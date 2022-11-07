As Election Day is officially upon us, it’s important to recognize the local heroes who fought for the democracy that we know today. The women’s suffrage movement saw a lot of fearless trailblazers fighting for the right to vote — and one such activist with a recognizable name fought right here in Hoboken. Back in the day, Dolly Sinatra led the charge on a variety of progressive issues and even chained herself to Hoboken’s City Hall to support a woman’s right to vote — and yes, Dolly was Frank Sinatra’s mother. From fighting for reproductive rights, to hand-delivering votes before women were allowed to, to advocating for her husband’s career, she was a memorable political activist through and through. In honor of Election Day, we’ve covered what you need to know about the valiant Dolly Sinatra and her championing of various women’s issues in Hoboken.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO