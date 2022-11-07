Read full article on original website
Related
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
Changes coming to Baltimore City's COVID-19 school protocols
With Thanksgiving break a little more than one week away, Baltimore City Public Schools is updating its COVID-19 protocols.
South College extends help to Pittsburgh Career Institute students needing to finish education
PITTSBURGH — South College has extended assistance to students of Pittsburgh Career Institute who will need to complete their education upon the school’s closure. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Pittsburgh Career Institute closing in 2 weeks due to ‘factors outside the school’s control’. In a news release, South...
beckershospitalreview.com
Hiring managers grapple with diversity: 5 survey findings
More than half of hiring managers fear their jobs are at stake if they do not hire diverse enough candidates, according to a recent survey from ResumeBuilder.com. The resume aggregator surveyed 1,000 U.S. hiring managers who oversee at least 25 percent of their respective workplaces' hiring. Five key findings from...
beckershospitalreview.com
13 health systems outsourcing RCM functions
Becker's has reported on 13 health systems that have opted to outsource finance jobs or other revenue cycle functions since Jan. 1:. 1. Winchester, Va.-based Valley Health System selected Ensemble Health Partners on Nov. 2 to optimize its revenue cycle operations. Valley Health said it is working to rebound from financial losses due to lower procedural volumes, supply chain issues and staffing challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
beckershospitalreview.com
3 recent revenue cycle leadership hires by health systems
Here are three health systems that have made revenue cycle executive hires Becker's has reported since Oct. 10. 1. Cone Health: The Greensboro, N.C.-based system named Jason Nelms vice president of revenue cycle on Nov. 3. Mr. Nelms joins the health system from Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health, where he served as assistant vice president of patient financial services.
beckershospitalreview.com
Blessing Health CEO to retire
Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health President and CEO Maureen Kahn will step down from her role Oct. 6, 2023, for retirement. Ms. Kahn has been with the health system for 22 years, serving as president and CEO for the past eight years. "Maureen has been a tireless and incredibly effective leader...
Comments / 0