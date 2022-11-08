Suns 88, 76ers 100: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (7-3) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (6-6) at Wells Fargo Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday November 7, 2022

Phoenix Suns 88, Philadelphia 76ers 100 (Final)

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Monty Williams said #Suns didn’t give Georges Niang “the respect” he deserved from 3.

“I think 75% of his shots come from 3.”

Tonight, 10 of his 11 FGAs came from 3, tying a career high for made 3s with seven.

“We’re a shift team, but we shifted off of him too much.” #Suns – 11:35 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

Phoenix lost to Philadelphia tonight. So as of right now the Utah Jazz are in first place in the Western Conference – 11:34 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Joel Embiid’s very serious (aka not serious) answer following tonight’s win over the Suns: “Our season started tonight. The Phillies are done, I enjoyed watching them, so our season started tonight. The other games don’t count.” – 11:27 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

another twitter spaces with our 76ers insiders! join @Lauren Rosen and @Matt_Murphy04 tomorrow morning as they discuss tonight's dub.

twitter.com/i/spaces/1RDGl… – 11:20 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Georges Niang rains three-pointers as #Sixers stun the #Suns inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 11:20 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Joel Embiid: “Our season started tonight. The Phillies are done, I enjoyed watching them so our season started tonight. The other games don’t count.” pic.twitter.com/fiCsjaQiSc – 11:17 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Final: Sixers with their most impressive win of season, a 100-88 victory over the Suns, who came into the game with a 7-2 record.

The 1/2 punch of Joel Embiid (33/10/5 on 8-21 shooting) and Georges Niang (21 on 7-11) led the way, with Tobias Harris chipping in with 21 as well. – 11:12 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Embiid (before giving a serious answer about their defensive struggles and progress tonight) joked that the games before this one against Phoenix didn’t count toward his goal of being the No. 1 D:

“The Phillies are done and i enjoyed watching them…our season started tonight.” – 11:07 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Chris Paul said if he could’ve played, he would have, but doesn’t see the sore right heel as a prolonged thing.

“I’m not that worried about it.”

When asked if this was just a matter of being cautious, Paul said, “Yep.” #Suns #76ers – 11:07 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid when asked about the team’s poor defense to begin the season: “Our season started tonight. All those other games didn’t count.” #Sixers – 11:06 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Joel Embiid says the season started tonight. He enjoyed watching the Phillies, but the games prior to tonight didn’t count. Now that they’re done, the games count, he days. – 11:06 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

home sweet home!

home sweet home!

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

The Suns have some work to do on offense: arizonasports.com/story/3368413/… – 11:00 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

33 PTS | 10 REB | 5 AST

do your thing, 21, do your thing. 🎶

🎥 presented by @palottery pic.twitter.com/TyDJtlEsxI – 10:55 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Didn’t have the juice.” Monty Williams after #Suns loss to #76ers pic.twitter.com/H9sH6HaWGM – 10:54 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Joel Embiid was great in his return, but the stories of the night were Georges Niang and Paul Reed in a Sixers’ victory over the vaunted Phoenix Suns:

thepaintedlines.com/reed-niang-key… – 10:52 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Tobias Harris when asked about Joel Embiid after the win jokingly said: “Man, forget Joel. Tonight’s about Georges Niang!” #Sixers – 10:43 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Tobias Harris on Embiid’s return: “Man, forget Joel. It’s about Georges Niang!” – 10:43 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

"it's us against us."

📍@PennMedicine Court at The Center pic.twitter.com/tocQ9zOnFP – 10:42 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Monty Williams said Chris Paul hurt foot on opposite sids of bench.

He was trying to get around a screen on defense. #Suns – 10:38 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Rivers said he thought Paul Reed was “spectacular” tonight, and that the primary reason he went with him initially tonight is that he thought this would be a defense-centric game where they needed his help there – 10:33 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Doc Rivers called Paul Reed’s performance “spectacular”. – 10:32 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Book with tonight’s @FanDuel Stat Line of the Game. pic.twitter.com/DHSrbIZytY – 10:29 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Know he’s shooting well to start this year, but there’s some Joel Embiid to Ja Morant where you breath a sigh of relief when he pulls up from 3. – 10:28 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#76ers top #Suns, Chris Paul leaves game with sore right heel azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 10:28 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#76ers 100 #Suns 88 Final – 10:25 PM

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

Joel Embiid came up big in his return from a three-game absence 🔔 pic.twitter.com/Fc0pZKkx41 – 10:22 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

The player grades following a win over the Suns at home #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/player-g… via @SixersWire – 10:22 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Back at it on Wednesday.

#WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/zc6Tsdj5w6 – 10:21 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Sixers beat Phoenix, 100-88. They are 5-6.

They shot 39 percent from the field. Was not pretty at all, but the Sixers kinda just needed a win any way they could get it.

Georges Niang: 21 points on 7-10 from deep

Joel Embiid: 33 points (16-16 FT!), 10 rebounds and 5 assists – 10:20 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

The 88 points for the Suns are their lowest point total in two seasons, dating back to April 2021. – 10:20 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Final: PHI 100, PHX 88

Booker: 28-7-5, 8-16 FG

Ayton: 14 Pts, 7 Reb, 6-11 FG

Payne: 14 Pts, 5 Ast, 6-13 FG

Embiid: 33-10-5, 8-21 FG – 10:19 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Final: Sixers 100, Suns 88

We will see what the status of Chris Paul is moving forward, but otherwise the news today here in Philly is the Sixers got a much-needed win, and a much-needed return from Joel Embiid. – 10:18 PM

🎶 here comes the sun, doo doo doo doo 🎶

🎶 here comes the sun, doo doo doo doo 🎶 pic.twitter.com/8pAowEe5eW – 10:18 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

FINAL: Sixers 100, Suns 88. Sixers’ best win of the young season, getting out to a big lead and then pulling away late after Phoenix closed the gap. Embiid with 33-10-5 in his return. Harris with 21-7-6. Sixers shot just 38.8 percent from the floor but 26-of-31 from FT line. – 10:17 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Embiid return from illness:

33 PTS

10 REB

5 AST

16-16 FT

Didn’t miss a beat. pic.twitter.com/zLxF2RZmot – 10:17 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

With Phoenix losing in Philadelphia, the Utah Jazz will become the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference with a win tonight over the Lakers. – 10:17 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

The Sixers are going to break a 6-game losing streak to the Suns tonight. Niang hit 7 threes. Embiid 33 and 10 in return. – 10:17 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Flagrant 1 on Damion Lee. – 10:10 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Suns are going to lose this one barring something crazy, but has been an incredibly impressive performance from Devin Booker, who has 28-7-5 and I believe hasn’t come out the entire second half. – 10:07 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

EJ, quite the shooter himself, foresaw that next Niang 3. Could feel it had been a minute since the hot streak got checked. There’s the seventh 3 for Niang and the Suns are back down 9. – 10:02 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Georges Niang has tied his career high in triples made with 7. He has 21 points and is 3 points shy of his career high of 24 points. Philly leads the Suns 91-82 with 5:50 left. #Sixers – 10:02 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

georges niang from three pic.twitter.com/kreXprItVV – 10:02 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Make it 7 from deep for Niang to tie a career high for made 3s.

#76ers up nine with 5:50 left. Timeout #Suns

Wow. – 10:02 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Georges Niang now has 7 3-pointers. The Phoenix Suns still have 6 3-pointers. – 10:02 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Embiid checked himself out right after this sequence pic.twitter.com/oMYXqbN1CN – 10:01 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Continue to be baffled by how open Georges Niang is at times. Him and Embiid just carrying the Sixers in the fourth. – 10:01 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Unsung heroes tonight? Georges Niang and Paul Reed.

As everyone expected. – 10:01 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

G3ORG3S NIANG! 🚙

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Georges Niang is absolutely saving the Sixers’ bacon tonight. – 10:01 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Maxey’s also missed three free throws tonight, and missed three a couple games ago (when he expressed frustration in his postgame press conference). Sixers up six with 6:30 to play. – 10:00 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Big stretch for the Sixers coming up. Embiid getting his mid-quarter break. Maxey is back in, but he’s 3-of-14 from the floor tonight (but has 6 assists). – 9:57 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Niang 3. Bridges can’t believe it.

#Suns down 88-80. – 9:56 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Georges Niang now has 6 triples and a season high 18 points. His 3-point shooting has been so essential out there. #Sixers pic.twitter.com/V0Cle85wn3 – 9:56 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

season-high 1️⃣5️⃣ points for the minivan. 🚙

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Niang 3

Lee 3 answer.

Niang 3 again.

Niang is 5-of-7 from 3. His career high is 7 made 3s vs. Hornets 2-22-21.

#Suns down 76-83. 9:38 left in the game. – 9:53 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Georges Niang has 5 3-pointers off the bench. The Phoenix Suns have 6 3-pointers as a team. – 9:51 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

The Georges Niang / Joel Embiid combo has been keeping the Sixers afloat here in the second half, as Niang is up to 15 points on 5-8 shooting, with all of his makes coming from 3. – 9:51 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Doc Rivers is reviewing the foul call that sent Cameron Payne to the line for 3 free throws. – 9:51 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Damion Lee shooting roughly 439874329874698% from 3 in the fourth quarter this year per my estimates – 9:51 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

DAMION L33 FROM THE CORNER 🗣

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Payne with 4 fouls after going for steal on Milton. #Suns – 9:48 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Biyombo starts fourth quarter. #Suns #76ers – 9:47 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Five-point game with a quarter to go. Game really got bogged down even more after that 8-0 Booker run when he got to the FT line a few times. Suns defense held the 76ers to 42 points in the middle quarters. – 9:47 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Nice job by Joel Embiid to draw a couple of fouls to at least keep the Sixers ahead, but that’s a 19-point quarter with a ton of turnovers.

Sixers didn’t have to make this an ugly game, but here they are. Have not done a good job closing these games out so far this season. – 9:47 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

After 3 quarters, the Sixers once 19 point lead has been trimmed down to 5, 75-70. The Sixers scored just 19 points in the third.

Maxey with his worst game in a long time, shooting 3-14 from the field. Embiid’s up to 27, though, on 5-14 shooting (a perfect 16-16 from the line). – 9:46 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Landale picks up fifth foul with 5.4 seconds left in 3rd.

#76ers 75 #Suns 70 end of 3rd

Embiid 16-of-16 FTs.

Booker 11-of-14 FTs.

Going to make a prediction.

The one who has the most FT attempts between Booker and Embiid, their team will win the game. #Suns #76ers – 9:45 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers clinging to a 75-70 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Booker scored 14 of his 28 points in the quarter on 4-for-4 shooting. – 9:45 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

End of 3Q: PHI 75, PHX 70

Booker: 28 Pts, 5 Reb, 8-15 FG

Ayton: 12 Pts, 7 Reb, 5-6 FG

Payne: 9 Pts, 4-8 FG

Embiid: 27 Pts, 7 Reb, 5-14 FG – 9:45 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

After 3: Sixers 75, Suns 70.

That this game is anywhere near close is absurd, given who the Suns have out and how Philly dominated early.

Now, it’s close enough where Devin Booker (28 points on 8-15 shooting) could close it out for Phoenix.

Joel Embiid has 27-7 for Philly. – 9:45 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Sixers 75, Suns 70 at the end of the third. Sixers are shooting just 36.7 percent from the floor, but are 23-of-25 from the free throw line (Embiid is 16-of-16). Embiid has 27 points and 7 rebounds in 27 minutes. Harris with 16-7-4. – 9:45 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

one more left.

🪙 @cryptocom pic.twitter.com/fnMp2aI20k – 9:45 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid and Paul Reed on the floor together. Let’s get weird. #Sixers – 9:44 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

The Sixers’ offense has been pretty horrific ever since they built the lead back up to 16. A once 19-point lead is down to 3.

Chris Paul has not played in the second half. It’s been all Devin Booker on Phoenix’s end. – 9:43 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Lee and Booker calling for replay as they believe Embiid tripped Lee.

No replay.

Lee hits FTs. #Suns down four late in 3rd. – 9:40 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Cam Johnson torn meniscus, Chris Paul leaves game with heel soreness, Deandre Ayton lands wrong on his ankle, pic.twitter.com/drNEaH1geE – 9:37 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Ayton jumped for an offensive rebound and came down grabbing at his left ankle. Did not make his way back down the court. – 9:35 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Deandre Ayton might have tweaked his left ankle going up for that offensive rebound. Didn’t see him run back down the floor there – 9:35 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Paolo Banchero is just the fifth teenager in NBA history to record consecutive 30-point games.

He joins LeBron James, Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, and Zion Williamson.

Want more? Have it delivered to your inbox tomorrow morning: statitudes.substack.com – 9:34 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Deandre Ayton just came up limping after an awkward landing following an attempt to grab an offensive rebound. Grabbed at his left foot and hobbled over to Phoenix’s bench. – 9:34 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Bringing this up for absolutely no reason at all, but Devin Booker has averaged 32 points per game in his last four games against the Sixers. – 9:33 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

A vintage Booker third quarter here where he’s single-handedly keeping the Suns in a game and trying to cut the deficit down from the 10-15 range. – 9:33 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Gonna be another one of those games where Devin Booker has to get into that zone, and it’s gonna be one of those seasons where he has to be in that zone quite a bit – 9:32 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker in that ‘I’m shooting/attacking every time’

Fouled.

Missed first FT.

Crowd going crazy.

Makes 2nd FT.

#Suns down nine. – 9:31 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

BOOK. TOP OF THE KEY. SPLASH 💦

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker 3. #Suns down 10. – 9:30 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Fadeaway is fresh.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns update: Chris Paul out remainder of Monday’s game vs. #76ers with right heel soreness azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 9:22 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

A few too many tough runners the last couple of games from Tyrese Maxey. – 9:18 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

With Chris Paul out for the rest of this game with heel soreness, Cam Payne is starting the second half at point guard for the Suns. Wonder how much we’ll see Booker as the primary ballhandler, especially down the stretch if this one is close. – 9:17 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

The Suns say that Chris Paul (right heel soreness) will not return to tonight’s game. – 9:14 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers vs. #Suns first-half box pic.twitter.com/xlQRuFsXeD – 9:14 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The Suns say Chris Paul will not return to tonight’s game with right heel soreness. – 9:14 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Sixers have been playing their voting PSAs featuring Doc Rivers, Tyrese Maxey and Georges Niang throughout tonight’s game. The NBA has no games on tomorrow’s Election Day.

(Also shout out to city hall for making it very easy to drop off my mail-in ballot earlier today!) – 9:13 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Chris Paul (right heel soreness) will not return tonight – 9:13 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Pass. Pass. DUNK!

@efirstbank Money Drive of the Game. pic.twitter.com/akJV0guj7X – 9:12 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Chris Paul has right heel soreness and will not return for the second half of tonight’s game against the Sixers. – 9:11 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Chris Paul has a sore right heel and is OUT for the remainder of tonight’s game. – 9:10 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Chris Paul (right heel soreness) OUT rest of game. #Suns #76ers – 9:10 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Suns say Chris Paul (right heel soreness) will not return tonight – 9:09 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

INJURY UPDATE: Chris Paul (right heel soreness) will not return tonight.

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

This was Chris Paul trying to navigate around a screen shortly before checking out of the game in the mid-second quarter. Was hobbling a bit off that right foot and wasn’t on the bench after coming out. pic.twitter.com/wj0SEeUFyN – 9:07 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns cut what was a 19-point #76ers lead to nine at the half, 56-47.

PHX: Booker 14, Payne, Bridges 9 each. Team: 3-of-11 from 3.

PHI: Embiid 18, Harris 13. Team: 5-of-14 from 3.

FT. #Suns 10-of-10. #76ers 17-of-19 (Embiid 10-of-10 FTs). – 9:05 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Eight assists in the first half for the Suns. That’s a season low and they had single digit assists in the first half of only four games last year. – 9:02 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Late Phoenix surge cuts Sixers’ lead to 9 at half. The Sixers led by 19 earlier.

Embiid leads the way with 18/6 on 4-11 shooting, with Tobias adding in 13 on 5-11. Phoenix is shooting just 3-11 from 3-point range, as the Sixers usually shaky perimeter defense has held strong. – 9:02 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

up at the half.

up at the half.

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Joel Embiid is 10 for 10 on free throws at halftime — same as the Suns.

Sixers have a 14-4 edge in fast-break points. Leading by nine, up as many as 19. – 9:01 PM

bring it arrrounnnd town. –@Tyrese Maxey, probably. pic.twitter.com/eXxsMAr03b – 9:01 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Suns got some consecutive stops and all of a sudden were able to get within 9 at the half. – 9:00 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

The @Philadelphia 76ers lead the Suns, 56-47, at halftime.

Embiid: 18 PTS / 6 REB

Harris: 13 PTS / 3 AST

Maxey: 9 PTS / 4 REB / 5 AST

Melton: 6 PTS / 2 REB / 2 BLK

Niang: 6 PTS / 2 REB

Tucker: 4 REB – 9:00 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Halftime: PHI 56, PHX 47

Booker: 14 Pts, 5 Reb, 4-11 FG

Payne: 9 Pts, 4-6 FG

Bridges: 9 Pts, 3-6 FG

Embiid: 18 Pts, 6 Reb, 4-11 FG – 9:00 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Cam Payne just threw one in from 80 feet, but was well after the buzzer sounded. Suns were down as many as 19 in this first half, but trail 56-47 at half. Devin Booker has 14 (on 11 shots) for Phoenix, while Joel Embiid has 18 and 6, and is a perfect 10-for-10 from the FT line. – 9:00 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Halftime: Sixers 56, Suns 47. Sixers led by as many as 19 before the Suns closed the gap, but still probably the strongest half of the season for Philly. Embiid has 18 points and 6 rebounds in his return from illness. Harris with 13 points. – 9:00 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Harris was ticked at himself after missing that open jumper…and parlayed the frustration into a block/steal off Booker, before getting it to Maxey for the lay-in. – 8:58 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Much, much better second stint from Cam Payne. Making things happen and has the Suns back within single digits – 8:58 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Don’t see Chris Paul on the bench. Waiting for status. #Suns #76ers – 8:55 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Tucker tech after getting called for offensive foul. #Suns #76ers – 8:54 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Sixers are holding the Suns to 37.1 percent from the floor, 2-of-10 from deep, have a 23-17 rebounding edge and have forced seven turnovers for 10 points. That’s a recipe for a 50-35 lead with 2:54 left in the second quarter. – 8:53 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

PJ Tucker still going to end up on Shaqtin A Fool for that one.

He’d be on every highlight had Craig made that 3 after Tucker went down and wiped the bottom of his show to suggest he slipped. #Suns – 8:48 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton picks up 3rd outside the 3-point line at the sideline out of bounds.

Biyombo in #Suns #76ers – 8:44 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Suns down 16 points, down 15-5 in free-throw attempts, down 5-2 in made 3s, and down 10-2 in fast break points. Not ideal! – 8:41 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

13 games into his 3rd season in Philadelphia, Dario Saric was traded to Minnesota for Jimmy Butler. Now with the Suns, Saric recalls being both surprised and a bit confused when he was traded. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/dario-sa… via @SixersWire – 8:40 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

1-2-2 #Suns zone. Forced turnover.

Timeout #Sixers. Up 45-29 with 7:08 left in half. – 8:39 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Niang 3. #Suns down 18. Largest deficit of game. #76ers – 8:38 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#76ers match biggest lead, 15 points. #Suns – 8:37 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Embiid went charging towards the Sixers bench to contest a Mikal Bridges 3, and Paul Reed, realizing Embiid wasn’t going to stop and was coming right at him, absolutely booked it off the bench to avoid getting tackled. – 8:37 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Bridges corner 3.

Gives sign to #Sixers bench. Shakes head still holding it up.

Niang 3 answer. #Suns down 13. – 8:36 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Mikal Bridges just contested a shot with his head pic.twitter.com/eSTEmOBNOT – 8:35 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Next trip, Paul brings it up, gets into the paint and scores.

#Suns down 37-24 as Embiid has 14 points (8-of-8 FTs) – 8:34 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Chris Paul in corner.

Everyone touched the ball except him and Shamet winds up shooting an airball.

Again. Odd. #Suns # – 8:32 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Onto quarter No. 2.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton stayed in front, but Embiid hits turnaround jumper.

Ayton gets two back on other end. #Suns down 13. – 8:31 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton back in with Paul, Lee, Shamet and Bridges. #Suns – 8:31 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

End of 1Q: PHI 33, PHX 20

Booker: 7 Pts, 3-7 FG

Ayton: 6 Pts, 2 Reb

Craig: 3 Pts

Embiid: 10 Pts, 4 Reb

Sixers up 11-3 in FTAs – 8:29 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Excellent opening quarter for the Sixers. Embiid looked damn good after the layoff, good bench minutes from Reed, Harris with a quick trigger from deep. And even some transition defense! – 8:29 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Landale two fouls.

Could see Biyombo start 2nd quarter for him unless Williams goes with Saric at the five and continues to let Ayton rest.

#76ers 33 #Suns 20 end of 1st – 8:28 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

✈️Landale's Landing

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Monty Williams talked about #Suns being called for palming the ball against Pelicans.

Cameron Payne was just called for it. #Suns #76ers – 8:25 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns update: Devin Booker ‘wants to destroy you,’ says Doc Rivers (w/video) #76ers https://t.co/u7ABEm8yVc via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/QwkJlMNgJP – 8:22 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

This has been one of the Sixers’ best quarters so far this season, as they lead the 7-2 Phoenix Suns 27-13 with 3:09 left in the first. Tobias Harris has been strong early, with 11 points on 4-7 shooting, finding a variety of ways (catch and shoot 3, backdoor cut) to get buckets. – 8:20 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns down 27-13 late in 1st as Harris has gone off in 1st quarter: 11 points.

Dario Saric set to check in. Started #NBA career with #76ers – 8:20 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Suns offense really lacking dribble penetration deep into the lane. Philly is all over the usual midrange movement/looks in that area and it’s going to take more aggressive mentalities. – 8:20 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

A very strong start for the @Philadelphia 76ers, who lead the Suns, 27-13, with 3:09 to play in Q1.

Tobias Harris leads all scorers with 11.

Team: 62.5% fg (10-16), 75.0% 3fg (3-4) – 8:20 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Great start for the 76ers, who are up 27-13 with 3:09 to go in the first. Tobias Harris is already up to 11 points, and Joel Embiid – who played right about 5 minutes in his first stint – already has 6/4, but clearly will need time to get his conditioning where it needs to be. – 8:20 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Former Sixer Dario Saric is getting set to check in for the Suns. Philly leads it 27-13 early with Joel Embiid having an impact with 6 and 4 rebounds. Tobias Harris has 11 points. #Sixers – 8:19 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Suns defense is getting worked right now. Sixers up to 27 points on 10-of-16 shooting, up 14 with 3 minutes to go in the 1Q – 8:19 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Embiid hits Tobias Harris over the top on a beautiful back-cut. Sixers up 14, Suns timeout. – 8:19 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Tobias Harris beats shot clock, #Suns down 20-11 – 8:15 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Paul Reed gets a deflection, creates a live-ball TO, and then rim-runs for a layup, all on his second possession of the game. – 8:14 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Short shift for Joel Embiid to start after a week out, but a productive one: 6 points, 4 boards, 5 minutes.

And the backup center, at least to start, is Paul Reed. Makes sense, Phoenix is a heavy PNR team. But still a little surprised considering how the rotation has been going. – 8:12 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

very eye test observation here but it feels like the Suns have been better this year about converting Ayton PnRs into Ayton post touches. Swing pass is there more consistently to open up the angle if the initial look isn’t. – 8:11 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Paul Reed is the first sub for the Sixers tonight. It makes sense, since Phoenix’s pick and roll game is a really bad matchup for Harrell, but it’s a change from how Doc has handled the rotations for most of the season

Sixers up 11-9 early, with Embiid’s 6 points leading the way – 8:11 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Paul Reed gets first crack at backup center minutes tonight – 8:08 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

🔔 @CGJXXIII 🔔

⌚️ @TISSOT pic.twitter.com/sAG7JQwLwr – 8:08 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

BBall Paul is the first sub tonight, replacing Embiid. – 8:08 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Embiid coming out. Paul Reed coming in. – 8:08 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Two different former 1-on-1 practice matchups guarding Booker tonight in Melton and Tucker. – 8:07 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns zoning up had Bridges on Embiid. Embiid ended up scoring as Maxey got by Ayton, missed but Embiid cleaned it up.

#76ers up 6-5 – 8:06 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Tobias Harris talked yesterday about how important efficiency is for him. He came into tonight shooting 49.5 percent from the floor, but is 0-for-2 to start. His role will obviously increase for however long Harden is sidelined. – 8:04 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns 5-4 early.

Torrey Craig 3.

Deandre Ayton tip in.

Devin Booker is being guarded by his ‘rookie’ De’Anthony Melton, who played for #Suns. – 8:04 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Sixers immediately go to Embiid, who rattles in a jumper over Ayton. – 8:01 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Warmin' up in the City of Brotherly Love.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“I really hate missing games. I’m just glad to be back playing. Foot feels better. Just ready to get out there and help my team. Feels like we’ve been missing the fun part of the game. I’m here to bring it back.” #Suns Cameron Payne as he missed last two games with sore left foot – 7:46 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

It’s not Thursday but we love a good throwback. This was on loop in the Suns’ locker room pregame. Lots of connections the other way, too: P.J. Tucker, De’Anthony Melton and Danuel House Jr. (who is out with illness) are all former Suns. pic.twitter.com/O9b2uPAcE4 – 7:35 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Torrey Craig getting start for Cam Johnson.

Joel Embiid is playing tonight.

#Suns #76ers – 7:34 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Joel Embiid will play tonight.

Starters: Maxey, Melton, Harris, Tucker and Embiid. – 7:30 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The 76ers say Joel Embiid is in the lineup tonight for Philly’s game against Phoenix here at Wells Fargo Center. Embiid, who warmed up before the game normally, has missed the last three games with a non-COVID illness. – 7:30 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid is back and starting. Danuel House Jr. is out. #Sixers – 7:30 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Starters in Philly.

#WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/FKp3bvWiel – 7:30 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Joel Embiid will play against the Suns – 7:30 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Sixers say Joel Embiid is available to play tonight. Melton will be in the starting lineup again, in place of Harden. – 7:30 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Joel Embiid is available tonight. – 7:29 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Joel Embiid is available tonight #Sixers – 7:29 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Joel Embiid will play tonight – 7:29 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Joel Embiid WILL play tonight. – 7:29 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Read the sweater. Vote. 🗳️

@Chris Paul | https://t.co/BdYMXbAdQ9 pic.twitter.com/eIbJQhSAjO – 7:20 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#76ers welcome back #Suns:

Monty Williams

Kevin Young

Michael Ruffin

Mark Bryant

Dario Saric

Landry Shamet pic.twitter.com/wvFzi8Txq4 – 7:18 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Joel Embiid going through his routine ahead of Sixers-Suns: pic.twitter.com/j39qi2BFxK – 7:16 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Arriving in style.

#WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/cp9H9ZkTXd – 7:11 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“I feel bad for him.” Monty Williams on Cam Johnson having meniscus tear in right knee. #Suns pic.twitter.com/OpQzCjBLGM – 7:05 PM

Available https://t.co/f7y2YkTgW7, https://t.co/l27OdNTYEY or wherever books are sold. pic.twitter.com/Xu6fr4C0V4 – 7:01 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Tonight’s @BannerHealth Health Update: pic.twitter.com/4EuSjX1xUu – 7:00 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns #ElectionDay #76ers pic.twitter.com/0jFBS58Rta – 6:59 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Suns HC Monty Williams on Tyrese Maxey: “It’s hard to believe a guy got picked that late.” – 6:55 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Back in the day.

Monty Williams with #76ers. #Suns pic.twitter.com/TnXuJV0Whm – 6:54 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Up the Rocky Steps and ready for action!

📺 Tune in to @BALLYSPORTSAZ with coverage starting at 5:30PM. pic.twitter.com/r806YcxLyK – 6:41 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“He talks because he’s mean and wants to destroy you.” Doc Rivers on Devin Booker’s trash talking. #Suns #76ers pic.twitter.com/S3CXxJdOWw – 6:38 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Cameron Payne is available. #Suns – 6:34 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Monty Williams says he just feels bad for Cam Johnson about his torn meniscus. “It’s just a tough blow.”

Williams said different guys — from Dario Saric to Jock Landale to Torrey Craig to Damion Lee — could step into Johnson’s spot in the starting lineup. – 6:32 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Doc Rivers said that he’s hoping to see growth from Tyrese Maxey as a playmaker with James Harden out, and how one way to measure that will be seeing how he makes reads as he attacks the paint. Said either way it will be a work in progress as he learns on the job on that front. – 6:30 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Doc Rivers wants #76ers to do what they did against Knicks “with Joel.”

Joel Embiid still questionable for Monday’s game against #Suns. pic.twitter.com/Y1PkbtoLra – 6:20 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Danuel House Jr. (non-COVID illness) is not available tonight against Phoenix. Joel Embiid is questionable. – 6:17 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

No Danuel House tonight vs. the #Suns. – 6:17 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Joel Embiid is still questionable. Danuel House is out. – 6:17 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Danuel House Jr. is out tonight due to a non-COVID illness while Joel Embiid remains questionable with the same #Sixers – 6:17 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Danuel House is out tonight, Joel Embiid is still questionable #Sixers – 6:17 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Danuel House Jr (illness) is out and Joel Embiid remains questionable for tonight. – 6:17 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Danuel House Jr is out tonight. Embiid still questionable. – 6:16 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

House is out tonight. Embiid still questionable – 6:16 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“I’m going to be honest, it’s not the league’s decision. It was a collective decision with the players. That’s something the players came up with years ago during the bubble.” Chris Paul says players had initial idea to pause games on #ElectionDay. #Suns bit.ly/3t7M7E7 – 5:12 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Teams with a top 3 offense and top 3 defense:

— Phoenix Suns

That’s it. pic.twitter.com/1cnxBK65k3 – 3:58 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

In honor of Election Eve, all 30 NBA teams will be playing tonight.

📺 Watch all 15 games for free via NBA League Pass: https://t.co/qQr6AIP38z pic.twitter.com/bfXDS9PFQA – 3:48 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

"Hopefully everybody gets out there and allows for, not just their opinion, but their values to be counted."

🗳️ Get in the game and VOTE: https://t.co/BdYMXbAdQ9 pic.twitter.com/NfpF0A01hJ – 3:30 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Sixers happy to welcome Joel Embiid back from flu, especially with James Harden’s absence inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 2:58 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Matisse Thybulle opens up on advice from JJ Redick, his growing confidence on offense, Jaden Springer’s progression, and the team’s culture. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/matisse-… via @SixersWire – 2:28 PM