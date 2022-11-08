ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

WFAA

For the first time, Texas voters send Muslim immigrants and openly gay Black men to Legislature

Texas voters made history Tuesday by electing two Muslim immigrants and three openly gay Black lawmakers to the state Legislature. Fort Bend County voters elected Dr. Suleman Lalani as House District 76 state representative. Lalani came to the country in the 1990s to begin his career as a doctor. According to his website, he chose the U.S. for its advanced medicine and quality of healthcare.
WFAA

GOP candidate indicted for impersonating public servant wins Texas house seat

MCKINNEY, Texas — A GOP candidate who was indicted by a grand jury earlier this year for impersonating a public servant has won a seat in the Texas House. The Associated Press declared Frederick Frazier the winner of Texas House District 61, which covers much of Collin County, including parts of McKinney and Frisco. He defeated Democratic candidate Sheena King.
WFAA

Man who flew to Houston to kill his pregnant girlfriend gets life in prison

HOUSTON — A Virginia man who killed his Houston girlfriend after finding out she was pregnant with twins was sentenced to life in prison without parole after being convicted of capital murder this week, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Thursday morning. According to the District Attorney’s Office,...
WFAA

Thanksgiving dinner will cost more this year. We found out how much more you'll pay

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away, and if you plan on hosting a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, it’ll cost you more this year. The latest numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show inflation eased, but was still stubbornly high in October. Consumer inflation reached 7.7% in October from a year earlier and 0.4% from September, the Labor Department said Thursday.
