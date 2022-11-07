ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Barre, LA

1037thegame.com

Atchafalaya Basin Festival This Saturday

The 16th annual Atchafalaya Basin Festival is this Saturday, November 12th. It’s a fundraiser for Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Henderson, and Sacred Heart of Jesus Chapel in Butte La Rose. The festival will be held at Henry Guidry Memorial Park in Henderson. Admission and parking are...
HENDERSON, LA
1037thegame.com

Broussard Community Fair

The Broussard Community Fair is coming up Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 2022. Bring the family and friends to have fun on the grounds of St. Cecilia School in Broussard. Attendees will get to enjoy Loose Meat Sandwiches, gumbo, the Big Wheel, Carnival games, fun jumps, and rides. The Broussard Community Fair is a tradition that has been celebrated for 89 years. The event is a fundraiser that supports St. Cecilia School and Scared Heart Church.
BROUSSARD, LA
kadn.com

Revitalizing the Northgate Mall in North Lafayette

Lafayette, La (KADN)- The Northgate Mall has been a staple of Lafayette's northside for many decades. Though it's been on the decline in the last few years with numerous businesses leaving, and even discussions about whether the mall should be torn down. "I remember being a kid walking into this...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Developing Lafayette

LA Cheesecake Bakery To Expand & Open First Lafayette Store Front

Several weeks ago, we saw a post about a local, home-based cheesecake bakery called LA Cheesecake Bakery. In this post, they shared frustration in trying to find a storefront. We decided to share their post to solicit help from the community to help them find a good space. Was it the right way, probably not, but we don’t care! Because guess what, LA Cheesecake Bakery is moving into their first storefront!
LAFAYETTE, LA
West Side Journal

Southern University Bayou Tri-Parish Alumni Chapter holds their installation

On August 28, 2022, the Southern University Bayou Tri-Parish Alumni Chapter held their installation ceremony for their 2022 -2024 officers. The BTP Alumni Chapter of Southern University serves the parishes of Iberville, West Baton Rouge, and Pointe Coupee. BTP’s Motto “Sustaining Southern University’s Legacy and Tradition with Loyalty and Excellence.” Those installed were President Thelma Jones, 1st Vice President Brenda Jasmine, 2nd Vice President Sheryl Mellieon, 3rd Vice President Cynthia Noel, Recording Secretary Latonia Warren-Critney, Financial Secretary Keith Mitchell, Treasurer Pamela Jones, Chaplain Eva Collins, Parliamentarian Betty Antoine, Historian Lisa Broadnax-Jackson, and Public Relations Coordinator Jada Joseph. The swearing-in ceremony was led by Southern University Alumni Federation President Carlton B. Jones Jr. Special attendance also included Edmond Jordan, Louisiana House of Representatives for District 29.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

Man wanted for snatching purse at Lafayette fast-food restaurant

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police need help identifying a man wanted after allegedly snatching a purse from the counter at a local fast-food restaurant. According to police, the incident happened at Wendy’s in the 200 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway. Police said surveillance video captured the suspect pick up the purse from the counter […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
1037thegame.com

CAJUNS GAMER: Louisiana handles Georgia Southern in final home game

Louisiana returned to Cajun Field for one final game in 2022 as they face off with the Georgia Southern Eagles. The Cajuns’ offense had a big night with the defense getting some crucial stops early as Louisiana defeated the Eagles 36-17. HOW IT HAPPENED:. The Cajuns found the endzone...
LAFAYETTE, LA

