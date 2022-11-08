ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anacortes, WA

whatcomtalk.com

Discover the Stories Behind Bellingham’s Historical Markers

Since originating as four towns over 100 years ago, Bellingham has developed a storied history. Many such stories are documented by historical markers: signs, stones, and plaques posted where formative events took place. The Historical Marker Database, a prominent online reference guide, has nearly 30 entries in Bellingham. Touring Bellingham’s...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Snow arrives on Olympic Peninsula

Snow has come to the Olympic Peninsula. About 5.4 inches of snow accumulated Monday just south of Sequim, with 5 inches recorded in neighboring areas, according to the National Weather Service. Parts of Sequim recorded 1-2 inches of snowfall, while Port Angeles saw nearly 3 inches of accumulation. Meteorologist Mike...
PORT ANGELES, WA
q13fox.com

Watch out for icy roadways Tuesday morning

SEATTLE - Several cities received their first snowfall of the season this afternoon/evening! Snow reports were popping up in, Bellingham, Whidbey Island, Anacortes, Port Townsend, Sequim, port Angeles, and the San Juan Islands. Here is a photo of the snow in Sequim taken by Javier and Crystal Chavez:. On top...
SEQUIM, WA
Western Front

Armory Pickleball to open soon as owners put final touches on the business

The historic armory building at 525 N. State Street, Bellingham, is now home to Armory Pickleball, which will open for member use within the next couple of weeks. The armory was built in 1911 and served as a hub for military logistics and defense during the First and Second World Wars. In 1953, a portion of the armory was converted into a roller rink. The building became a popular event location and a meeting place for Boy and Girl Scouts. In 1972, the National Guard sold the building to Western Washington University, that sold it again in 2018 after little use.
BELLINGHAM, WA
KING-5

2022 election results for Clallam, Jefferson and Grays Harbor counties

Voters from Port Angeles and Sequim down the Washington coast to Grays Harbor will vote in a number of important local, state and federal races. Track Nov. 8 general election results for Clallam, Jefferson and Grays Harbor counties, including races for U.S. senator, Congressional District 6, state legislative districts 19 and 24, and secretary of state.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Storm aftermath presents challenges for Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Snohomish County continues to deal with the aftermath of Friday's storms, as crews are still working to restore power to thousands of homes. "Nobody got injured, we just count our blessings sometimes," said Frank Volkert, the property's landlord at the corner of Rucker and 23rd Avenue in Everett, where a tree was uprooted from the ground by Friday’s storm.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Water over I-5 on Monday

Northbound I-5 traffic ran into an unexpected slowdown on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Mercer as drivers had to navigate significant water on the freeway lanes. Then at 7pm the left southbound lane just past Northgate had to be closed because of water over the roadway. Meanwhile, in Snohomish county,...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
My Clallam County

Here’s a recap of Friday night’s storm and weekend cleanup

PORT ANGELES – About 8,000 Clallam PUD customers lost power after the worst of Friday night’s windstorm had passed. Today that number is less than 100, but the PUD’s Nicole Hartman says there’s a new problem that’s keeping those very tired crews busy still; heavy wet snow in higher elevations.
PORT ANGELES, WA

