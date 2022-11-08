ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Woosh, Be Prepared ! Heavy Strong Winds Are On The Way To Central Texas

The weather in Central Texas is unpredictable. You could be wearing a tank top with flip-flops on Monday, and by the middle of the week, you have on your heaviest parka and snow boots. There hasn’t been anything said about breaking any records as of yet, but Central Texas is supposed to experience the coldest temperatures since March and we all remember how they felt!
Sweater weather! Season's strongest cold front slides through North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - We're tracking some huge changes in our forecast so get your warm clothes ready. The changes are coming with a cold front. Thursday, ahead of the front, highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.  As the front slides through the area late tonight, we'll have a chance of rain and isolated storms overnight into Friday morning. The threat for severe weather is low at this time.On Friday, as the front slides through North Texas, our temperatures will fall through the day. High temperatures will happen during the morning. Highs will be in the mid 50s. ...
Out of Shape: Texas Has #1 Most Overweight City in America

Let's face it: the pandemic caused things to happen to our bodies that we haven't gotten over yet. Almost 50 percent of people across the nation gained weight during the height of COVID-19 restrictions, according to a study published earlier this year by the National Library of Medicine. The CDC reported that over 13 percent of Americans are in poor, or at best fair, health overall.
A strong front swings through Friday and brings Central Texas a week-long chill

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - There’s no doubt that November can occasionally feature chilly weather, but a cold front swinging through on Veterans Day is set to drop temperatures well below average for around a week and maybe even longer! While record temperatures likely won’t be set, Central Texas is set to experience the coldest temperatures since March.
PICTURES: Alabama Through the Years

Country group Alabama -- comprised of Randy Owen, Jeff Cook and Teddy Gentry -- formed as Wildcountry in 1969, but it wasn't until the late '70s and '80s (and their name change) that they began seeing success. When success did come, though, it was monumental. Alabama's road to country superstardom...
Total Lunar Eclipse Over North Texas 2022

NBC 5 viewers got up early on Nov. 8, 2022, to see a total lunar eclipse. The total eclipse began at 4:17 am CST as the moon passed into Earth's shadow known as the umbra. At that time the moon appeared to be a coppery-red color.
Most Wanted fugitive captured in Monterrey, Mexico

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Jose Manuel Hernandez, 31 was one of Texas’s 10 Most Wanted fugitives. He was arrested in 2021 for two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, but bonded out. He was then wanted by another agency for two more counts of sexual assault against a child.
Temple, Texas Doctors Weigh In On Daylight Savings Time

We've all had this conversation right around this time of year. Some of us dread it, while others welcome it. This debate is one we've all picked a side on, and it's once again time to argue this one topic. The Existence Of Daylight Savings Time. For me personally, I...
Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Texas?

You never know if you're going to get tired during a road trip. It's safe to say that most people don't realize how big Texas is. From Lubbock to Austin is over six hours. Amarillo to Houston is over nine hours. Dalhart to Corpus Christi is around eleven hours. When you're putting in miles/hours like that, you may need a little breather.
Two Fatalities Confirmed Following Deadly Texas Tornadoes

At least 18 tornadoes ripped through the south-central region of the country this weekend. These deadly weather systems left two dead and dozens injured as they ripped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, leaving devastation in their wake in areas throughout both south-central US states. According to reports, at least...
7 Of The Best Bands To Ever Be Named After Texas

Texas is everywhere in music; we've seen many bands mention Texas in their songs (and that goes for Texas CITIES). But which bands actually have Texas in their band NAME? Well you've got:. Texas Hippie Coalition: How proud of Texas are these guys? Well the Denison metal band's first album...
TxDot hosts ‘End the Streak’ mock crash scene event

SAN ANGELO, Texas- 22 years, that’s how long its been since a deathless day on Texas roads. “We have lost over 79,000 lives on Texas roadways since November, 7th 2000,” said San Angelo TXDOT District Engineer, Chris Cowen. To put those tragedies into perspective multiple agencies joined forces in a mock crash scene with actors […]
