Ex-attorney Murdaugh looms over fraud trial of his banker
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A banker accused of helping disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh take money from the legal settlements of clients is the first person to stand trial in the sprawling rural South Carolina legal drama that has captivated true-crime audiences. Former Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte faces wire fraud and bank fraud charges in federal court. Murdaugh is playing a key role in Laffitte’s defense. They say Laffitte was only following Murdaugh’s instructions and didn’t willfully participate in the fraud. Prosecutors say Laffitte knew what he was doing when he effectively worked as Murdaugh’s personal banker. Murdaugh is facing murder charges in connection with the shooting deaths of his wife and son. Prosecutors have not alleged any connection between Laffitte and those slayings.
At least 2 reported dead as Nicole weakens after striking Florida’s east coast as the first US hurricane in November in nearly 40 years
At least two people have died during the damage wrought by Nicole’s overnight landfall Thursday along Florida’s eastern shore, which knocked out power to thousands, pushed buildings near collapse and flooded the coast as the first hurricane to hit the United States in November in nearly 40 years.
How Georgia’s Senate runoff between Walker and Warnock works
WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgia’s election runoff rules could determine control of the Senate for the second time in a row. Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock finds himself in the middle of it again — this time against Republican Herschel Walker. Two years ago, Senate control came down to Georgia. Two runoff election wins then tipped the chamber into Democratic hands. This year, it’s possible that Senate control will again come down to an unfinished race in Georgia unless one party wins both of the pending Senate races in Arizona and Nevada. Less than 1 percentage point separated Warnock and Walker on Nov. 8.
Momentum — and planning — for DeSantis 2024 bid takes off after resounding Florida win
Amid growing chatter about his political future and in the face of recent outbursts directed his way from an increasingly agitated Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rarely engaged in the speculation or mudslinging. He insisted a statement victory in his bid for a second term needed to precede any discussion of 2024.
Why AP called the Oregon governor race for Tina Kotek
WASHINGTON (AP) — There were no signs that Republican Christina Drazan was improving on vote totals that would have enabled her to overtake Democrat Tina Kotek in the Oregon governor’s race. That’s what led the AP to call the race Thursday night for Kotek over Drazan and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson. Kotek joins Gov.-elect Maura Healey of Massachusetts as the nation’s first openly lesbian elected governors. Oregon hasn’t had a Republican governor since the 1980s and is typically reliably Democratic in statewide contests. But this year’s race had Republicans hopeful and Democrats worried enough that President Joe Biden campaigned for Kotek in the closing weeks.
Colorado’s Lauren Boebert locked in tough reelection bid
DENVER (AP) — Republican Lauren Boebert is in a tight race in her bid for reelection to a U.S. House seat in Colorado against Democrat Adam Frisch, a businessman and former city councilman from the posh, mostly liberal ski town of Aspen. Boebert’s contest in Colorado’s sprawling 3rd Congressional District is being watched nationally as Republicans try to flip control of the U.S. House in the midterm elections. The Donald Trump loyalist established herself as a partisan flashpoint in Washington, D.C., in her first term, and had been favored to win reelection after redistricting made the rural conservative district more Republican. Frisch criticizes what he calls Boebert’s divisive brand of “angertainment” in Washington. Boebert vows: ‘We will have this victory.’
Georgia’s dogged and focused Kemp overcomes Trump and Abrams
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republican Brian Kemp is arguing that his no-drama conservative approach is the way forward for the GOP as he celebrates his reelection as governor. Kemp overcame attacks by President Donald Trump, demolished a primary challenge from a former U.S. senator and again vanquished Democrat Stacey Abrams. The performance came even as Kemp was often underestimated. But he avoided attacking Trump and used his office to bolster his standings, signing conservative legislation while spending heavily. she was unable to overcome the advantages Kemp built up. Kemp’s favorability ratings consistently topped those of Abrams in polls, reflecting years of Republican attacks on Abrams.
Georgia secretary of state’s race chosen for required audit
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Thursday that state election officials will conduct an audit of his own race to satisfy an audit requirement added to state law several years ago. The audit stems from a state law passed in 2019, not from any concerns about any problems or the integrity of the state’s election results. The counties must begin the audit on Nov. 17 and the secretary of state’s office is asking them to complete it by the next day. Raffensperger said he chose the secretary of state race because it had the widest margin of difference, which will make the audit easier for counties to carry out.
Michigan Democrats make historic picks to lead Legislature
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Democrats are ushering in a new era of legislative leadership by selecting Winnie Brinks as the Senate’s first female majority leader and Joe Tate as the first Black House speaker. The party won control of the Senate and House in Tuesday’s midterms. With Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer being elected for another four-year term it will be the first time since 1983 that the party controls all levels of power at the Capitol. Brinks told reporters Thursday that Democrats have “40 years of pent-up policy” and that they want to focus on the economy, education and further increasing reproductive rights in the state.
Kansas board recommends ending Native American mascots
The Kansas State Board of Education is recommending that school districts end the use of Native America mascots and branding. The board approved a motion Thursday that asked districts with Native American mascots to retire them as soon as possible, but no longer than in three to five years. Board members stressed that it is only a recommendation and the decision will be left to local districts. They said the motion was designed to encourage local districts to discuss how the mascots negatively affect Native American students. The vote follows a recommendation from an advisory group that included representatives from the four federally recognized tribes in Kansas.
