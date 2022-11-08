The historic armory building at 525 N. State Street, Bellingham, is now home to Armory Pickleball, which will open for member use within the next couple of weeks. The armory was built in 1911 and served as a hub for military logistics and defense during the First and Second World Wars. In 1953, a portion of the armory was converted into a roller rink. The building became a popular event location and a meeting place for Boy and Girl Scouts. In 1972, the National Guard sold the building to Western Washington University, that sold it again in 2018 after little use.

