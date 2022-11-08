Read full article on original website
What happened in Texas elections: A breakdown of key races and why neither party is satisfied
DALLAS — The national political narrative Wednesday morning was of Democrats overperforming and stopping a predicted red wave. It didn’t materialize in Texas either, but neither party us truly happy with the results. “Obviously we would love better results in the statewide elections,” Jamarr Brown, the Texas Democratic...
'Unapologetically Me' | Dallas' Venton Jones one of three openly gay, Black state lawmakers elected Tuesday
DALLAS — It's a campaign that almost didn't happen. "With my initial supporters I asked, 'If I ran for this, would you actually support this race? Knowing that I am going to be someone who is unapologetically who I am. Unapologetically Black. Unapologetically gay. Unapologetically Me,'" Venton Jones said.
For the first time, Texas voters send Muslim immigrants and openly gay Black men to Legislature
Texas voters made history Tuesday by electing two Muslim immigrants and three openly gay Black lawmakers to the state Legislature. Fort Bend County voters elected Dr. Suleman Lalani as House District 76 state representative. Lalani came to the country in the 1990s to begin his career as a doctor. According to his website, he chose the U.S. for its advanced medicine and quality of healthcare.
Texas Election Results: Latest vote totals in the biggest races across the state
TEXAS, USA — Texas Election Day 2022 is here. And when the polls closed at 7 p.m., the results started streaming in from across the state, including results for the race for Texas governor between Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke. Our election results page will update in real-time...
GOP candidate indicted for impersonating public servant wins Texas house seat
MCKINNEY, Texas — A GOP candidate who was indicted by a grand jury earlier this year for impersonating a public servant has won a seat in the Texas House. The Associated Press declared Frederick Frazier the winner of Texas House District 61, which covers much of Collin County, including parts of McKinney and Frisco. He defeated Democratic candidate Sheena King.
Interactive map: County-by-county election results for key 2022 Texas races
TEXAS, USA — The polls closed for most of Texas at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. And results poured in from across the state. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was vying for reelection against Democrat challenger Beto O'Rourke, and ABC News called the victory for Abbott shortly before 10 p.m. Lt....
Election Day: Texas governor racing heats up
Polls have been putting Gov. Greg Abbott a few points ahead. We'll see who resonates most with voters after Election Day.
Texas Republicans against 'critical race theory' win seats on the State Board of Education, strengthening its GOP majority
TEXAS, USA — This story originally appeared in the Texas Tribune. Several Republican State Board of Education candidates who ran in opposition of so-called critical race theory in public schools won their races Tuesday night, giving Republicans one more seat on the board, according to Decision Desk HQ. Most...
Texas Election Day live updates: Latest polling numbers, candidate interviews
DALLAS — Election Day is finally here, North Texas!. If you're heading out to the polls first thing in the morning or right before they close at 7 p.m., WFAA has you covered. Want to catch up on all the hot races you need to know before you vote?...
Here's how many people voted in each North Texas county compared to 2018
TEXAS, USA — Another election season is coming to a close in Texas. A few voting ballots are still being counted on Wednesday, but the winners have been projected or called for a majority of key positions, including governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. So how many people in...
State House election results: Democrat beating Republican for District 70 seat
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — The Texas House of Representatives looks to gain one additional Democrat this Election Day as one is beating a Republican for a traditionally Republican seat in District 70 in McKinney. Projected poll results show Democrat Mihaela Plesa less than 1,000 votes ahead of Republican Jamee...
Man who flew to Houston to kill his pregnant girlfriend gets life in prison
HOUSTON — A Virginia man who killed his Houston girlfriend after finding out she was pregnant with twins was sentenced to life in prison without parole after being convicted of capital murder this week, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Thursday morning. According to the District Attorney’s Office,...
Tropical update: Nicole to make landfall in Florida as a category 1 hurricane Wednesday night
Nicole may become the first landfalling US hurricane in the month of November since Kate hit the panhandle of Florida as a cat. 2 in 1985. No threat to Texas.
Tropical Storm Nicole tracker: Live Florida radar
Tropical Storm Nicole is moving through Florida. Here's a live look at the latest radar.
Thanksgiving dinner will cost more this year. We found out how much more you'll pay
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away, and if you plan on hosting a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, it’ll cost you more this year. The latest numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show inflation eased, but was still stubbornly high in October. Consumer inflation reached 7.7% in October from a year earlier and 0.4% from September, the Labor Department said Thursday.
