Boston, MA

The Associated Press

Morant has 28 to power Grizzlies past Timberwolves, 114-103

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 114-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Desmond Bane finished with 24 points and five assists for Memphis, while Dillon Brooks scored 21. Brandon Clarke added 15 points, making all six of his shots as the Grizzlies won their fifth in the last six. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 28 points, making 10 of 16 shots, including 3 of 4 from outside the arc. Jayden McDaniels had 15 points, while Rudy Gobert also had 15 points, making all five of his shots. Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds. The game was the first between the two teams since last postseason’s spirited first-round playoff series won by the Grizzlies in six games.
MEMPHIS, TN
TheDailyBeast

Miami Heat’s Arena to Be Renamed After FTX Goes Bankrupt

The Miami Heat’s arena will be renamed after the crypto exchange that owns the rights spectacularly collapsed this week. FTX cut a $135 million deal with Miami-Dade County for naming rights last year, and a $5.5 million payment comes due in January, ESPN reported. But after a liquidity crisis, the platform went into a death spiral, and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried resigned in disgrace after putting the company into Chapter 11. “The reports about FTX and its affiliates are extremely disappointing," the county and team said. “Miami-Dade County and the Miami Heat are immediately taking action to terminate our business relationships with FTX. We will be working together to find a new naming rights partner for the arena.”Read it at ESPN
MIAMI, FL
Wildcats Today

Game Notes: Kentucky 77, Duquesne 52

Here are some important game notes following the No. 4 Wildcats' 77-52 win over the Duquesne Dukes on Friday night:  Team Records and Series Notes Kentucky is 2-0 and Duquesne is 1-1.Kentucky leads the series, 3-0, with all games having been played in Lexington.The Wildcats return to action ...
LEXINGTON, KY

