.

Up next: Wed. v Denver. – 9:58 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Final: Pacers 129, Pelicans 122

Indiana hit 22 3s. Haliburton with 20 points and 13 assists.

Zion had 26 points on 10-of-15 shooting. His best game of the season.

New Orleans is 5-5 after 10 games. A lot to figure out. – 9:58 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers beat the Pelicans 129-122 and improve to 5-5. The Pacers are .500 for the first time since they were 15-15 in February of 2021. That’s four wins for the Pacers in their last five games.

Myles Turner was brilliant. A career night: 37 points, 12 rebounds, 3 blocks. – 9:58 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

pic.twitter.com/DwKrSuDfyd9:57 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

The previous Pelicans games where it was too little, too late went to OT. Myles Turner and Tyrese Haliburton weren’t going to let that happen for the Pacers.

Turner was 4-of-7 from deep and controlled the game from the post with Nance out. Pels didn’t have an answer inside. – 9:57 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Zion has 26 points on 15 shots, and the other team has made 22 3s. Flashback to the COVID/SVG season. – 9:56 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

That’s brutal defense by Zion and BI on that pick and roll for the Indy dagger 3 – 9:56 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Andrew Nembhard for 3. Dagger. Pacers up 10 with 49.7 seconds to go. They’re going to beat the Pelicans for their fourth win in five games. – 9:55 PM

Chris Herring @Herring_NBA

Foul or not—and im not sure it is—Herb Jones’s recovery time on defense is wild. He jumped to contest Haliburton, who pump-faked then slid over a full step. Then Jones somehow landed, jumped and blocked the attempt still – 9:50 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Herb Jones working. And that’s a clean block.

It’s going to be something when NotOnHerb finally starts getting his due respect from officials. – 9:50 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Rui Hachimura is tied with Bennedict Mathurin for the most double-digit scoring games off the bench this NBA season with 9.

Hachimura has reached double-figures in 9 of his 11 games this year. – 9:50 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Myles Turner has reached 33 points, making tonight the second-highest scoring game of his career. His career-high is 40.

He also has 11 rebounds and 3 blocks. One of his best games ever. – 9:49 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

🌀🌀🌀

fifth 30+ point game of Myles Turner’s career. pic.twitter.com/HMCIMs2wiH9:49 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hpx51_0j2OIRmU00

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

That sequence could be huge.

Looked like Ingram hit it off Hield with 4:11 to go. Pelicans didn’t see a replay in time to make a challenge.

Instead, Buddy hits a 3 in the corner to go up 13 instead of Pels having ball with a chance to cut it to 7 or 8. – 9:48 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NdUIE_0j2OIRmU00

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

There have been so many Pacers possessions tonight where them getting to a loose ball quicker than #Pelicans has been very costly. Indy keeps coming up with hoops any time there’s a push by NOLA – 9:45 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner dominated this game. – 9:43 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

1000 blocks. all in a Pacers uniform.

iconic. @Myles Turner pic.twitter.com/lS7afRIwtY9:40 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ayWkZ_0j2OIRmU00

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

Paolo Banchero tonight:

30 PTS*

6 REB

4 AST

50% FG

12-14 FT

He becomes the 5th teenager in @NBAHistory

to have consecutive 30+ point games:

– LeBron James (2003)

– Devin Booker (2016)

– Luka Doncic (2019)

– Zion Williamson (2020)

(H/T @Sportradar) pic.twitter.com/TdEbKLgVXn9:40 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ZvSp_0j2OIRmU00

Tony East @TEastNBA

Tyrese Haliburton just faked a behind the back pass and took it to the rim for a layup. It extended the lead to 17. The Pacers look really good right now. 6:40 to go in the 4th quarter. – 9:40 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Among the few positives, Zion Williamson is balling. He’s got 24 points on 13 shots. Has hit a couple of jumpers. But its his fight that’s been most impressive because he’s really into this game here in the 2nd half. There’s even effort defensively right now. – 9:39 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Z 👀

📺: @BallySportsNO

📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/t1zJotm8AG9:37 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m0FEq_0j2OIRmU00

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Zion has been wanting alley oops like that all season long. Let the man throw them down! – 9:36 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

The Pels got their first 2020-21 Zion Williamson game of the season and it looks like it still won’t be enough. – 9:36 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

ZION!!! – 9:36 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Are the Pelicans just asleep on defense right now? – 9:35 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Paolo Banchero is just the fifth teenager in NBA history to record consecutive 30-point games.

He joins LeBron James, Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, and Zion Williamson.

Want more? Have it delivered to your inbox tomorrow morning: statitudes.substack.com9:34 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

No. 1000 pic.twitter.com/ex6fekO88x9:34 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UJQQz_0j2OIRmU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XDnIY_0j2OIRmU00

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Larry Nance Jr. back on the bench now. Positive sign. – 9:32 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

I don’t know if the Pelicans are coming back in this one.

Gonna be talking defense on tomorrow’s show. They have got to defend the point of attack and the pick and roll better – 9:31 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

With Jaxson not showing he can be relied upon, playing Dyson Daniels/Herb Jones as small-ball fives in any Larry Nance Jr. absence might be the way to go for Willie. – 9:27 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

final frame coming up. pic.twitter.com/DmL05OwknB9:26 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4epCHW_0j2OIRmU00

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

the block to give Myles Turner 1,000 on his career.😤 pic.twitter.com/KnqmtLhfYE9:26 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fOyxt_0j2OIRmU00

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 3rd: Pacers 100, Pelicans 89

Ingram 20 pts & 4 rebs

Williamson 18 pts & 4 rebs

Valanciunas 14 pts & 7 rebs

3-pointers in 3rd

IND: 9-16

NOP: 1-6 – 9:24 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32rURf_0j2OIRmU00

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Third-quarter 3s counter:

Pacers: 9

Pelicans: 1 – 9:23 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers up 100-89 over the Pelicans after three quarters. Hard to describe how good Myles Turner has been tonight. Tyrese Haliburton is on fire from deep, too. – 9:23 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Losing Larry Nance Jr. is a killer for this team. They just don’t have another versatile big defender.

Pray it’s no major injury. – 9:21 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

ONE THOUSAND.

second fastest to reach 1000 career blocks in franchise history. congrats Myles Turner!💪 pic.twitter.com/LWUSEqCh3L9:20 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jp6nl_0j2OIRmU00

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Pels commit an intentional foul to get Larry Nance Jr. out of the game. He walks straight to the back. – 9:20 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Even Jose Alvarado is struggling to consistently stay with/in front of Tyrese Haliburton.

Why not give Dyson Daniels a spin? – 9:17 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers filling it up from 3-point range – again. They’re 18/40 and have a 12-point lead with over 2 minutes to go in the third quarter. Franchise record, set 9 days ago, is 23. – 9:16 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Brandon Ingram is cooking right now – 9:14 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LFJmY_0j2OIRmU00

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

the oop.

the block.

the three.

TURN US UP.🗣️ pic.twitter.com/R6pxHRZWpV9:10 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GhdMQ_0j2OIRmU00

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

3-point shooting so far this quarter:

Pacers: 6/10 3P

Pelicans: 0/1 3P

Pacers up 85-72 with 5:55 to play in the 3Q. – 9:08 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Haliburton and Hield are a combined 9/17 from three-point range, staking Pacers to 13-point lead mid 3Q. Those two and Bennedict Mathurin are all shooting over 40% on 3s in high volume this season – 9:08 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Tyrese Haliburton hits his fifth 3 of the night. Pacers have hit 16 as a team. Their lead up to 13. Pels having serious issues containing him. – 9:07 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

pic.twitter.com/VSJ76mdhMK9:07 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Bennedict Mathurin dunks an alley-oop pass from Tyrese Haliburton, then 15 seconds later Haliburton hits a 3 off a pass from Mathurin. Crucial sequence and the Pacers lead by 13 in the third quarter. It’s their largest lead of the night. – 9:07 PM

Chris Herring @Herring_NBA

Haliburton has been unreal – 9:06 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

I know most of these tweets on my timeline are about the Saints but many of them could easily apply to the Pelicans right now – 9:05 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

The Pacers’ starting lineup is 14-29 from the 3-point line. They are shooting the ball extremely well. And Haliburton has been creating good looks for them all night. – 9:03 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Pelicans starters having so much difficulty staying with the Pacers defensively. Indiana is getting open shots, running down 50/50 balls, you name it. – 9:02 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PZ9is_0j2OIRmU00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zIZuT_0j2OIRmU00

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

all the waayy

📺: @BallySportsNO

📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/X6qbXtEEs68:56 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ygps3_0j2OIRmU00

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

a closer look at the halftime numbers.📊 pic.twitter.com/MYVuSmznSX8:52 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qit2A_0j2OIRmU00

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

What do you want to see from the Pelicans in the 2nd half? – 8:46 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

we’re up at the half, so you win $10 in free credits with @PointsBetIN!

learn more & redeem: https://t.co/uVSSQ5fPkH pic.twitter.com/aAVmVJSmk28:43 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NPojV_0j2OIRmU00

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Times #Pelicans have been held to single-digit free throw attempts in a game in recent seasons

2019-20: twice

2020-21: once

2021-22: three times

New Orleans shot 1/2 at the foul line in 1H vs. Pacers tonight (Larry Nance Jr. both attempts) – 8:42 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Herb gets it to close the first half 🚨 pic.twitter.com/D4GVHQUzUH8:40 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lfsBT_0j2OIRmU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EPK82_0j2OIRmU00

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

Myles Turner in the first half:

🏎️ 19 PTS

🏎️ 8 REB

🏎️ 7-11 FG pic.twitter.com/20G8YP9PCN8:39 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KpcgZ_0j2OIRmU00

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Trailing by 3 at the half pic.twitter.com/wivA9jNsJg8:39 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ab3N_0j2OIRmU00

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of 1st half: Pacers 58, Pelicans 55

Williamson 14 pts (2-2 on 3s)

Graham 9 pts (3-5 on 3s)

McCollum 6 pts, 3 rebs & 3 assts

Ingram 6 pts (2-8 FG)

Despite having their best 3-point shooting half of the season (10-19), Pels go into the half still down by 3. – 8:39 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

10 points in the first half for @AndrewNembhard.🎯

#BoomBaby pic.twitter.com/pKQ4NlqyI38:38 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P1gtV_0j2OIRmU00

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

HALF: Pacers 58, Pelicans 55

– Zion: 14p, 4r, 6/8 FG, 2/2 3P

– Every other starter with 6p

– Devonte: 9p, 3/6 3P

Pels: 46.8 FG%, 10/19 3P, 1/2 FT

Pacers: 47.6 FG%, 10/26 3P, 8/8 FT – 8:37 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers close the half strong – on an 11-4 run over the final 4:33. They lead 58-55 over the Pelicans at the break. Myles Turner (19 points and 8 rebounds) was great while Andrew Nembhard (10p 3a) and Buddy Hield (11p 2a) were both effective. – 8:37 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Pacers tonight remind me of facing Utah: hungry and playing with good energy, a bunch of players getting a tremendous opportunity to contribute. As a group, they look determined to prove they should not have been projected to finish at bottom of standings – 8:34 PM

Chris Herring @Herring_NBA

Haliburton has a shooting motion like that Asian pop-a-shot robot. But he’s wildly accurate, so idc – 8:31 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

plus the foul.💪

Myles Turner has 17 points. pic.twitter.com/3Yqzk50K2y8:28 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=152jr9_0j2OIRmU00

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Monty Williams talked about #Suns being called for palming the ball against Pelicans.

Cameron Payne was just called for it. #Suns #76ers8:25 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OOCVZ_0j2OIRmU00

Tony East @TEastNBA

The Pelicans are fronting Myles Turner in the post and the Pacers are making them pay. Two excellent entry passes in a row, 2 buckets (and a FT) for Turner. 17 points halfway through the second. – 8:23 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

BEAUTIFUL feed by CJ to Zion. Willie Green has made sure Zion is the focal point of the offense tonight and it is working. So. Much. Gravity – 8:23 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Herb with the steal and the slam 🔒 pic.twitter.com/5OyzMXLH7M8:22 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q0NPB_0j2OIRmU00

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Zion has famously scored the vast vast vast majority of his points in the paint or right at the rim this season, but tonight he’s showing a little more in his game, including a couple threes and a nifty in-between 12-foot jumper. He has 12 pts in 11 mins, 5/7 FGs – 8:20 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Zion Williamson with a running, fading away from the rim short jumper in the lane???

His game is expanding all in one night. 🔥 – 8:20 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Zion is 2/2 from three with 12 points already 💪 pic.twitter.com/riLP9NQdXx8:20 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZiX0i_0j2OIRmU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pPcDa_0j2OIRmU00

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Zion Williamson is feeling it. Get ready for the hard double teams. Others will be open. Hopefully more 3’s coming – 8:19 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DO5tf_0j2OIRmU00

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Zion has that bounce in his step tonight – 8:18 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Zion looks comfortable right now. Up to 12 points already. Overall activity has been good. – 8:18 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Think this is the best Zion has looked all season. – 8:18 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Defensive energy has really really picked up for the Pelicans after a sluggish start – 8:16 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Devonte Graham with a great start. Two 3-pointers and now takes a charge against Mathurin.

He doesn’t deserve all the slander he’s been getting. Not even close. – 8:14 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Myles Turner in the first quarter:

12 PTS

5-5 FG

6 REB

1 BLK

😈😈😈 pic.twitter.com/2de2rYdf8n8:12 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YIWWq_0j2OIRmU00

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Down 2 going into the 2nd

@TaxAct pic.twitter.com/YDRvngLoAo8:11 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FEgIq_0j2OIRmU00

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Pelicans hit 7 3-pointers against Atlanta on Saturday night in overtime. They’ve hit 8 in a game three times already this season.

First quarter tonight, they are 7-of-10 from deep.

Some of that comes from Indy’s 2-3 zone. But Pelicans taking – and making – 3s early. – 8:10 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

off and running at @GainbridgeFH. pic.twitter.com/nlIiIXlXCI8:10 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18gd6i_0j2OIRmU00

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 1st: Pacers 32, Pelicans 30

Williamson 8 pts (2-2 on 3s)

Ingram 6 pts

Jones 4 pts

3-pointers:

NOP: 7-10

IND: 6-13 – 8:10 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Zion Williamson with his second 3-pointer of the first quarter. He’s now 2 for 4 from deep on the season, 18 for 52 in his career.

(That’s 34.6% 👀) – 8:09 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers up 32-30 after one quarter against the Pelicans. Myles Turner was great with 12 points and 6 rebounds. Jalen Smith and Tyrese Haliburton had good quarters as well.

New Orleans figures things out more and more as the quarter went on. Pacers will need to step up on D. – 8:09 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Took the Pelicans almost four minutes to score in the first quarter, but they’re only down two. Zion hit a pair of 3s. Most he’s ever hit in a game is four. You probably remember that night. – 8:09 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Zion just knocked down his 2nd 3-pointer of the night.

This is the first time he’s made 2+ threes in a game since he hit 4 in his pro debut. – 8:09 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

SPLASH.💦

@Tyrese Haliburton from way out. pic.twitter.com/rHVaMqMQZW8:08 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V28no_0j2OIRmU00

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Zion draws two on the drive, kicks it out to Jose who makes the extra pass for a great look to Devonte’.

Zion’s gravity is unmatched – 8:08 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

TA3333 – 8:08 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Trey Murphy. Bang from deep. Great find by Jose.

Seems like every time Alvarado dribbles into/thru the lane, something good happens for him or someone else. – 8:06 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

The Pelicans were 7-23 on 3s in Saturday’s OT loss to Atlanta.

They’re already 5-8 from deep in the 1st quarter tonight. – 8:06 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

three ball

📺: @BallySportsNO

📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/mW8sevE8em8:06 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZgFYR_0j2OIRmU00

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

After starting 0-3 from the field, Brandon Ingram has hit two straight 3-pointers.

Pelicans trailed 9-0. Now they’re just down two points at 22-20. – 8:04 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YYFrX_0j2OIRmU00

Tony East @TEastNBA

Excellent offensive start for Myles Turner, who has 7 points and 4 rebounds halfway through the first quarter. – 7:57 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03fT5w_0j2OIRmU00

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

That was a beautiful shot by Zion for the triple – 7:55 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Zion left wide open. Connects on his first 3 since April 26, 2021. – 7:54 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Zion just drained his first 3-pointer of the season – 7:54 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Zion just hit his first 3 of the year. – 7:54 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

no look left-handed dime from @Tyrese Haliburton.😮‍💨

watch live on @BallySportsIN or stream here: https://t.co/Ff6zuF4peL pic.twitter.com/xx646KSjfl7:51 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01q802_0j2OIRmU00

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Zion Williamson with a nice defensive play seconds in, blocking Buddy Hield at the rim in transition. 👀 – 7:47 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

For the Pacers perspective follow @Tony East who is also a super sub on Locked On NBA – 7:47 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Hield on Ingram, Haliburton on Jones, Nembhard on McCollum, Turner on Zion, Smith on Valanciunas for the Pacers to start this game. Tricky for the Pacers to match the Pels starters. – 7:46 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

show time.😎

@AndrewNembhard | #BoomBaby pic.twitter.com/GkCzYx2jwh7:43 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rtbic_0j2OIRmU00

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

game time. tune in to Bally Sports NO or the NBA app to watch 😎 pic.twitter.com/pz1XCGK9MO7:43 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jDWrn_0j2OIRmU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ztulS_0j2OIRmU00

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

Trayce, Race and Xavier Johnson were all on bench and Indiana went on a run with second unit.

Love the energy that freshmen Malik Reneau and Jalen Hood-Schifino have given the Hoosiers.

Can really be difference-makers for this team. – 7:37 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Bennedict Mathurin 🤝 Dyson Daniels.

first time two NBA Academy graduates will face off in an @NBA game. pic.twitter.com/5f1XwTdM237:34 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AIsqS_0j2OIRmU00

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Pelicans starters:

CJ McCollum

Herb Jones

Brandon Ingram

Zion Williamson

Jonas Valanciunas – 7:30 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Squad’s here 🫡

@Verizon pic.twitter.com/F9gPOnOr8k7:30 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TwvOI_0j2OIRmU00

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

Indiana struggling early with Morehead State – up 23-21 with 8:20 left in the first.

Mark Freeman on fire and has 14 of Morehead State’s 21.

Wonder if @goodmansport is nervous yet … – 7:27 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

first @NBA start for Andrew Nembhard.👏 pic.twitter.com/scMxWlhJLN7:27 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TQLfb_0j2OIRmU00

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

a new face in the starting five tonight. pic.twitter.com/X3XO3ZBUDU7:24 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pl9fe_0j2OIRmU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PH0b7_0j2OIRmU00

Tony East @TEastNBA

Per our good friend Jumbotron, with Duarte and Nesmith out, looks like Andrew Nembhard gets his first NBA start. It’s Haliburton, Nembhard, Hield, Smith, and Turner. pic.twitter.com/4Td0wgSI017:16 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YmVfF_0j2OIRmU00

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Pelicans took 85 2s against Atlanta compared to 23 3s. Here’s what Willie Green said about it pregame. pic.twitter.com/4ORCGzh7Fw7:09 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. New Orleans:

Andrew Nembhard – Available (sore left knee)

Aaron Nesmith – Out (sore right foot)

Chris Duarte – Out (left ankle sprain)

Daniel Theis – Out (sore right knee) pic.twitter.com/EptNixBENW6:50 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g2Our_0j2OIRmU00

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro tweaked his ankle in Friday’s loss to the Pacers. Spoelstra added that Herro’s absence is expected to be a “short-term deal.” – 6:47 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Erik Spoelstra said Tyler Herro hurt ankle in the Indiana game. “He’s been making progress. It’ll be a short-term deal.” – 6:47 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

The Pelicans are listed as 5.0 favorites against the Pacers tonight.

Maybe more attention should be paid to New Orleans possessing a top 10 offense and defense as oddsmakers are showing faith. https://t.co/wjYoWifO5N pic.twitter.com/Ln1JmPUG5Q6:45 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BaEHl_0j2OIRmU00

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

setting the pace 😎

#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/dBQIIdNdR56:43 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FzMBz_0j2OIRmU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jk2Z4_0j2OIRmU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T8wUP_0j2OIRmU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xPqNI_0j2OIRmU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=262E9l_0j2OIRmU00

Tony East @TEastNBA

Andrew Nembhard’s knee is doing better today and he is available vs the Pelicans. – 6:12 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Aaron Nesmith is out tonight, Rick Carlisle says. Pacers are very light on the wing. – 6:08 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

new addition to the hallway leading to the locker room.👀 pic.twitter.com/pTgNRvc1Zz6:08 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vIfNO_0j2OIRmU00

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Jose Alvarado: 15 of 32 from 3 this season pic.twitter.com/nXNaAszi6X5:54 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xibe0_0j2OIRmU00

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

we’re excited to honor our first @hoosierlottery #CommunityImpactAward recipient, Jim Nungester.

last winter, the Indy firefighter spoke to a patient experiencing mental health distress for nearly an hour and a half on an icy ledge 60-ft high and successfully led them to safety. pic.twitter.com/vnamJhmH9R5:47 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=011wzX_0j2OIRmU00

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

While we wait for tip off… go over to the #Pelicans app and play Pick ‘Em in the Fan Zone!

@CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/RagpaLf6fa5:40 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TJIvF_0j2OIRmU00

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

don’t miss tonight’s game night special!

grab your Pacers mesh back hat for $15!

🛍️: https://t.co/55cMyPex3l pic.twitter.com/iIWu8LsgJA5:25 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rt9PE_0j2OIRmU00

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Tonight marks the Bulls 5th game in 7 nights and their 4th back to back in their first 12 games—insane ! After Wednesday’s home game against New Orleans, the Bulls get a much needed three day break before Denver rolls in to town Sunday night. Next b/b : Dec. 10/11 Love the grind! – 4:10 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Pelicans TV play-by-play announcer talks about the game tonight and what fans should look forward to this season.

#Pelicans | @SeatGeek

nba.com/pelicans/news/…3:33 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Locked On Pelicans is live!

🏀 Zion sits during crunch time–concerning or expected?

🏀 Struggles apparent in loss to Hawks

🏀 Fixes the Pelicans need to make to win close games

🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv

Watch on YouTube!

📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/GrQd908cct3:30 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PWvD0_0j2OIRmU00

StatMuse @statmuse

Most points off the bench this season:

186 — Bennedict Mathurin

[gap]

139 — Collin Sexton

134 — Christian Wood pic.twitter.com/fr2zWhtRcv2:32 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2orDPK_0j2OIRmU00

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

The Pelicans-Pacers game tonight will mark the first time two NBA Academy graduates are featured in a game. Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin attended the NBA Academy Latin America (2018-20) and Pelicans rookie Dyson Daniels attended the NBA Global Academy (2019-21). – 2:32 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

gettin’ right pic.twitter.com/GaiEgYr10Y2:27 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eXqCd_0j2OIRmU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iWNep_0j2OIRmU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H6h0y_0j2OIRmU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GmzNc_0j2OIRmU00

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Pelicans hoop tonight 🤘 pic.twitter.com/j0knFRuujS2:11 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0osiHV_0j2OIRmU00

Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph

Our @CBSSportsCBB team put out preseason predictions that you should check out here because they put in work to really know the country: cbssports.com/college-basket…

My Final Four picks: UCLA (champion), Baylor (runner-up), Indiana, Tennessee – 1:47 PM

