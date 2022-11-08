Pelicans 122, Pacers 129: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The New Orleans Pelicans (5-5) play against the Indiana Pacers (5-5) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 7:45 PM EST on Monday November 7, 2022
New Orleans Pelicans 122, Indiana Pacers 129 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Highlights from a 15-game night:
— Steph 47/8/8
— Jazz move to first in West
— KD misses FT after 62 straight
— Josh Hart game winner
— Hawks beat Bucks without Trae
— Myles Turner 37/12
— Luka 9th straight 30-piece
— Tatum 39
— Paolo vs Jalen 30pt each pic.twitter.com/mkRZjrvqoN – 12:52 AM
Story from tonight’s game as the Pacers get back to .500 against the Pelicans. More to come: si.com/nba/pacers/sch… – 12:43 AM
Zion looked like his old self. His 26-point, 7-rebound, 7-assist night was one of the few encouraging parts of a loss the Pacers.
“I feel the game slowing down for me again. Individually, that’s nice for me. But I just hate losing.” https://t.co/sFWy6oTWNT pic.twitter.com/OfNdtkfxTs – 12:17 AM
tonight was a masterclass from @Myles Turner.
33 had the people talking.🗣️ pic.twitter.com/SYWm4C6Hzk – 11:39 PM
The Pelicans shot 50% from the field and over 40% from 3-point range. They had 32 assists versus 10 turnovers.
The offense was fine. The defense, though, was a complete disaster. https://t.co/is2MaVVLri pic.twitter.com/Q1FrcL2YYA – 11:34 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Dear SNKRS God, please let me hit on these Zion 1 AJ1 lows tomorrow. I won’t ask for anything else the rest of the year. – 11:30 PM
Pelicans defense wastes great Zion Williamson performance | Changes Willie Green needs to make
https://t.co/BZ9kHCayD0 pic.twitter.com/D3Sc0xRXvZ – 11:29 PM
the starting five combined for 107 points tonight.🤩 pic.twitter.com/kftgrT9b4N – 11:21 PM
From the Kings:
Malik Monk’s 18 points in H1 are the second most by a reserve in the first 24 minutes of regulation this season, trailing only Bennedict Mathurin (22, 10/29 at BKN). – 11:14 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
From Kings PR: Monk’s 18 points in H1 are the second most by a reserve in the first 24 minutes of regulation this season, trailing only Bennedict Mathurin (22, 10/29 at BKN). – 11:13 PM
another 20/10 night from @Tyrese Haliburton.🤧
20 PTS | 13 AST | 4 REB | 2 STL pic.twitter.com/3MTjhyE09d – 11:09 PM
Final: Bulls 111, Raptors 97
LaVine: 30 pts, 5 ast
Vucevic: 15-13-4
DJJ: 12 pts
Ayo: 12 pts
P-Will: 10 pts, 6 reb
Dragic: 10 pts
Javonte: 9 pts
Caruso: 4-6-6, 2 stl + blk
DeRozan: 9 pts, 6 FGA
Raptors had 5 OREB, 4 2nd chance points
Bulls are 6-6. Pelicans in town Wednesday – 10:58 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Postgame recap ⬇️
nba.com/pelicans/news/… – 10:40 PM
Larry Nance Jr. avoided serious injury. “If that game had gotten to a point where Willie told me he needed me, I was ready to go back in,” Nance said. – 10:37 PM
1,000th career block.
37 points and 12 rebounds.
game ball.
@Myles Turner earned it.💪 pic.twitter.com/VzMW3xafuu – 10:37 PM
Tyrese Haliburton
Against the New Orleans Pelicans
20 points / 4 rebounds / 13 assists / 2 steals / 7-14 FG / 6-10 3P
This season
21.7 points / 5 rebounds / 9.7 assists / 1.7 steals / 49.7% FG / 46.3% 3P / 87.8% FT
Different! #BoomBaby pic.twitter.com/488iW71Rdd – 10:32 PM
Tonight, @Myles Turner had 1 of his 2 best home games w/ the @Indiana Pacers. Take your pick:
Tonight – 37 points, 11-18 fg, 12 reb, 3 blk, 1 TO, 37 min
In 2016-17 season opener vs. Rick Carlisle’s Dallas team, which went overtime – 30 pts, 13-19 fg, 16 reb, 4 blk, 2 TO, 38 min – 10:22 PM
Pelicans say it was a left knee hyperextension for Larry Nance. – 10:21 PM
“WE WAKING ‘EM UP. WE WAKING ‘EM UP” pic.twitter.com/jBOp9rVBjU – 10:21 PM
Larry Nance Jr. did not return due to a left knee hyperextension. – 10:21 PM
Myles Turner had 37 points, 12 boards and 3 blocks
“I still have All-Star level talent, and I want to be able to put it on display to make those All-Star teams. I think I’m in a great position to do so. I think this will probably be the year I break out.” hoopshype.com/lists/myles-tu… – 10:19 PM
Pelicans defense struggles in loss to Paces
Full podcast coming soon:
https://t.co/D3rFGvVLC9 pic.twitter.com/T8wHqIOBuj – 10:19 PM
Note from @ESPNStatsInfo:
All 5 Pacers starters each had 3+ 3-pointers. This is the 3rd time in league history a team had 5 starters each with 3 3-pointers.
The other instances:
– Hawks on March 3, 2021 vs Magic
– Nuggets on Feb. 15, 2018 vs Bucks – 10:18 PM
Willie Green is visibly upset in postgame. He said that everything was an issue in the loss to the Pacers but promised the Pelicans will start playing better. pic.twitter.com/Vg4cIg2nZy – 10:15 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Final Stats
@Brandon Ingram: 29 pts (50% FG), 6 rebs, 2 blks
@Zion Williamson: 26 pts, 7 rebs, 7 asts, 2 stls
@Herb Jones: 16 pts
@Jonas Valanciunas: 14 pts, 7 rebs
#Pelicans | @FanDuel pic.twitter.com/cI6dLDZa7B – 10:12 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Pacers pour in 22 three-pointers, sparking Indiana to a 129-122 home win over #Pelicans. Brandon Ingram 29 pts for NOLA, Zion Williamson 26 pts. @PanzuraNews postgame wrap: https://t.co/RR9qsGRdPh pic.twitter.com/B1EY3QjZKP – 10:11 PM
Willie Green: “We have to play for 48 minutes.”
That’s been a theme in the Pelicans’ losses this season so far. – 10:09 PM
The Pacers need to make a trade with the Lakers because Turner and Hield make them too good to tank.
The Lakers need to make a trade with the Pacers because they suck.
I have no idea what any of this means in the leverage staring contest they’ve been having for four months. – 10:08 PM
A HUGE all-around game for Myles Turner 💪 pic.twitter.com/mDBaBdxKE1 – 10:08 PM
Myles Turner went off tonight.🔥
37 PTS
61 FG%
12 REB
3 BLK pic.twitter.com/XBQMfLm04g – 10:05 PM
back-to-back.🙌
#PacersWin pic.twitter.com/Np5s81W0i6 – 10:01 PM
FINAL: Pacers 129, Pelicans 122
– Zion: 26p, 7r, 6a
– Ingram: 29p, 12/23 FG
– CJ: 9p, 7a, 5r, 3/11 FG
– Trey: 11p, 6r
Pels: 48/96 FG, 14/34 3P, 12/17 FT
Pacers: 43/86 FG, 22/48 3P, 21/23 FT
Pelicans fall to 5-5. – 10:01 PM
Myles Turner tonight:
37 PTS
12 REB
3 BLK
4 3P
Whoa. pic.twitter.com/NaHhZvqHBG – 10:00 PM
Final: Pacers 129, Pelicans 122
Ingram 29 pts & 5 rebs
Williamson 26 pts, 7 rebs & 6 assts
Jones 16 pts
Pels fall to 5-5 after allowing the Pacers to shoot 22-48 from the 3-point line. Indy shot the lights out, but Pels D at the point of attack was lacking most of the night. – 9:59 PM
Offense wasn’t gonna be a problem for New Orleans but defense was. Rough performance from them on that side wastes an excellent Zion game and costs them the win – 9:59 PM
Myles Turner finished with 37 points, 12 rebounds, 3 blocks on 11-of-18 shooting (4-of-7 from deep) while shooting a perfect 11-of-11 from the line.
The 37 was the second-highest of his career.
Tyrese Haliburton had 20 points and 13 assists and tied a career high with 6 3s. – 9:59 PM
This was a game that called for Jaxson Hayes’ talents. He theoretically would have been so ideal because of his ability to guard space and stay with multiple players. It’s brutal that the coaching staff can’t trust him — he hasn’t give them much if any reason to yet this season. – 9:59 PM
Tyrese Haliburton tonight:
20 PTS
13 AST
6 3P
Pacers have won 4 of their last 5 games. pic.twitter.com/cSg4rd0kni – 9:59 PM
Caught the finish of Pacers-Pelicans after my broadcast. This was a very good win. They’re now 5-5 after beating the Pelicans 129-122.
Monster night for Myles (37-12-3b) and the rest of the starters.
Up next: Wed. v Denver. – 9:58 PM
Final: Pacers 129, Pelicans 122
Indiana hit 22 3s. Haliburton with 20 points and 13 assists.
Zion had 26 points on 10-of-15 shooting. His best game of the season.
New Orleans is 5-5 after 10 games. A lot to figure out. – 9:58 PM
Pacers beat the Pelicans 129-122 and improve to 5-5. The Pacers are .500 for the first time since they were 15-15 in February of 2021. That’s four wins for the Pacers in their last five games.
Myles Turner was brilliant. A career night: 37 points, 12 rebounds, 3 blocks. – 9:58 PM
pic.twitter.com/DwKrSuDfyd – 9:57 PM
The previous Pelicans games where it was too little, too late went to OT. Myles Turner and Tyrese Haliburton weren’t going to let that happen for the Pacers.
Turner was 4-of-7 from deep and controlled the game from the post with Nance out. Pels didn’t have an answer inside. – 9:57 PM
Zion has 26 points on 15 shots, and the other team has made 22 3s. Flashback to the COVID/SVG season. – 9:56 PM
That’s brutal defense by Zion and BI on that pick and roll for the Indy dagger 3 – 9:56 PM
Andrew Nembhard for 3. Dagger. Pacers up 10 with 49.7 seconds to go. They’re going to beat the Pelicans for their fourth win in five games. – 9:55 PM
Foul or not—and im not sure it is—Herb Jones’s recovery time on defense is wild. He jumped to contest Haliburton, who pump-faked then slid over a full step. Then Jones somehow landed, jumped and blocked the attempt still – 9:50 PM
Herb Jones working. And that’s a clean block.
It’s going to be something when NotOnHerb finally starts getting his due respect from officials. – 9:50 PM
Rui Hachimura is tied with Bennedict Mathurin for the most double-digit scoring games off the bench this NBA season with 9.
Hachimura has reached double-figures in 9 of his 11 games this year. – 9:50 PM
Myles Turner has reached 33 points, making tonight the second-highest scoring game of his career. His career-high is 40.
He also has 11 rebounds and 3 blocks. One of his best games ever. – 9:49 PM
🌀🌀🌀
fifth 30+ point game of Myles Turner’s career. pic.twitter.com/HMCIMs2wiH – 9:49 PM
That sequence could be huge.
Looked like Ingram hit it off Hield with 4:11 to go. Pelicans didn’t see a replay in time to make a challenge.
Instead, Buddy hits a 3 in the corner to go up 13 instead of Pels having ball with a chance to cut it to 7 or 8. – 9:48 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
There have been so many Pacers possessions tonight where them getting to a loose ball quicker than #Pelicans has been very costly. Indy keeps coming up with hoops any time there’s a push by NOLA – 9:45 PM
Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner dominated this game. – 9:43 PM
1000 blocks. all in a Pacers uniform.
iconic. @Myles Turner pic.twitter.com/lS7afRIwtY – 9:40 PM
Paolo Banchero tonight:
30 PTS*
6 REB
4 AST
50% FG
12-14 FT
He becomes the 5th teenager in @NBAHistory
to have consecutive 30+ point games:
– LeBron James (2003)
– Devin Booker (2016)
– Luka Doncic (2019)
– Zion Williamson (2020)
(H/T @Sportradar) pic.twitter.com/TdEbKLgVXn – 9:40 PM
Tyrese Haliburton just faked a behind the back pass and took it to the rim for a layup. It extended the lead to 17. The Pacers look really good right now. 6:40 to go in the 4th quarter. – 9:40 PM
Among the few positives, Zion Williamson is balling. He’s got 24 points on 13 shots. Has hit a couple of jumpers. But its his fight that’s been most impressive because he’s really into this game here in the 2nd half. There’s even effort defensively right now. – 9:39 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Z 👀
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/t1zJotm8AG – 9:37 PM
Zion has been wanting alley oops like that all season long. Let the man throw them down! – 9:36 PM
The Pels got their first 2020-21 Zion Williamson game of the season and it looks like it still won’t be enough. – 9:36 PM
ZION!!! – 9:36 PM
Are the Pelicans just asleep on defense right now? – 9:35 PM
Paolo Banchero is just the fifth teenager in NBA history to record consecutive 30-point games.
He joins LeBron James, Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, and Zion Williamson.
Want more? Have it delivered to your inbox tomorrow morning: statitudes.substack.com – 9:34 PM
No. 1000 pic.twitter.com/ex6fekO88x – 9:34 PM
Larry Nance Jr. back on the bench now. Positive sign. – 9:32 PM
I don’t know if the Pelicans are coming back in this one.
Gonna be talking defense on tomorrow’s show. They have got to defend the point of attack and the pick and roll better – 9:31 PM
With Jaxson not showing he can be relied upon, playing Dyson Daniels/Herb Jones as small-ball fives in any Larry Nance Jr. absence might be the way to go for Willie. – 9:27 PM
final frame coming up. pic.twitter.com/DmL05OwknB – 9:26 PM
the block to give Myles Turner 1,000 on his career.😤 pic.twitter.com/KnqmtLhfYE – 9:26 PM
End of the 3rd: Pacers 100, Pelicans 89
Ingram 20 pts & 4 rebs
Williamson 18 pts & 4 rebs
Valanciunas 14 pts & 7 rebs
3-pointers in 3rd
IND: 9-16
NOP: 1-6 – 9:24 PM
Third-quarter 3s counter:
Pacers: 9
Pelicans: 1 – 9:23 PM
Pacers up 100-89 over the Pelicans after three quarters. Hard to describe how good Myles Turner has been tonight. Tyrese Haliburton is on fire from deep, too. – 9:23 PM
Losing Larry Nance Jr. is a killer for this team. They just don’t have another versatile big defender.
Pray it’s no major injury. – 9:21 PM
ONE THOUSAND.
second fastest to reach 1000 career blocks in franchise history. congrats Myles Turner!💪 pic.twitter.com/LWUSEqCh3L – 9:20 PM
Pels commit an intentional foul to get Larry Nance Jr. out of the game. He walks straight to the back. – 9:20 PM
Even Jose Alvarado is struggling to consistently stay with/in front of Tyrese Haliburton.
Why not give Dyson Daniels a spin? – 9:17 PM
Pacers filling it up from 3-point range – again. They’re 18/40 and have a 12-point lead with over 2 minutes to go in the third quarter. Franchise record, set 9 days ago, is 23. – 9:16 PM
Brandon Ingram is cooking right now – 9:14 PM
the oop.
the block.
the three.
TURN US UP.🗣️ pic.twitter.com/R6pxHRZWpV – 9:10 PM
3-point shooting so far this quarter:
Pacers: 6/10 3P
Pelicans: 0/1 3P
Pacers up 85-72 with 5:55 to play in the 3Q. – 9:08 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Haliburton and Hield are a combined 9/17 from three-point range, staking Pacers to 13-point lead mid 3Q. Those two and Bennedict Mathurin are all shooting over 40% on 3s in high volume this season – 9:08 PM
Tyrese Haliburton hits his fifth 3 of the night. Pacers have hit 16 as a team. Their lead up to 13. Pels having serious issues containing him. – 9:07 PM
pic.twitter.com/VSJ76mdhMK – 9:07 PM
Bennedict Mathurin dunks an alley-oop pass from Tyrese Haliburton, then 15 seconds later Haliburton hits a 3 off a pass from Mathurin. Crucial sequence and the Pacers lead by 13 in the third quarter. It’s their largest lead of the night. – 9:07 PM
Haliburton has been unreal – 9:06 PM
I know most of these tweets on my timeline are about the Saints but many of them could easily apply to the Pelicans right now – 9:05 PM
The Pacers’ starting lineup is 14-29 from the 3-point line. They are shooting the ball extremely well. And Haliburton has been creating good looks for them all night. – 9:03 PM
Pelicans starters having so much difficulty staying with the Pacers defensively. Indiana is getting open shots, running down 50/50 balls, you name it. – 9:02 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
all the waayy
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/X6qbXtEEs6 – 8:56 PM
a closer look at the halftime numbers.📊 pic.twitter.com/MYVuSmznSX – 8:52 PM
What do you want to see from the Pelicans in the 2nd half? – 8:46 PM
we’re up at the half, so you win $10 in free credits with @PointsBetIN!
learn more & redeem: https://t.co/uVSSQ5fPkH pic.twitter.com/aAVmVJSmk2 – 8:43 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Times #Pelicans have been held to single-digit free throw attempts in a game in recent seasons
2019-20: twice
2020-21: once
2021-22: three times
New Orleans shot 1/2 at the foul line in 1H vs. Pacers tonight (Larry Nance Jr. both attempts) – 8:42 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Herb gets it to close the first half 🚨 pic.twitter.com/D4GVHQUzUH – 8:40 PM
Myles Turner in the first half:
🏎️ 19 PTS
🏎️ 8 REB
🏎️ 7-11 FG pic.twitter.com/20G8YP9PCN – 8:39 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Trailing by 3 at the half pic.twitter.com/wivA9jNsJg – 8:39 PM
End of 1st half: Pacers 58, Pelicans 55
Williamson 14 pts (2-2 on 3s)
Graham 9 pts (3-5 on 3s)
McCollum 6 pts, 3 rebs & 3 assts
Ingram 6 pts (2-8 FG)
Despite having their best 3-point shooting half of the season (10-19), Pels go into the half still down by 3. – 8:39 PM
10 points in the first half for @AndrewNembhard.🎯
#BoomBaby pic.twitter.com/pKQ4NlqyI3 – 8:38 PM
HALF: Pacers 58, Pelicans 55
– Zion: 14p, 4r, 6/8 FG, 2/2 3P
– Every other starter with 6p
– Devonte: 9p, 3/6 3P
Pels: 46.8 FG%, 10/19 3P, 1/2 FT
Pacers: 47.6 FG%, 10/26 3P, 8/8 FT – 8:37 PM
Pacers close the half strong – on an 11-4 run over the final 4:33. They lead 58-55 over the Pelicans at the break. Myles Turner (19 points and 8 rebounds) was great while Andrew Nembhard (10p 3a) and Buddy Hield (11p 2a) were both effective. – 8:37 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Pacers tonight remind me of facing Utah: hungry and playing with good energy, a bunch of players getting a tremendous opportunity to contribute. As a group, they look determined to prove they should not have been projected to finish at bottom of standings – 8:34 PM
Haliburton has a shooting motion like that Asian pop-a-shot robot. But he’s wildly accurate, so idc – 8:31 PM
plus the foul.💪
Myles Turner has 17 points. pic.twitter.com/3Yqzk50K2y – 8:28 PM
Monty Williams talked about #Suns being called for palming the ball against Pelicans.
Cameron Payne was just called for it. #Suns #76ers – 8:25 PM
The Pelicans are fronting Myles Turner in the post and the Pacers are making them pay. Two excellent entry passes in a row, 2 buckets (and a FT) for Turner. 17 points halfway through the second. – 8:23 PM
BEAUTIFUL feed by CJ to Zion. Willie Green has made sure Zion is the focal point of the offense tonight and it is working. So. Much. Gravity – 8:23 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Herb with the steal and the slam 🔒 pic.twitter.com/5OyzMXLH7M – 8:22 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Zion has famously scored the vast vast vast majority of his points in the paint or right at the rim this season, but tonight he’s showing a little more in his game, including a couple threes and a nifty in-between 12-foot jumper. He has 12 pts in 11 mins, 5/7 FGs – 8:20 PM
Zion Williamson with a running, fading away from the rim short jumper in the lane???
His game is expanding all in one night. 🔥 – 8:20 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Zion is 2/2 from three with 12 points already 💪 pic.twitter.com/riLP9NQdXx – 8:20 PM
Zion Williamson is feeling it. Get ready for the hard double teams. Others will be open. Hopefully more 3’s coming – 8:19 PM
Zion has that bounce in his step tonight – 8:18 PM
Zion looks comfortable right now. Up to 12 points already. Overall activity has been good. – 8:18 PM
Think this is the best Zion has looked all season. – 8:18 PM
Defensive energy has really really picked up for the Pelicans after a sluggish start – 8:16 PM
Devonte Graham with a great start. Two 3-pointers and now takes a charge against Mathurin.
He doesn’t deserve all the slander he’s been getting. Not even close. – 8:14 PM
Myles Turner in the first quarter:
12 PTS
5-5 FG
6 REB
1 BLK
😈😈😈 pic.twitter.com/2de2rYdf8n – 8:12 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Down 2 going into the 2nd
@TaxAct pic.twitter.com/YDRvngLoAo – 8:11 PM
Pelicans hit 7 3-pointers against Atlanta on Saturday night in overtime. They’ve hit 8 in a game three times already this season.
First quarter tonight, they are 7-of-10 from deep.
Some of that comes from Indy’s 2-3 zone. But Pelicans taking – and making – 3s early. – 8:10 PM
off and running at @GainbridgeFH. pic.twitter.com/nlIiIXlXCI – 8:10 PM
End of the 1st: Pacers 32, Pelicans 30
Williamson 8 pts (2-2 on 3s)
Ingram 6 pts
Jones 4 pts
3-pointers:
NOP: 7-10
IND: 6-13 – 8:10 PM
Zion Williamson with his second 3-pointer of the first quarter. He’s now 2 for 4 from deep on the season, 18 for 52 in his career.
(That’s 34.6% 👀) – 8:09 PM
Pacers up 32-30 after one quarter against the Pelicans. Myles Turner was great with 12 points and 6 rebounds. Jalen Smith and Tyrese Haliburton had good quarters as well.
New Orleans figures things out more and more as the quarter went on. Pacers will need to step up on D. – 8:09 PM
Took the Pelicans almost four minutes to score in the first quarter, but they’re only down two. Zion hit a pair of 3s. Most he’s ever hit in a game is four. You probably remember that night. – 8:09 PM
Zion just knocked down his 2nd 3-pointer of the night.
This is the first time he’s made 2+ threes in a game since he hit 4 in his pro debut. – 8:09 PM
SPLASH.💦
@Tyrese Haliburton from way out. pic.twitter.com/rHVaMqMQZW – 8:08 PM
Zion draws two on the drive, kicks it out to Jose who makes the extra pass for a great look to Devonte’.
Zion’s gravity is unmatched – 8:08 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
TA3333 – 8:08 PM
Trey Murphy. Bang from deep. Great find by Jose.
Seems like every time Alvarado dribbles into/thru the lane, something good happens for him or someone else. – 8:06 PM
The Pelicans were 7-23 on 3s in Saturday’s OT loss to Atlanta.
They’re already 5-8 from deep in the 1st quarter tonight. – 8:06 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
three ball
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/mW8sevE8em – 8:06 PM
After starting 0-3 from the field, Brandon Ingram has hit two straight 3-pointers.
Pelicans trailed 9-0. Now they’re just down two points at 22-20. – 8:04 PM
Excellent offensive start for Myles Turner, who has 7 points and 4 rebounds halfway through the first quarter. – 7:57 PM
That was a beautiful shot by Zion for the triple – 7:55 PM
Zion left wide open. Connects on his first 3 since April 26, 2021. – 7:54 PM
Zion just drained his first 3-pointer of the season – 7:54 PM
Zion just hit his first 3 of the year. – 7:54 PM
no look left-handed dime from @Tyrese Haliburton.😮💨
watch live on @BallySportsIN or stream here: https://t.co/Ff6zuF4peL pic.twitter.com/xx646KSjfl – 7:51 PM
Zion Williamson with a nice defensive play seconds in, blocking Buddy Hield at the rim in transition. 👀 – 7:47 PM
For the Pacers perspective follow @Tony East who is also a super sub on Locked On NBA – 7:47 PM
Hield on Ingram, Haliburton on Jones, Nembhard on McCollum, Turner on Zion, Smith on Valanciunas for the Pacers to start this game. Tricky for the Pacers to match the Pels starters. – 7:46 PM
show time.😎
@AndrewNembhard | #BoomBaby pic.twitter.com/GkCzYx2jwh – 7:43 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
game time. tune in to Bally Sports NO or the NBA app to watch 😎 pic.twitter.com/pz1XCGK9MO – 7:43 PM
Trayce, Race and Xavier Johnson were all on bench and Indiana went on a run with second unit.
Love the energy that freshmen Malik Reneau and Jalen Hood-Schifino have given the Hoosiers.
Can really be difference-makers for this team. – 7:37 PM
Bennedict Mathurin 🤝 Dyson Daniels.
first time two NBA Academy graduates will face off in an @NBA game. pic.twitter.com/5f1XwTdM23 – 7:34 PM
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:30 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Squad’s here 🫡
@Verizon pic.twitter.com/F9gPOnOr8k – 7:30 PM
Indiana struggling early with Morehead State – up 23-21 with 8:20 left in the first.
Mark Freeman on fire and has 14 of Morehead State’s 21.
Wonder if @goodmansport is nervous yet … – 7:27 PM
first @NBA start for Andrew Nembhard.👏 pic.twitter.com/scMxWlhJLN – 7:27 PM
a new face in the starting five tonight. pic.twitter.com/X3XO3ZBUDU – 7:24 PM
Per our good friend Jumbotron, with Duarte and Nesmith out, looks like Andrew Nembhard gets his first NBA start. It’s Haliburton, Nembhard, Hield, Smith, and Turner. pic.twitter.com/4Td0wgSI01 – 7:16 PM
Pelicans took 85 2s against Atlanta compared to 23 3s. Here’s what Willie Green said about it pregame. pic.twitter.com/4ORCGzh7Fw – 7:09 PM
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. New Orleans:
Andrew Nembhard – Available (sore left knee)
Aaron Nesmith – Out (sore right foot)
Chris Duarte – Out (left ankle sprain)
Daniel Theis – Out (sore right knee) pic.twitter.com/EptNixBENW – 6:50 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro tweaked his ankle in Friday’s loss to the Pacers. Spoelstra added that Herro’s absence is expected to be a “short-term deal.” – 6:47 PM
Erik Spoelstra said Tyler Herro hurt ankle in the Indiana game. “He’s been making progress. It’ll be a short-term deal.” – 6:47 PM
The Pelicans are listed as 5.0 favorites against the Pacers tonight.
Maybe more attention should be paid to New Orleans possessing a top 10 offense and defense as oddsmakers are showing faith. https://t.co/wjYoWifO5N pic.twitter.com/Ln1JmPUG5Q – 6:45 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
setting the pace 😎
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/dBQIIdNdR5 – 6:43 PM
Andrew Nembhard’s knee is doing better today and he is available vs the Pelicans. – 6:12 PM
Aaron Nesmith is out tonight, Rick Carlisle says. Pacers are very light on the wing. – 6:08 PM
new addition to the hallway leading to the locker room.👀 pic.twitter.com/pTgNRvc1Zz – 6:08 PM
Jose Alvarado: 15 of 32 from 3 this season pic.twitter.com/nXNaAszi6X – 5:54 PM
we’re excited to honor our first @hoosierlottery #CommunityImpactAward recipient, Jim Nungester.
last winter, the Indy firefighter spoke to a patient experiencing mental health distress for nearly an hour and a half on an icy ledge 60-ft high and successfully led them to safety. pic.twitter.com/vnamJhmH9R – 5:47 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
While we wait for tip off… go over to the #Pelicans app and play Pick ‘Em in the Fan Zone!
@CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/RagpaLf6fa – 5:40 PM
don’t miss tonight’s game night special!
grab your Pacers mesh back hat for $15!
🛍️: https://t.co/55cMyPex3l pic.twitter.com/iIWu8LsgJA – 5:25 PM
Tonight marks the Bulls 5th game in 7 nights and their 4th back to back in their first 12 games—insane ! After Wednesday’s home game against New Orleans, the Bulls get a much needed three day break before Denver rolls in to town Sunday night. Next b/b : Dec. 10/11 Love the grind! – 4:10 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Pelicans TV play-by-play announcer talks about the game tonight and what fans should look forward to this season.
nba.com/pelicans/news/… – 3:33 PM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Zion sits during crunch time–concerning or expected?
🏀 Struggles apparent in loss to Hawks
🏀 Fixes the Pelicans need to make to win close games
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/GrQd908cct – 3:30 PM
Most points off the bench this season:
186 — Bennedict Mathurin
[gap]
139 — Collin Sexton
134 — Christian Wood pic.twitter.com/fr2zWhtRcv – 2:32 PM
The Pelicans-Pacers game tonight will mark the first time two NBA Academy graduates are featured in a game. Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin attended the NBA Academy Latin America (2018-20) and Pelicans rookie Dyson Daniels attended the NBA Global Academy (2019-21). – 2:32 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
gettin’ right pic.twitter.com/GaiEgYr10Y – 2:27 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Pelicans hoop tonight 🤘 pic.twitter.com/j0knFRuujS – 2:11 PM
Our @CBSSportsCBB team put out preseason predictions that you should check out here because they put in work to really know the country: cbssports.com/college-basket…
My Final Four picks: UCLA (champion), Baylor (runner-up), Indiana, Tennessee – 1:47 PM
Comments / 0