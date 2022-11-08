Suns 88, 76ers 100: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Phoenix Suns (7-3) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (6-6) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday November 7, 2022
Phoenix Suns 88, Philadelphia 76ers 100 (Final)
Monty Williams said #Suns didn’t give Georges Niang “the respect” he deserved from 3.
“I think 75% of his shots come from 3.”
Tonight, 10 of his 11 FGAs came from 3, tying a career high for made 3s with seven.
“We’re a shift team, but we shifted off of him too much.” #Suns – 11:35 PM
Phoenix lost to Philadelphia tonight. So as of right now the Utah Jazz are in first place in the Western Conference – 11:34 PM
Joel Embiid’s very serious (aka not serious) answer following tonight’s win over the Suns: “Our season started tonight. The Phillies are done, I enjoyed watching them, so our season started tonight. The other games don’t count.” – 11:27 PM
Georges Niang rains three-pointers as #Sixers stun the #Suns
Joel Embiid: "Our season started tonight. The Phillies are done, I enjoyed watching them so our season started tonight. The other games don't count."
Final: Sixers with their most impressive win of season, a 100-88 victory over the Suns, who came into the game with a 7-2 record.
The 1/2 punch of Joel Embiid (33/10/5 on 8-21 shooting) and Georges Niang (21 on 7-11) led the way, with Tobias Harris chipping in with 21 as well. – 11:12 PM
Embiid (before giving a serious answer about their defensive struggles and progress tonight) joked that the games before this one against Phoenix didn’t count toward his goal of being the No. 1 D:
“The Phillies are done and i enjoyed watching them…our season started tonight.” – 11:07 PM
Chris Paul said if he could’ve played, he would have, but doesn’t see the sore right heel as a prolonged thing.
“I’m not that worried about it.”
When asked if this was just a matter of being cautious, Paul said, “Yep.” #Suns #76ers – 11:07 PM
Joel Embiid when asked about the team’s poor defense to begin the season: “Our season started tonight. All those other games didn’t count.” #Sixers – 11:06 PM
Joel Embiid says the season started tonight. He enjoyed watching the Phillies, but the games prior to tonight didn’t count. Now that they’re done, the games count, he days. – 11:06 PM
The Suns have some work to do on offense:
33 PTS | 10 REB | 5 AST
do your thing, 21, do your thing. 🎶
🎥 presented by @palottery pic.twitter.com/TyDJtlEsxI – 10:55 PM
“Didn’t have the juice.” Monty Williams after #Suns loss to #76ers pic.twitter.com/H9sH6HaWGM – 10:54 PM
Joel Embiid was great in his return, but the stories of the night were Georges Niang and Paul Reed in a Sixers’ victory over the vaunted Phoenix Suns:
thepaintedlines.com/reed-niang-key… – 10:52 PM
Tobias Harris when asked about Joel Embiid after the win jokingly said: “Man, forget Joel. Tonight’s about Georges Niang!” #Sixers – 10:43 PM
Tobias Harris on Embiid’s return: “Man, forget Joel. It’s about Georges Niang!” – 10:43 PM
Monty Williams said Chris Paul hurt foot on opposite sids of bench.
He was trying to get around a screen on defense. #Suns – 10:38 PM
Rivers said he thought Paul Reed was “spectacular” tonight, and that the primary reason he went with him initially tonight is that he thought this would be a defense-centric game where they needed his help there – 10:33 PM
Doc Rivers called Paul Reed’s performance “spectacular”. – 10:32 PM
Book with tonight's @FanDuel Stat Line of the Game.
Know he’s shooting well to start this year, but there’s some Joel Embiid to Ja Morant where you breath a sigh of relief when he pulls up from 3. – 10:28 PM
#76ers top #Suns, Chris Paul leaves game with sore right heel
#76ers 100 #Suns 88 Final – 10:25 PM
Joel Embiid came up big in his return from a three-game absence
The player grades following a win over the Suns at home #Sixers
Sixers beat Phoenix, 100-88. They are 5-6.
They shot 39 percent from the field. Was not pretty at all, but the Sixers kinda just needed a win any way they could get it.
Georges Niang: 21 points on 7-10 from deep
Joel Embiid: 33 points (16-16 FT!), 10 rebounds and 5 assists – 10:20 PM
The 88 points for the Suns are their lowest point total in two seasons, dating back to April 2021. – 10:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: PHI 100, PHX 88
Booker: 28-7-5, 8-16 FG
Ayton: 14 Pts, 7 Reb, 6-11 FG
Payne: 14 Pts, 5 Ast, 6-13 FG
Embiid: 33-10-5, 8-21 FG – 10:19 PM
Final: Sixers 100, Suns 88
We will see what the status of Chris Paul is moving forward, but otherwise the news today here in Philly is the Sixers got a much-needed win, and a much-needed return from Joel Embiid. – 10:18 PM
FINAL: Sixers 100, Suns 88. Sixers’ best win of the young season, getting out to a big lead and then pulling away late after Phoenix closed the gap. Embiid with 33-10-5 in his return. Harris with 21-7-6. Sixers shot just 38.8 percent from the floor but 26-of-31 from FT line. – 10:17 PM
Embiid return from illness:
33 PTS
10 REB
5 AST
16-16 FT
Didn't miss a beat.
With Phoenix losing in Philadelphia, the Utah Jazz will become the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference with a win tonight over the Lakers. – 10:17 PM
The Sixers are going to break a 6-game losing streak to the Suns tonight. Niang hit 7 threes. Embiid 33 and 10 in return. – 10:17 PM
Flagrant 1 on Damion Lee. – 10:10 PM
Suns are going to lose this one barring something crazy, but has been an incredibly impressive performance from Devin Booker, who has 28-7-5 and I believe hasn’t come out the entire second half. – 10:07 PM
EJ, quite the shooter himself, foresaw that next Niang 3. Could feel it had been a minute since the hot streak got checked. There’s the seventh 3 for Niang and the Suns are back down 9. – 10:02 PM
Georges Niang has tied his career high in triples made with 7. He has 21 points and is 3 points shy of his career high of 24 points. Philly leads the Suns 91-82 with 5:50 left. #Sixers – 10:02 PM
georges niang from three
Make it 7 from deep for Niang to tie a career high for made 3s.
#76ers up nine with 5:50 left. Timeout #Suns
Wow. – 10:02 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Georges Niang now has 7 3-pointers. The Phoenix Suns still have 6 3-pointers. – 10:02 PM
Embiid checked himself out right after this sequence
Continue to be baffled by how open Georges Niang is at times. Him and Embiid just carrying the Sixers in the fourth. – 10:01 PM
Unsung heroes tonight? Georges Niang and Paul Reed.
As everyone expected. – 10:01 PM
G3ORG3S NIANG! 🚙
Georges Niang is absolutely saving the Sixers’ bacon tonight. – 10:01 PM
Maxey’s also missed three free throws tonight, and missed three a couple games ago (when he expressed frustration in his postgame press conference). Sixers up six with 6:30 to play. – 10:00 PM
Big stretch for the Sixers coming up. Embiid getting his mid-quarter break. Maxey is back in, but he’s 3-of-14 from the floor tonight (but has 6 assists). – 9:57 PM
Niang 3. Bridges can’t believe it.
Georges Niang now has 6 triples and a season high 18 points. His 3-point shooting has been so essential out there. #Sixers pic.twitter.com/V0Cle85wn3 – 9:56 PM
season-high 1️⃣5️⃣ points for the minivan. 🚙
Niang 3
Lee 3 answer.
Niang 3 again.
Niang is 5-of-7 from 3. His career high is 7 made 3s vs. Hornets 2-22-21.
#Suns down 76-83. 9:38 left in the game. – 9:53 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Georges Niang has 5 3-pointers off the bench. The Phoenix Suns have 6 3-pointers as a team. – 9:51 PM
The Georges Niang / Joel Embiid combo has been keeping the Sixers afloat here in the second half, as Niang is up to 15 points on 5-8 shooting, with all of his makes coming from 3. – 9:51 PM
Doc Rivers is reviewing the foul call that sent Cameron Payne to the line for 3 free throws. – 9:51 PM
Damion Lee shooting roughly 439874329874698% from 3 in the fourth quarter this year per my estimates – 9:51 PM
DAMION L33 FROM THE CORNER 🗣
Payne with 4 fouls after going for steal on Milton. #Suns – 9:48 PM
Biyombo starts fourth quarter. #Suns #76ers – 9:47 PM
Five-point game with a quarter to go. Game really got bogged down even more after that 8-0 Booker run when he got to the FT line a few times. Suns defense held the 76ers to 42 points in the middle quarters. – 9:47 PM
Nice job by Joel Embiid to draw a couple of fouls to at least keep the Sixers ahead, but that’s a 19-point quarter with a ton of turnovers.
Sixers didn’t have to make this an ugly game, but here they are. Have not done a good job closing these games out so far this season. – 9:47 PM
After 3 quarters, the Sixers once 19 point lead has been trimmed down to 5, 75-70. The Sixers scored just 19 points in the third.
Maxey with his worst game in a long time, shooting 3-14 from the field. Embiid’s up to 27, though, on 5-14 shooting (a perfect 16-16 from the line). – 9:46 PM
Landale picks up fifth foul with 5.4 seconds left in 3rd.
Embiid 16-of-16 FTs.
Booker 11-of-14 FTs.
Going to make a prediction.
The one who has the most FT attempts between Booker and Embiid, their team will win the game. #Suns #76ers – 9:45 PM
#Sixers clinging to a 75-70 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Booker scored 14 of his 28 points in the quarter on 4-for-4 shooting. – 9:45 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: PHI 75, PHX 70
Booker: 28 Pts, 5 Reb, 8-15 FG
Ayton: 12 Pts, 7 Reb, 5-6 FG
Payne: 9 Pts, 4-8 FG
Embiid: 27 Pts, 7 Reb, 5-14 FG – 9:45 PM
After 3: Sixers 75, Suns 70.
That this game is anywhere near close is absurd, given who the Suns have out and how Philly dominated early.
Now, it’s close enough where Devin Booker (28 points on 8-15 shooting) could close it out for Phoenix.
Joel Embiid has 27-7 for Philly. – 9:45 PM
Sixers 75, Suns 70 at the end of the third. Sixers are shooting just 36.7 percent from the floor, but are 23-of-25 from the free throw line (Embiid is 16-of-16). Embiid has 27 points and 7 rebounds in 27 minutes. Harris with 16-7-4. – 9:45 PM
Joel Embiid and Paul Reed on the floor together. Let’s get weird. #Sixers – 9:44 PM
The Sixers’ offense has been pretty horrific ever since they built the lead back up to 16. A once 19-point lead is down to 3.
Chris Paul has not played in the second half. It’s been all Devin Booker on Phoenix’s end. – 9:43 PM
Lee and Booker calling for replay as they believe Embiid tripped Lee.
No replay.
Lee hits FTs. #Suns down four late in 3rd. – 9:40 PM
Paolo Banchero tonight:
30 PTS*
6 REB
4 AST
50% FG
12-14 FT
He becomes the 5th teenager in @NBAHistory
to have consecutive 30+ point games:
– LeBron James (2003)
– Devin Booker (2016)
– Luka Doncic (2019)
– Zion Williamson (2020)
(H/T @Sportradar) pic.twitter.com/TdEbKLgVXn – 9:40 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Cam Johnson torn meniscus, Chris Paul leaves game with heel soreness, Deandre Ayton lands wrong on his ankle, pic.twitter.com/drNEaH1geE – 9:37 PM
Ayton jumped for an offensive rebound and came down grabbing at his left ankle. Did not make his way back down the court. – 9:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton might have tweaked his left ankle going up for that offensive rebound. Didn’t see him run back down the floor there – 9:35 PM
Paolo Banchero is just the fifth teenager in NBA history to record consecutive 30-point games.
He joins LeBron James, Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, and Zion Williamson.
Want more? Have it delivered to your inbox tomorrow morning: statitudes.substack.com – 9:34 PM
Deandre Ayton just came up limping after an awkward landing following an attempt to grab an offensive rebound. Grabbed at his left foot and hobbled over to Phoenix’s bench. – 9:34 PM
Bringing this up for absolutely no reason at all, but Devin Booker has averaged 32 points per game in his last four games against the Sixers. – 9:33 PM
A vintage Booker third quarter here where he’s single-handedly keeping the Suns in a game and trying to cut the deficit down from the 10-15 range. – 9:33 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Gonna be another one of those games where Devin Booker has to get into that zone, and it’s gonna be one of those seasons where he has to be in that zone quite a bit – 9:32 PM
Booker in that ‘I’m shooting/attacking every time’
Fouled.
Missed first FT.
Crowd going crazy.
Makes 2nd FT.
BOOK. TOP OF THE KEY. SPLASH 💦
Booker 3. #Suns down 10. – 9:30 PM
Fadeaway is fresh.
#Suns update: Chris Paul out remainder of Monday's game vs. #76ers with right heel soreness
A few too many tough runners the last couple of games from Tyrese Maxey. – 9:18 PM
With Chris Paul out for the rest of this game with heel soreness, Cam Payne is starting the second half at point guard for the Suns. Wonder how much we’ll see Booker as the primary ballhandler, especially down the stretch if this one is close. – 9:17 PM
The Suns say that Chris Paul (right heel soreness) will not return to tonight’s game. – 9:14 PM
#Sixers vs. #Suns first-half box pic.twitter.com/xlQRuFsXeD – 9:14 PM
The Suns say Chris Paul will not return to tonight’s game with right heel soreness. – 9:14 PM
Chris Paul (right heel soreness) will not return tonight – 9:13 PM
Pass. Pass. DUNK!
@efirstbank Money Drive of the Game.
Chris Paul has right heel soreness and will not return for the second half of tonight’s game against the Sixers. – 9:11 PM
Chris Paul has a sore right heel and is OUT for the remainder of tonight’s game. – 9:10 PM
Chris Paul (right heel soreness) OUT rest of game. #Suns #76ers – 9:10 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns say Chris Paul (right heel soreness) will not return tonight – 9:09 PM
INJURY UPDATE: Chris Paul (right heel soreness) will not return tonight. – 9:09 PM
This was Chris Paul trying to navigate around a screen shortly before checking out of the game in the mid-second quarter. Was hobbling a bit off that right foot and wasn't on the bench after coming out.
#Suns cut what was a 19-point #76ers lead to nine at the half, 56-47.
PHX: Booker 14, Payne, Bridges 9 each. Team: 3-of-11 from 3.
PHI: Embiid 18, Harris 13. Team: 5-of-14 from 3.
FT. #Suns 10-of-10. #76ers 17-of-19 (Embiid 10-of-10 FTs). – 9:05 PM
Eight assists in the first half for the Suns. That’s a season low and they had single digit assists in the first half of only four games last year. – 9:02 PM
Late Phoenix surge cuts Sixers’ lead to 9 at half. The Sixers led by 19 earlier.
Embiid leads the way with 18/6 on 4-11 shooting, with Tobias adding in 13 on 5-11. Phoenix is shooting just 3-11 from 3-point range, as the Sixers usually shaky perimeter defense has held strong. – 9:02 PM
up at the half.
Joel Embiid is 10 for 10 on free throws at halftime — same as the Suns.
Sixers have a 14-4 edge in fast-break points. Leading by nine, up as many as 19. – 9:01 PM
Suns got some consecutive stops and all of a sudden were able to get within 9 at the half. – 9:00 PM
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead the Suns, 56-47, at halftime.
Embiid: 18 PTS / 6 REB
Harris: 13 PTS / 3 AST
Maxey: 9 PTS / 4 REB / 5 AST
Melton: 6 PTS / 2 REB / 2 BLK
Niang: 6 PTS / 2 REB
Tucker: 4 REB – 9:00 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHI 56, PHX 47
Booker: 14 Pts, 5 Reb, 4-11 FG
Payne: 9 Pts, 4-6 FG
Bridges: 9 Pts, 3-6 FG
Embiid: 18 Pts, 6 Reb, 4-11 FG – 9:00 PM
Cam Payne just threw one in from 80 feet, but was well after the buzzer sounded. Suns were down as many as 19 in this first half, but trail 56-47 at half. Devin Booker has 14 (on 11 shots) for Phoenix, while Joel Embiid has 18 and 6, and is a perfect 10-for-10 from the FT line. – 9:00 PM
Halftime: Sixers 56, Suns 47. Sixers led by as many as 19 before the Suns closed the gap, but still probably the strongest half of the season for Philly. Embiid has 18 points and 6 rebounds in his return from illness. Harris with 13 points. – 9:00 PM
I don't think they gave Grayson Allen credit for that block, but in my personal record book, that is two blocks for him on Clint Capela tonight.
Harris was ticked at himself after missing that open jumper…and parlayed the frustration into a block/steal off Booker, before getting it to Maxey for the lay-in. – 8:58 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Much, much better second stint from Cam Payne. Making things happen and has the Suns back within single digits – 8:58 PM
Don’t see Chris Paul on the bench. Waiting for status. #Suns #76ers – 8:55 PM
Tucker tech after getting called for offensive foul. #Suns #76ers – 8:54 PM
Sixers are holding the Suns to 37.1 percent from the floor, 2-of-10 from deep, have a 23-17 rebounding edge and have forced seven turnovers for 10 points. That’s a recipe for a 50-35 lead with 2:54 left in the second quarter. – 8:53 PM
PJ Tucker still going to end up on Shaqtin A Fool for that one.
He’d be on every highlight had Craig made that 3 after Tucker went down and wiped the bottom of his show to suggest he slipped. #Suns – 8:48 PM
Ayton picks up 3rd outside the 3-point line at the sideline out of bounds.
Biyombo in #Suns #76ers – 8:44 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns down 16 points, down 15-5 in free-throw attempts, down 5-2 in made 3s, and down 10-2 in fast break points. Not ideal! – 8:41 PM
13 games into his 3rd season in Philadelphia, Dario Saric was traded to Minnesota for Jimmy Butler. Now with the Suns, Saric recalls being both surprised and a bit confused when he was traded. #Sixers
1-2-2 #Suns zone. Forced turnover.
Timeout #Sixers. Up 45-29 with 7:08 left in half. – 8:39 PM
Niang 3. #Suns down 18. Largest deficit of game. #76ers – 8:38 PM
#76ers match biggest lead, 15 points. #Suns – 8:37 PM
Embiid went charging towards the Sixers bench to contest a Mikal Bridges 3, and Paul Reed, realizing Embiid wasn’t going to stop and was coming right at him, absolutely booked it off the bench to avoid getting tackled. – 8:37 PM
Bridges corner 3.
Gives sign to #Sixers bench. Shakes head still holding it up.
Niang 3 answer. #Suns down 13. – 8:36 PM
Mikal Bridges just contested a shot with his head
Next trip, Paul brings it up, gets into the paint and scores.
#Suns down 37-24 as Embiid has 14 points (8-of-8 FTs) – 8:34 PM
Chris Paul in corner.
Everyone touched the ball except him and Shamet winds up shooting an airball.
Ayton stayed in front, but Embiid hits turnaround jumper.
Ayton gets two back on other end. #Suns down 13. – 8:31 PM
Ayton back in with Paul, Lee, Shamet and Bridges. #Suns – 8:31 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHI 33, PHX 20
Booker: 7 Pts, 3-7 FG
Ayton: 6 Pts, 2 Reb
Craig: 3 Pts
Embiid: 10 Pts, 4 Reb
Sixers up 11-3 in FTAs – 8:29 PM
Excellent opening quarter for the Sixers. Embiid looked damn good after the layoff, good bench minutes from Reed, Harris with a quick trigger from deep. And even some transition defense! – 8:29 PM
Landale two fouls.
Could see Biyombo start 2nd quarter for him unless Williams goes with Saric at the five and continues to let Ayton rest.
#76ers 33 #Suns 20 end of 1st – 8:28 PM
✈️Landale's Landing
Monty Williams talked about #Suns being called for palming the ball against Pelicans.
Cameron Payne was just called for it. #Suns #76ers – 8:25 PM
#Suns update: Devin Booker 'wants to destroy you,' says Doc Rivers (w/video) #76ers
This has been one of the Sixers’ best quarters so far this season, as they lead the 7-2 Phoenix Suns 27-13 with 3:09 left in the first. Tobias Harris has been strong early, with 11 points on 4-7 shooting, finding a variety of ways (catch and shoot 3, backdoor cut) to get buckets. – 8:20 PM
#Suns down 27-13 late in 1st as Harris has gone off in 1st quarter: 11 points.
Dario Saric set to check in. Started #NBA career with #76ers – 8:20 PM
Suns offense really lacking dribble penetration deep into the lane. Philly is all over the usual midrange movement/looks in that area and it’s going to take more aggressive mentalities. – 8:20 PM
A very strong start for the @Philadelphia 76ers, who lead the Suns, 27-13, with 3:09 to play in Q1.
Tobias Harris leads all scorers with 11.
Team: 62.5% fg (10-16), 75.0% 3fg (3-4) – 8:20 PM
Great start for the 76ers, who are up 27-13 with 3:09 to go in the first. Tobias Harris is already up to 11 points, and Joel Embiid – who played right about 5 minutes in his first stint – already has 6/4, but clearly will need time to get his conditioning where it needs to be. – 8:20 PM
Former Sixer Dario Saric is getting set to check in for the Suns. Philly leads it 27-13 early with Joel Embiid having an impact with 6 and 4 rebounds. Tobias Harris has 11 points. #Sixers – 8:19 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns defense is getting worked right now. Sixers up to 27 points on 10-of-16 shooting, up 14 with 3 minutes to go in the 1Q – 8:19 PM
Embiid hits Tobias Harris over the top on a beautiful back-cut. Sixers up 14, Suns timeout. – 8:19 PM
Tobias Harris beats shot clock, #Suns down 20-11 – 8:15 PM
Paul Reed gets a deflection, creates a live-ball TO, and then rim-runs for a layup, all on his second possession of the game. – 8:14 PM
Short shift for Joel Embiid to start after a week out, but a productive one: 6 points, 4 boards, 5 minutes.
And the backup center, at least to start, is Paul Reed. Makes sense, Phoenix is a heavy PNR team. But still a little surprised considering how the rotation has been going. – 8:12 PM
very eye test observation here but it feels like the Suns have been better this year about converting Ayton PnRs into Ayton post touches. Swing pass is there more consistently to open up the angle if the initial look isn’t. – 8:11 PM
Paul Reed is the first sub for the Sixers tonight. It makes sense, since Phoenix’s pick and roll game is a really bad matchup for Harrell, but it’s a change from how Doc has handled the rotations for most of the season
Sixers up 11-9 early, with Embiid’s 6 points leading the way – 8:11 PM
Paul Reed gets first crack at backup center minutes tonight – 8:08 PM
🔔 @CGJXXIII 🔔
⌚️ @TISSOT pic.twitter.com/sAG7JQwLwr – 8:08 PM
BBall Paul is the first sub tonight, replacing Embiid. – 8:08 PM
Embiid coming out. Paul Reed coming in. – 8:08 PM
Two different former 1-on-1 practice matchups guarding Booker tonight in Melton and Tucker. – 8:07 PM
#Suns zoning up had Bridges on Embiid. Embiid ended up scoring as Maxey got by Ayton, missed but Embiid cleaned it up.
Tobias Harris talked yesterday about how important efficiency is for him. He came into tonight shooting 49.5 percent from the floor, but is 0-for-2 to start. His role will obviously increase for however long Harden is sidelined. – 8:04 PM
#Suns 5-4 early.
Torrey Craig 3.
Deandre Ayton tip in.
Devin Booker is being guarded by his ‘rookie’ De’Anthony Melton, who played for #Suns. – 8:04 PM
Sixers immediately go to Embiid, who rattles in a jumper over Ayton. – 8:01 PM
Warmin' up in the City of Brotherly Love.
“I really hate missing games. I’m just glad to be back playing. Foot feels better. Just ready to get out there and help my team. Feels like we’ve been missing the fun part of the game. I’m here to bring it back.” #Suns Cameron Payne as he missed last two games with sore left foot – 7:46 PM
It's not Thursday but we love a good throwback. This was on loop in the Suns' locker room pregame. Lots of connections the other way, too: P.J. Tucker, De'Anthony Melton and Danuel House Jr. (who is out with illness) are all former Suns.
Torrey Craig getting start for Cam Johnson.
Joel Embiid is playing tonight.
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
👕@alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/eIa8ivnmkP – 7:32 PM
Joel Embiid will play tonight.
Starters: Maxey, Melton, Harris, Tucker and Embiid. – 7:30 PM
The 76ers say Joel Embiid is in the lineup tonight for Philly’s game against Phoenix here at Wells Fargo Center. Embiid, who warmed up before the game normally, has missed the last three games with a non-COVID illness. – 7:30 PM
Joel Embiid is back and starting. Danuel House Jr. is out. #Sixers – 7:30 PM
Starters in Philly.
#WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/FKp3bvWiel – 7:30 PM
Joel Embiid will play against the Suns – 7:30 PM
Sixers say Joel Embiid is available to play tonight. Melton will be in the starting lineup again, in place of Harden. – 7:30 PM
Joel Embiid is available tonight. – 7:29 PM
Joel Embiid is available tonight #Sixers – 7:29 PM
Joel Embiid will play tonight – 7:29 PM
Joel Embiid WILL play tonight. – 7:29 PM
#76ers welcome back #Suns:
Monty Williams
Kevin Young
Michael Ruffin
Mark Bryant
Dario Saric
Landry Shamet pic.twitter.com/wvFzi8Txq4 – 7:18 PM
Joel Embiid going through his routine ahead of Sixers-Suns:
"I feel bad for him." Monty Williams on Cam Johnson having meniscus tear in right knee. #Suns
Tonight's @BannerHealth Health Update:
#Suns #ElectionDay #76ers
Suns HC Monty Williams on Tyrese Maxey: “It’s hard to believe a guy got picked that late.” – 6:55 PM
Back in the day.
Back in the day.
Monty Williams with #76ers. #Suns
Up the Rocky Steps and ready for action!
📺 Tune in to @BALLYSPORTSAZ with coverage starting at 5:30PM. pic.twitter.com/r806YcxLyK – 6:41 PM
"He talks because he's mean and wants to destroy you." Doc Rivers on Devin Booker's trash talking. #Suns #76ers
Cameron Payne is available. #Suns – 6:34 PM
Monty Williams says he just feels bad for Cam Johnson about his torn meniscus. “It’s just a tough blow.”
Williams said different guys — from Dario Saric to Jock Landale to Torrey Craig to Damion Lee — could step into Johnson’s spot in the starting lineup. – 6:32 PM
Doc Rivers said that he’s hoping to see growth from Tyrese Maxey as a playmaker with James Harden out, and how one way to measure that will be seeing how he makes reads as he attacks the paint. Said either way it will be a work in progress as he learns on the job on that front. – 6:30 PM
Doc Rivers wants #76ers to do what they did against Knicks “with Joel.”
Joel Embiid still questionable for Monday’s game against #Suns. pic.twitter.com/Y1PkbtoLra – 6:20 PM
Danuel House Jr. (non-COVID illness) is not available tonight against Phoenix. Joel Embiid is questionable. – 6:17 PM
No Danuel House tonight vs. the #Suns. – 6:17 PM
Joel Embiid is still questionable. Danuel House is out. – 6:17 PM
Danuel House Jr. is out tonight due to a non-COVID illness while Joel Embiid remains questionable with the same #Sixers – 6:17 PM
Danuel House is out tonight, Joel Embiid is still questionable #Sixers – 6:17 PM
Danuel House Jr (illness) is out and Joel Embiid remains questionable for tonight. – 6:17 PM
Danuel House Jr is out tonight. Embiid still questionable. – 6:16 PM
House is out tonight. Embiid still questionable – 6:16 PM
"I'm going to be honest, it's not the league's decision. It was a collective decision with the players. That's something the players came up with years ago during the bubble." Chris Paul says players had initial idea to pause games on #ElectionDay. #Suns
Teams with a top 3 offense and top 3 defense:
— Phoenix Suns
That’s it. pic.twitter.com/1cnxBK65k3 – 3:58 PM
Sixers happy to welcome Joel Embiid back from flu, especially with James Harden's absence
Matisse Thybulle opens up on advice from JJ Redick, his growing confidence on offense, Jaden Springer's progression, and the team's culture. #Sixers
Comments / 0