First Asian American casting of ‘A Delicate Balance’ at Off-Off-Broadway’s Connelly Theater delivers the characters’ dysfunction and despair

In collaboration with National Asian American Theatre Company (NAATCO), Transport Group’s Off-Off-Broadway presentation of Edward Albee’s A Delicate Balance, now playing a limited engagement at the Connelly Theater through November 19, embraces its mission of fostering new initiatives for greater representation in the theater. Not only is it the first NYC production of the 1967 Pulitzer Prize-winning drama to be seen off Broadway, but it’s also the first to feature a full cast of Asian American actors, and the first New York production of an Albee play to be performed by a non-white cast, in an intensely compelling vision of the dysfunction and despair inherent in the playwright’s semi-autobiographical story, with unstable characters based on members of his own adoptive family.
NYC’s United Solo announces 2022 Special Award nominees

In conjunction with this year’s 13th annual United Solo Festival – the world’s largest solo theater festival, now playing at Theatre Row through November 20 – the NYC-based company has announced the nominees for its 2022 Special Award, which honors outstanding solo artists who performed their shows outside of the Festival and have furthered the art by reminding audiences of the immense power of a singular performer and the possibilities of solo storytelling.
[VIDEO] Why are New Yorkers OBSESSED With These Sandwiches?

We'll show you Three NYC Deli & Bodega Sandwiches You Must Try Before You Die!. 0:29- Red Hook Food Corp: 603 Clinton Street, Brooklyn, NY. 4:17- Sunny and Annie's: 94 Avenue B , New York, NY. 7:05- Harlem Taste Hajji's: 2135 1st Ave., New York, NY. via Here Be Barr.
Trevor Noah Lists NYC Penthouse – Take a Look Inside

Trevor Noah’s Hell’s Kitchen penthouse could be yours for nearly $13 million dollars. The comedian and two-time Grammy Awards host recently announced he would be leaving The Daily Show on Sept. 29, 2022. His New York City apartment was listed with the real estate broker Compass on Nov. 1, 2022.
Jadakiss, Styles P Announce ‘Back To Back: Masters of the In & Out Flow’ Show In NYC

Jadakiss and Styles P of Yonkers rap crew The LOX are holding a year-end concert for their loyal New York City fans, the two MCs announced Monday via Instagram. According to a promotional post shared on both artists’ accounts, the pair will host a show entitled ‘Back To Back: Masters of the In & Out Flow’ at Irving Plaza next month. More from VIBE.comThe LOX Are "In The Process" Of Getting Publishing Back From DiddyBeyoncé's 'Renaissance' Tour Confirmed For Summer 2023Mary J. Blige Brings Out Jadakiss, Diddy, And More During New York Concert “NYC!!!! my brother @jadakiss and myself wanted to do something...
Harlem mural celebrates upcoming ‘Black Panther’ sequel

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – A new mural in Harlem is celebrating the upcoming release of the much-anticipated Marvel Studios film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”  The mural was painted on the outside of the Caribbean Starr restaurant on the corner of West 124th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard.  Marvel Studios teamed up with Brooklyn-based artist Vince […]
Lynn Nottage honored by NY Library years after ‘painful’ incident

This library tribute was overdue. Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage was honored at the New York Public Library’s Library Lions black-tie gala on Monday night — eight years after a “painful” incident in which the acclaimed New York-born writer was “rebuffed” by the institution based on the color of her skin. Library president Anthony W. Marx revealed the “profoundly unsettling” incident during the awards ceremony — after medals were handed out to Nottage, as well as columnist Charles M. Blow, musician Laurie Anderson and others. “I would like to conclude by thanking Lynn Nottage. Lynn and I first met in 2014, when she had...
Photos show "Black Is Beautiful" at NY Historical Society

NEW YORK -- Right now at the New York Historical Society, the Black Is Beautiful exhibit transports you back to the 1950s and '60s, the heyday of Harlem-based photographer Kwame Brathwaite.Afros and album covers adorn the walls of the museum. The traveling exhibit has made its way back to the home of the photographer, whose son, Kwame S. Brathwaite, helped select a striking series of images, CBS2's Jessi Mitchell reported Monday.Brathwaite captured Harlem at a time of pride in culture and connection to the continent of Africa."It speaks volumes to standing up for yourself and believing who you are," the younger...
Why is everything on Broadway closing?

Ask any avid theater goer what their Broadway must-see shows are and the response will likely be anything from theatrical classics such as “The Phantom of the Opera” or “The Music Man” to newer favorites such as “Beetlejuice” or “Dear Evan Hansen.” Despite the general popularity of the aforementioned shows, all four will be closed by February.
This Late Night NYC Dim Sum Spot Will Stay Open Until 4am

Dim Sum Palace is no stranger to NYC. The family operated Dim Sum and Cantonese restaurant has opened seven locations in the past six years, and will be adding an eighth before the year’s end. The new location will take over 27 Division Street in Chinatown. It’s expected to officially open its doors on December 18, 2022. The Chinatown Dim Sum Palace will be the largest location yet, seating more than 200 customers across its two levels. But what makes this new opening so special isn’t just the its size. Similar to traditional Dim Sum places of the past, Dim Sum Palace will serve its delicious Dim Sum until 4am! Beyond late night dining, the upscale restaurant will be open for brunch, lunch, and dinner.
Rap’s biggest artists are obsessed with Jersey club

Throughout 2022, there has been a house reawakening within the hip-hop/R&B community. Previously a sparsely-populated fusion genre within the modern mainstream, rappers and house DJs are collaborating more than ever, with house artists like Kaytranada, Calvin Harris and Fred again.. all putting out tracks with rappers this year. In addition to that, hip-hop’s biggest names are trying their hand at house, most notably with Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind and Beyonce’s Renaissance this past summer. Within this greater trend of house-rap fusion, a regional subgenre has ascended to national attention through its adoption by major artists, going viral on the internet several times in the process. This is the story of Jersey club.
The Best Fried Chicken on the Upper West Side

For most of my life, fried chicken was not something that was treated with much respect on the Upper West Side. We’ve always had murky fast food options and Chinese takeout spots featuring dishes that were not quite so commonly found in China. And, of course, the many Latin restaurants would have some sort of fried chicken dishes available for you. But outside of Blondies wings, few places have done justice to the battered bird up until a few years ago.
Dolly Sinatra: One of Hoboken’s Most Fearless Women’s Rights Activists

As Election Day is officially upon us, it’s important to recognize the local heroes who fought for the democracy that we know today. The women’s suffrage movement saw a lot of fearless trailblazers fighting for the right to vote — and one such activist with a recognizable name fought right here in Hoboken. Back in the day, Dolly Sinatra led the charge on a variety of progressive issues and even chained herself to Hoboken’s City Hall to support a woman’s right to vote — and yes, Dolly was Frank Sinatra’s mother. From fighting for reproductive rights, to hand-delivering votes before women were allowed to, to advocating for her husband’s career, she was a memorable political activist through and through. In honor of Election Day, we’ve covered what you need to know about the valiant Dolly Sinatra and her championing of various women’s issues in Hoboken.
Cop impersonator runs straight through glass door fleeing failed NYC robbery

NEW YORK, NY – A man impersonating a cop held up a Broadway business but fled without success. Now, police have released video surveillance from the October 23rd attempted robbery, hoping the public can help them identify the suspect. The incident happened inside 321 Broadway at around 7:25 pm when a man approached a clerk and demanded money after identifying himself as a police officer. The suspect then reached over the counter to grab a bag, but was denied by the shopkeeper. He then fled the business, running through the glass front door, and shattering it. The post Cop impersonator runs straight through glass door fleeing failed NYC robbery appeared first on Shore News Network.
How to Find The Best Weed in New York City

There is no law against smoking weed in New York City, and it is available everywhere you go. With the current weed laws in New York City, getting the best weed in the city safely is essential. When it comes to delivery, you can rest assured that following these two steps will ensure you get the best weed in New York City.
