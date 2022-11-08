Read full article on original website
Michigan secretary of state blasts Trump over electoral ‘lies’ that might lead to violence
Michigan’s secretary of state ripped former President Trump for spreading lies that could encourage political violence after he drafted a series of posts casting doubt on the election integrity of the midterms before polls had closed Tuesday. “This isn’t true,” Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson responded after a...
Kari Lake Makes Chilling Election Day Vow To Reporters
Republican candidate Kari Lake ominously told reporters Tuesday she planned to be their “worst fricking nightmare” for two terms if she wins Arizona’s gubernatorial race. The Donald Trump-backed nominee snapped at a reporter in Phoenix who said he wanted to follow up on a question about her...
Lauren Boebert used Trump and the Proud Boys to gain power – now she’s getting personal to defend her seat
Lauren Boebert, 35, who is running for re-election as a US Representative for Colorado, was among the first of a post-2016 breed of Maga-focused Republicans to win a major congressional seat. Ms Boebert is the daughter of a single mother and has spoken at length about her upbringing struggling with...
KEYT
Female governors will break a record in 2023
The US will have a record number of female governors in 2023. Still, the record-setting number — 12 — will represent a small fraction of the top executives across the 50 states. The previous record of nine female governors serving concurrently was set in 2004, according to the...
KEYT
Late Pennsylvania rep was on ballot due to law, not fraud
CLAIM: Pennsylvania reelected state Rep. Tony DeLuca, who is dead, which is suggestive of shoddy elections or cheating. AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing context. DeLuca, 85, died a month before Tuesday’s midterm elections. State law stipulates that substitutes, in the case of the death of a candidate, cannot be submitted after ballots have started printing — late September, in this case. A special election will be held to fill his seat.
KEYT
Justice Sonia Sotomayor declines to block NYC public sector Covid-19 vaccine mandate
Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Thursday rejected a request that the Supreme Court block New York City’s public sector Covid-19 vaccine requirement as it applies to employees with who have religious objections to the vaccine. The emergency application from the New Yorkers for Religious Liberty was filed with Sotomayor, who...
KEYT
What to know as states keep counting with key races hanging in the balance
Key races to determine control of the Senate in Arizona and Nevada have yet to be called as both states race to count hundreds of thousands of ballots that have yet to be processed. It still may be hours — or days — before enough ballots are counted in those...
KEYT
Voters in four states approve effort to wipe slavery and indentured servitude off the books
Voters in five states on Tuesday were asked whether to update their states’ constitutions to remove slavery and indentured servitude as potential punishments. Although the 13th Amendment to the US Constitution prohibited slavery in 1865, it allowed an exception “for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted,” and the proposed amendments asked voters to either explicitly rule out slavery and indentured servitude as potential punishments or remove the terms from state law altogether.
