Politician Running for Re-Election Dies on Election DayNews Breaking LIVEMelville, LA
Loyola Boys Cross Country Team Wins Region 1 Division III TitleUnder The Radar NWLALafayette, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
USPS Suspends Service In LouisianaBryan DijkhuizenCottonport, LA
1037thegame.com
Atchafalaya Basin Festival This Saturday
The 16th annual Atchafalaya Basin Festival is this Saturday, November 12th. It’s a fundraiser for Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Henderson, and Sacred Heart of Jesus Chapel in Butte La Rose. The festival will be held at Henry Guidry Memorial Park in Henderson. Admission and parking are...
1037thegame.com
Broussard Community Fair
The Broussard Community Fair is coming up Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 2022. Bring the family and friends to have fun on the grounds of St. Cecilia School in Broussard. Attendees will get to enjoy Loose Meat Sandwiches, gumbo, the Big Wheel, Carnival games, fun jumps, and rides. The Broussard Community Fair is a tradition that has been celebrated for 89 years. The event is a fundraiser that supports St. Cecilia School and Scared Heart Church.
NOLA.com
Cupid pays tribute to 'The Freeze' line dance with remake of 'If You Don't Want Me To'
Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, created one of the most widely recognized line dances in 2007 with his 5X Platinum song "Cupid Shuffle." Now, he's releasing his version of Ronnie Milsap's "If You Don't Want Me To" — the catchy 1980 song with an associated line dance called "The Freeze."
kadn.com
Revitalizing the Northgate Mall in North Lafayette
Lafayette, La (KADN)- The Northgate Mall has been a staple of Lafayette's northside for many decades. Though it's been on the decline in the last few years with numerous businesses leaving, and even discussions about whether the mall should be torn down. "I remember being a kid walking into this...
theadvocate.com
Ville Platte mayor recalls visit with Anthony Bourdain on national podcast
When asked on “Small Town Podcast,” which was released last week, why someone should visit Ville Platte, Mayor Jennifer Vidrine quickly replied “the best food, the friendliest people.”. She then launched into a story about scraping hair from a hog at a boucherie with Anthony Bourdain, the...
Evangeline Maid Bread bakery fire not expected to affect production
Lafayette Fire Department was on the scene of a commercial fire at Evangeline Maid Bread Factory this morning.
wbrz.com
Tiger Band featured in new song, video that artists hope will be new game day anthem
BATON ROUGE - Lake Charles zydeco musician Sean Ardoin says the 'LSU Chant Song' is the next Tiger anthem. The song is featured on his album Full Circle—named because Ardoin returns to his roots as a Tiger Band member. His band Kreole Rock and Roll collaborated with about half...
LA Cheesecake Bakery To Expand & Open First Lafayette Store Front
Several weeks ago, we saw a post about a local, home-based cheesecake bakery called LA Cheesecake Bakery. In this post, they shared frustration in trying to find a storefront. We decided to share their post to solicit help from the community to help them find a good space. Was it the right way, probably not, but we don’t care! Because guess what, LA Cheesecake Bakery is moving into their first storefront!
West Side Journal
Southern University Bayou Tri-Parish Alumni Chapter holds their installation
On August 28, 2022, the Southern University Bayou Tri-Parish Alumni Chapter held their installation ceremony for their 2022 -2024 officers. The BTP Alumni Chapter of Southern University serves the parishes of Iberville, West Baton Rouge, and Pointe Coupee. BTP’s Motto “Sustaining Southern University’s Legacy and Tradition with Loyalty and Excellence.” Those installed were President Thelma Jones, 1st Vice President Brenda Jasmine, 2nd Vice President Sheryl Mellieon, 3rd Vice President Cynthia Noel, Recording Secretary Latonia Warren-Critney, Financial Secretary Keith Mitchell, Treasurer Pamela Jones, Chaplain Eva Collins, Parliamentarian Betty Antoine, Historian Lisa Broadnax-Jackson, and Public Relations Coordinator Jada Joseph. The swearing-in ceremony was led by Southern University Alumni Federation President Carlton B. Jones Jr. Special attendance also included Edmond Jordan, Louisiana House of Representatives for District 29.
ABBEVILLE – 'Stanley' Set To Be Put Down on Wednesday
Stanley is a dog whose time is short. If he doesn't find a good home, or at least a foster home, by Wednesday, November 9, 2022, he will be euthanized.
Man wanted for snatching purse at Lafayette fast-food restaurant
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police need help identifying a man wanted after allegedly snatching a purse from the counter at a local fast-food restaurant. According to police, the incident happened at Wendy’s in the 200 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway. Police said surveillance video captured the suspect pick up the purse from the counter […]
Charles ‘Pat’ Hall elected Mamou Police Chief in Nov. 8 election
Charles "Pat" Hall has been elected Mamou Chief of Police.
Pedestrian Hit and Killed on Evangeline Thruway Last Night
According to the Lafayette Police Department, the crash happened in the 2000 block of NW Evangeline Thruway on the Frontage Road around 6:26 pm.
Deer Crosses I-49 Then Runs Towards Business Near Carencro [VIDEO]
A local business, Liberty Refrigeration and HVAC, got word on Thursday morning that a deer ran towards their shop.
Ryan Williams defeats 3-time Ville Platte mayor Jennifer Vidrine
VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — Ryan Leday Williams has been elected as the new mayor of Ville Platte. Williams has defeated 3-time incumbent Mayor Jennifer Vidrine with 1558 or 54% of the votes, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office. He is a current member of the Evangeline Parish Police Jury who represents District […]
Mayor of Melville dies in crash near Port Barre
One person is dead following a crash on U.S. 190 near Port Barre, according to the Louisiana State Police (LSP).
1037thegame.com
CAJUNS GAMER: Louisiana handles Georgia Southern in final home game
Louisiana returned to Cajun Field for one final game in 2022 as they face off with the Georgia Southern Eagles. The Cajuns’ offense had a big night with the defense getting some crucial stops early as Louisiana defeated the Eagles 36-17. HOW IT HAPPENED:. The Cajuns found the endzone...
Kyle LeBouef elected Eunice Chief of Police in Nov. 8 election
Kyle LeBouef has been elected as Eunice Chief of Police.
New seafood processing lab in Jeanerette demonstrating the future of processing industry
A field day hosted by the LSU Ag. Center and the Louisiana Sea Grant has put together the first ever seafood processing demonstration lab.
Candlelight vigil held in memory of 15-year-old shot and killed in Opelousas
It was a senseless murder and now an unimaginable tragedy for the family and friends of 15-year-old Kentravion George
