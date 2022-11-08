Read full article on original website
whatcomtalk.com
Discover the Stories Behind Bellingham’s Historical Markers
Since originating as four towns over 100 years ago, Bellingham has developed a storied history. Many such stories are documented by historical markers: signs, stones, and plaques posted where formative events took place. The Historical Marker Database, a prominent online reference guide, has nearly 30 entries in Bellingham. Touring Bellingham’s...
Which 3 WA Small Towns are Named Among the Nation’s Coziest & Why?
If it was up to me, one of Tri-Cities would certainly be mentioned in this article. However, Pasco, Richland, or Kennewick were not mentioned in the ranking of the coziest small towns in America. Who knew this was a thing?. So, What makes a town cozy?. According to Mydatingadviser.com, winter...
Invasive crab threatening shellfish industry, salmon found in another western Washington bay
BOW, Wash. — An invasive crab is stirring up concerns for Washington's salmon and shellfish. The European green crab is one of the most aggressive marine creatures on the planet. The European green crab is an "efficient predator," according to Sea Grant Washington, and poses a major threat to...
KING-5
2022 election results for Whatcom, Skagit, Island and San Juan counties
Voters from Bellingham to Oak Harbor, Mount Vernon and Burlington to Friday Harbor will weigh in on a number of statewide, federal and local races in 2022. Track Nov. 8 general election results across counties across northwest Washington state, including races in Whatcom, Skagit, San Juan, and Island counties. An...
Yakima Herald Republic
Snow arrives on Olympic Peninsula
Snow has come to the Olympic Peninsula. About 5.4 inches of snow accumulated Monday just south of Sequim, with 5 inches recorded in neighboring areas, according to the National Weather Service. Parts of Sequim recorded 1-2 inches of snowfall, while Port Angeles saw nearly 3 inches of accumulation. Meteorologist Mike...
Whatcom County has first permanent memorial dedicated to lives lost to systemic racism
“We have built a memorial so that we don’t forget,” Kristina Michele Martens, who is the first Black woman on the Bellingham City Council, said.
q13fox.com
Watch out for icy roadways Tuesday morning
SEATTLE - Several cities received their first snowfall of the season this afternoon/evening! Snow reports were popping up in, Bellingham, Whidbey Island, Anacortes, Port Townsend, Sequim, port Angeles, and the San Juan Islands. Here is a photo of the snow in Sequim taken by Javier and Crystal Chavez:. On top...
Timeline: Tracking areas of potential light lowland snow overnight into Monday
SEATTLE — There is a low-end chance for areas of lowland snow overnight Sunday into Monday morning. While the snow is not expected to be heavy or widespread enough to create travel impacts for the lowlands, do not be surprised if you see a few snowflakes mix in with the rain showers early Monday morning.
North Cascades mountain pass weekend closing will extend until spring 2023
Avalanche danger eases, but heavy snow is falling in the North Cascades.
Washington Town Among The Most Underrated Places To Retire In The U.S.
Cheapism has the scoop on retirement destinations praised by people but rarely recognized.
q13fox.com
Snohomish County identifies 'Stilly Doe' 40 years later through DNA as man born in 1898
EVERETT, Wash. - The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office has finally learned the identity of a man found along the Stillaguamish River in Arlington over 40 years ago. Known as "Stilly Doe," the man's remains were found on July 23, 1980 by a fly fisherman near the Stillaguamish River, half a mile from Interstate 5.
Western Front
Armory Pickleball to open soon as owners put final touches on the business
The historic armory building at 525 N. State Street, Bellingham, is now home to Armory Pickleball, which will open for member use within the next couple of weeks. The armory was built in 1911 and served as a hub for military logistics and defense during the First and Second World Wars. In 1953, a portion of the armory was converted into a roller rink. The building became a popular event location and a meeting place for Boy and Girl Scouts. In 1972, the National Guard sold the building to Western Washington University, that sold it again in 2018 after little use.
With more ballots counted, these are Whatcom County election results Wednesday
Ballots that arrive Thursday, Nov. 10, and later will be counted if they were postmarked by 8 p.m, Tuesday. Nov. 8.
Bellingham gets an early taste of winter and Whatcom is under a wind advisory
Fraser Outflow sends bone-chilling winds across northwest Whatcom.
These are the leaders in Whatcom County election races and initiatives
Ballot totals released Tuesday night included those that had been accepted, processed and scanned but not tabulated before the election deadline of 8 p.m. Tuesday.
KING-5
2022 election results for Clallam, Jefferson and Grays Harbor counties
Voters from Port Angeles and Sequim down the Washington coast to Grays Harbor will vote in a number of important local, state and federal races. Track Nov. 8 general election results for Clallam, Jefferson and Grays Harbor counties, including races for U.S. senator, Congressional District 6, state legislative districts 19 and 24, and secretary of state.
Storm aftermath presents challenges for Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Snohomish County continues to deal with the aftermath of Friday's storms, as crews are still working to restore power to thousands of homes. "Nobody got injured, we just count our blessings sometimes," said Frank Volkert, the property's landlord at the corner of Rucker and 23rd Avenue in Everett, where a tree was uprooted from the ground by Friday’s storm.
Tree Falls On Seattle-Area Home, Crushes Teen Inside
A neighbor remembers the victim's father screaming, ‘Please, help my daughter!'
shorelineareanews.com
Water over I-5 on Monday
Northbound I-5 traffic ran into an unexpected slowdown on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Mercer as drivers had to navigate significant water on the freeway lanes. Then at 7pm the left southbound lane just past Northgate had to be closed because of water over the roadway. Meanwhile, in Snohomish county,...
My Clallam County
Here’s a recap of Friday night’s storm and weekend cleanup
PORT ANGELES – About 8,000 Clallam PUD customers lost power after the worst of Friday night’s windstorm had passed. Today that number is less than 100, but the PUD’s Nicole Hartman says there’s a new problem that’s keeping those very tired crews busy still; heavy wet snow in higher elevations.
