States still counting ballots that could determine control of Senate
Which party will control Congress is still unclear: Arizona and Nevada continue to count votes for U.S. Senate, while candidates in Georgia's U.S. Senate race will head to a December runoff. CBS News political analyst and Republican strategist Leslie Sanchez and CBS News political contributor and Democratic strategist Joel Payne discuss.
Where the vote stands in key Senate races
Control over the Senate remains in play, with key races in Arizona and Nevada still undecided, while Georgia's Senate race is headed to a run-off in December. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane discusses where the vote count stands.
Sen. Gary Peters on the Georgia Senate runoff and Democrats' chances in Nevada and Arizona
Control of the Senate is coming down to three close races. Georgia is heading to a runoff, and ballots are still being counted in Arizona and Nevada. Michigan Senator Gary Peters, chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the latest.
The unresolved 2022 House and Senate races that will determine control of Congress
Washington — After Democrats' surprisingly robust performance in the 2022 midterm elections, the battle for control of Congress remains unsettled with a handful of Senate races and several dozen House contests still up in the air. According to CBS News estimates, four Senate races were unresolved as of Thursday,...
Live Updates: Vote counts continue in Arizona and Nevada as control of Congress remains unresolved
Washington — The results of Tuesday's midterm elections continued to reverberate across the U.S. political landscape two days after voters went to the polls, with the GOP still in position to win control of the House and the battle for the Senate coming down to a handful of races that remain unresolved.
What is a runoff election, and how will it work in Georgia's Senate race?
Washington — While the outcome of critical races in Nevada and Arizona remains unclear, the balance of power in the Senate after the 2022 midterm elections could very well come down to Georgia, where Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will face each other in a head-to-head matchup known as a runoff election next month.
Democrats see successes in battles for state legislatures
Democrats saw successes in legislative chambers across several battleground states in the midterm elections Tuesday, flipping a few of them to Democratic control while stopping Republicans from winning supermajorities in others. In Wisconsin, Republicans needed to net five seats in the Assembly and just one in the Senate to reach...
Georgia runoff may decide Senate control
Votes are still being counted across the U.S. and control of Congress is still up for grabs. In Georgia, the next campaign is already underway as Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker get ready for a December runoff. Mark Strassmann reports.
Control of the House remains up for grabs
There are a number of uncalled House races in California and other Western states that could determine which party controls that body. Anthony Salvanto, CBS News elections and surveys director, joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the latest on the balance of power in Washington.
Lauren Boebert locked in tight reelection bid in Colorado
Rep. Lauren Boebert, one of the Republican party's biggest right-wing stars, is locked in a tight reelection battle with Adam Frisch, a Democrat from Aspen running as a "conservative businessman," in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. With 96% of the vote tallied, CBS News characterized the race as a toss-up, as...
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Trump and the midterm elections — "The Takeout"
President Biden's reelection prospects are better after the midterms, a Trump-led ticket wouldn't win North Carolina again in 2024 and Democrats defied expectations because the party's governors led the way, according to North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper. "I expect him to," Cooper said of a Biden bid for re-election, in...
Attorney General’s Office demands RideShare2Vote to stop giving rides to Arizona voters
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Attorney General’s Office is telling an organization that gives rides to voters on Election Day to stop, claiming they’re breaking state law by being partisan. Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wright sent a cease and desist letter to RideShare2Vote, claiming that the organization persuades voters to vote for a particular candidate. The letter says that RideShare2Vote sent text messages to registered Democrats in Maricopa County and started “rolling out rides for early voting” on Oct. 29.
AZ Voting Meltdown as Lake, Masters Look to Upset Dems
UPDATE: Republicans Blake Masters and Kari Lake have filed suit against Maricopa County to keep the polls open following ballot machine errors this morning which slowed voting. An Election Day disaster is unfolding for election officials in Maricopa County, Arizona, where voters are casting ballots in a widely watched gubernatorial...
US Term Limits congratulates North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The national group behind term limit efforts across the U.S. is congratulating North Dakota following its vote Tuesday to approve a term limits amendment to the North Dakota Constitution. Measure 1, which passed with 63 percent approval of the voters, limits the governor to two terms in office and members of […]
New law applies to Oregon elections today
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon voters have a new law affecting ballots cast today as long as they're delivered by 8pm or postmarked today. Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan is reminding Oregonians that a new law in effect this year, called the postmark rule, says "ballots postmarked by Election Day will count even if they arrive at the election office up to 7 days after Election Day. This improvement ensures that every vote cast on time gets counted."
Officials: Potential fraud in Maricopa 2020 vote
Arizona’s Maricopa County, which fought claims of 2020 election irregularities, has now coughed up dozens of potential election violations and referred them to the state attorney general, who has been asking for an example of fraud for nearly two years. Officials told Secrets that the county turned over “no...
Arizona county’s plan to hand-count ballots blocked by judge
PHOENIX (AP) — A judge on Monday blocked a rural Arizona county’s plan to conduct a full hand-count of ballots from the current election — a measure requested by Republican officials who expressed unfounded concerns that vote-counting machines are untrustworthy. The ruling from Pima County Superior Court...
NRA committee to be fined for delay in reporting donation to campaign against Oregon Measure 114 gun control initiative
The state Elections Division on Monday said it will fine a National Rifle Association political committee more than $8,000 for the tardy reporting of a $25,700 donation to the campaign opposing Oregon’s Measure 114 gun control ballot proposal. The NRA Oregonians for Freedom committee received the contribution from the...
2022 Washington State Midterm Election Results
The Washington State polls close at 8 p.m. this evening. For additional detailed information about the election visit our results page here.
Tropical Storm Nicole lashes Florida
Hundreds of thousands of residents are without power in Florida as Tropical Storm Nicole pummels the state. CBS News correspondent Elise Preston has the latest from the sunshine state.
