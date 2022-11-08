Read full article on original website
Are You Ready For Snow? Here’s the 2022-23 Winter Forecast for Texas
Winter is revving up and getting ready to hit the state of Texas. But what do we have to look forward to?. The National Weather Service has put out its three-month outlook for the state of Texas, and it looks like La Niña still has a hold on our winter.
Much colder weather blows in Friday with risk of severe thunderstorms
A significant cold front arriving before noon Friday brings widespread rain and thunderstorms, then winter coat weather through the weekend. -- David Yeomans
Woosh, Be Prepared ! Heavy Strong Winds Are On The Way To Central Texas
The weather in Central Texas is unpredictable. You could be wearing a tank top with flip-flops on Monday, and by the middle of the week, you have on your heaviest parka and snow boots. There hasn’t been anything said about breaking any records as of yet, but Central Texas is supposed to experience the coldest temperatures since March and we all remember how they felt!
Sweater weather! Season's strongest cold front slides through North Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - We're tracking some huge changes in our forecast so get your warm clothes ready. The changes are coming with a cold front. Thursday, ahead of the front, highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. As the front slides through the area late tonight, we'll have a chance of rain and isolated storms overnight into Friday morning. The threat for severe weather is low at this time.On Friday, as the front slides through North Texas, our temperatures will fall through the day. High temperatures will happen during the morning. Highs will be in the mid 50s. ...
Out of Shape: Texas Has #1 Most Overweight City in America
Let's face it: the pandemic caused things to happen to our bodies that we haven't gotten over yet. Almost 50 percent of people across the nation gained weight during the height of COVID-19 restrictions, according to a study published earlier this year by the National Library of Medicine. The CDC reported that over 13 percent of Americans are in poor, or at best fair, health overall.
KWTX
A strong front swings through Friday and brings Central Texas a week-long chill
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - There’s no doubt that November can occasionally feature chilly weather, but a cold front swinging through on Veterans Day is set to drop temperatures well below average for around a week and maybe even longer! While record temperatures likely won’t be set, Central Texas is set to experience the coldest temperatures since March.
PICTURES: Alabama Through the Years
Country group Alabama -- comprised of Randy Owen, Jeff Cook and Teddy Gentry -- formed as Wildcountry in 1969, but it wasn't until the late '70s and '80s (and their name change) that they began seeing success. When success did come, though, it was monumental. Alabama's road to country superstardom...
You Know Amber & Silver – What’s a ‘Clear’ Alert in Texas?
By now, most people throughout Texas know about Amber Alerts, the notifications for missing and endangered children that show up on highway signs, social media, and on your phone. When a person goes missing in Texas, these alerts have been sent to the public for more than 25 years. Currently,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Total Lunar Eclipse Over North Texas 2022
NBC 5 viewers got up early on Nov. 8, 2022, to see a total lunar eclipse. The total eclipse began at 4:17 am CST as the moon passed into Earth's shadow known as the umbra. At that time the moon appeared to be a coppery-red color.
Texas state reptile sees dwindling population in recent decades
TEXAS, USA — The Texas Horned Lizard is a familiar creature across the state, but not too many are left in the wild. The declared state reptile is now a protected species across most of Texas as their numbers have dwindled over the past several decades. Many Texans remember...
KSAT 12
Buh-bye, 80s! Strong cold front will drop temperatures into the 40s and 50s this weekend
Bust out that chili or soup recipe and get ready for... Our first “real-deal” cold front will move through South Central Texas and San Antonio Friday, November 11 -- around lunch. Unlike our last few fronts, when the cold air has been short-lived, the chill will stick with...
kgns.tv
Most Wanted fugitive captured in Monterrey, Mexico
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Jose Manuel Hernandez, 31 was one of Texas’s 10 Most Wanted fugitives. He was arrested in 2021 for two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, but bonded out. He was then wanted by another agency for two more counts of sexual assault against a child.
Temple, Texas Doctors Weigh In On Daylight Savings Time
We've all had this conversation right around this time of year. Some of us dread it, while others welcome it. This debate is one we've all picked a side on, and it's once again time to argue this one topic. The Existence Of Daylight Savings Time. For me personally, I...
Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Texas?
You never know if you're going to get tired during a road trip. It's safe to say that most people don't realize how big Texas is. From Lubbock to Austin is over six hours. Amarillo to Houston is over nine hours. Dalhart to Corpus Christi is around eleven hours. When you're putting in miles/hours like that, you may need a little breather.
Two Fatalities Confirmed Following Deadly Texas Tornadoes
At least 18 tornadoes ripped through the south-central region of the country this weekend. These deadly weather systems left two dead and dozens injured as they ripped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, leaving devastation in their wake in areas throughout both south-central US states. According to reports, at least...
Texas Currently Has 2 Active Amber Alerts For Missing Teen Girls
This past weekend cell phones across Texas received Amber Alerts as authorities in San Antonio and College Station are seeking help from the public in locating two missing teen girls. Law enforcement in San Antonio is searching for an abducted 13-year-old girl while College Station police are searching for a...
7 Of The Best Bands To Ever Be Named After Texas
Texas is everywhere in music; we've seen many bands mention Texas in their songs (and that goes for Texas CITIES). But which bands actually have Texas in their band NAME? Well you've got:. Texas Hippie Coalition: How proud of Texas are these guys? Well the Denison metal band's first album...
TxDot hosts ‘End the Streak’ mock crash scene event
SAN ANGELO, Texas- 22 years, that’s how long its been since a deathless day on Texas roads. “We have lost over 79,000 lives on Texas roadways since November, 7th 2000,” said San Angelo TXDOT District Engineer, Chris Cowen. To put those tragedies into perspective multiple agencies joined forces in a mock crash scene with actors […]
How Expensive Is This Unique Texas Flint? More Than You’d Think.
Not far from Amarillo is a very unique piece of history. The Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument is home to flint that people came in search of for thousands of years. It was so sought after, that it has turned up all over the place. So how much would you...
Is brake-checking a tailgater illegal in Texas?
Can a driver brake-check a tailgater legally in Texas? What does the law say regarding this action?
