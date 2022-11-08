Read full article on original website
US charges suspect linked to notorious ransomware gang
WASHINGTON (AP) — A man who authorities say participated in a ransomware campaign that extracted tens of millions of dollars from victims has been charged in the United States. The Justice Department says Mikhail Vasiliev, a dual national of Russia and Canada, was arrested Wednesday. He is currently in custody in Canada and is awaiting extradition to the U.S. on charges that accuse him of involvement in the Lockbit ransomware operation. No lawyer for the 33-year-old Vasiliev, of Bradford, Ontario, Canada was listed on the court docket. He faces charges of conspiracy to intentionally damage protected computers and to transmit ransom demand.
Police officer killed in suspected Brussels terror attack
BRUSSELS (AP) — A lone assailant killed one police officer and injured another Thursday in a stabbing attack that two Belgian judicial officials said was suspected to be terrorism-linked. The suspect was shot and taken to a hospital. Eric Van der Sypt, from the federal prosecutor’s office, told The...
3 Americans found dead at Airbnb in Mexico on trip to celebrate Day of the Dead, officials and family say
Three Americans were found dead at an Airbnb in Mexico City for a trip to celebrate the Day of the Dead, authorities and family said Wednesday. Kandace Florence, 28, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, was staying with high school friend Jordan Marshall, 28, also of Virginia Beach, along with Marshall's friend Courtez Hall, relatives told NBC News and NBC affiliate WAVY of Portsmouth, Virginia.
Miracle as missing boy, 5, who vanished with a relative from Western Australia is found on the other side of the country in NSW
A missing little boy from Western Australia has been found safe and well on the other side of the country hours after a desperate nationwide search was launched. Western Australia Police launched an urgent public appeal on Tuesday night with serious concerns for the safety and whereabouts of Avkan Oso Vorkoeper, 5, amid fears he may have been taken interstate.
Disturbing Video Footage Shows Brutal Fight In NYC Subway
Disturbing footage shows two metro riders punching and kicking each other while other commuters stand back and observe the altercation. Disturbing Footage of Subway Fight.Image by NY Action From Twitter.
Parents shocked after receiving note telling them to 'limit child's time outside' or they'd call police
With some neighbours, you don't even realise that they exist. With others, they make their presence known in the most bizarre of ways. A couple of parents were probably extremely shocked after they received a note from neighbours telling them to 'limit' their child's time outside, or they'd call police.
Families mourn loss of three Americans found dead in Mexico
Kandace Florence, Jordan Marshall and Courtez Hall were found in their Airbnb after phoning home to report feeling ill. WAVY's Amy Avery reports.Nov. 9, 2022.
Belgium stabbing suspect was on list of potential extremists
BRUSSELS — (AP) — Belgian authorities said Friday that the lone assailant who killed one police officer and wounded another in a stabbing attack had been on a counterterrorism list of potential extremists. The Belgian suspect, who had served six years in prison for common-law crimes, had gone...
Police inspector being investigated over Seoul’s Halloween crush found dead
A senior South Korean police inspector who was being investigated in connection with the deadly Halloween crowd crush in Seoul has been found dead in his home. The inspector was found lifeless by his family at around 12:45pm on Friday, according to South Korean police. The police said they are...
Brazil armed forces’ report on election finds no fraud
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s defense ministry has released a report highlighting flaws in electoral systems and proposing improvements. But it contains nothing to substantiate claims of fraud from some of President Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters protesting his Oct. 30 defeat. The report released Wednesday is the first comment by the military on the runoff election, which has drawn protests nationwide even as the transition has begun for President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s inauguration Jan. 1. Bolsonaro supporters have gathered outside military installations across Brazil calling for intervention by the armed forces to keep him in office. Bolsonaro’s less than two-point loss was the narrowest margin since Brazil’s 1985 return to democracy, but he hasn’t cried foul in the election.
Report by Brazil’s military on election count cites no fraud
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A much-awaited report from the Brazilian military has highlighted flaws in the country’s electoral systems and proposed improvements. But it does not substantiate claims of fraud from some of President Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters, who continue to protest against his Oct. 30 defeat. The document released Wednesday is the first comment by the military on the runoff election, which has drawn protests nationwide even as the transition has begun for President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s inauguration Jan. 1. Bolsonaro supporters have gathered outside military installations across Brazil calling for intervention by the armed forces to keep him in office. Many political analysts say the report should curtail any serious attempt to discredit the electoral process.
2nd Spaniard arrested in Iran amid protests; Italian freed
MADRID (AP) — Italy’s premier says an Italian woman arrested in Iran amid protests has been freed. Premier Giorgia Meloni announced the release of Alessia Piperno at a news conference Thursday. Spain’s foreign ministry earlier said a Spanish woman has been arrested in Iran, the second Spaniard in just over a month to be detained there amid mass unrest. The foreign ministry said Thursday that the Spanish Embassy in Tehran is following the case and is in touch with the family of 24-year-old Ana Baneira. It declined to provide further details. The embassy is also dealing with the case of a Spanish man who was trekking from Madrid to Doha for the 2022 FIFA World Cup when he is believed to have been arrested in Iran early last month.
US Navy engineer and wife sentenced for conspiring to sell classified information to foreign country
A US Navy nuclear engineer and his wife have each been sentenced to about two decades behind bars for conspiring to sell classified information related to the design of nuclear-powered warships to a foreign country in exchange for thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency. The Justice Department announced Wednesday that Jonathan...
Vatican auditor sues over ouster as new dirty laundry aired
VATICAN CITY (AP) — A new chapter has opened in Pope Francis’ financial reform effort: The Vatican’s first auditor general and his deputy have sued the Holy See for 9.3 million euros ($9.5 million) for wrongful dismissal. In a lawsuit made public Thursday, Libero Milone and his deputy alleged they were essentially extorted by Vatican gendarmes and forced to resign in 2017 or risk arrest for their work investigating and auditing the Holy See’s murky finances. The Vatican spokesman’s office declined to comment Thursday.
Jury orders Filmmaker Paul Haggis to pay $7.5M in rape suit
NEW YORK (AP) — A jury has ordered Academy Award-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis to pay at least $7.5 million to a woman who accused him of rape. The jury also plans to award additional punitive damages. The verdict in the civil case came Thursday in one of several #MeToo-era cases that have put Hollywood notables’ behavior on trial this fall. The lawsuit pitted the screenwriter-director against a publicist who met him while working at movie premieres in the early 2010s. Haggis said the January 2013 encounter in his New York apartment was consensual. He is known for writing best picture Oscar winners “Million Dollar Baby” and “Crash.”
Russia’s top opposition figure loses fight over prison terms
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s most prominent opposition leader has lost another court fight to protest his prison conditions. A judge in the Vladimir regional city of Kovrov on Thursday dismissed Alexei Navalny’s protest against his confinement in a punishment cell. It’s at least the second time the court has rejected such a complaint from the dissident. Navalny, who appeared in court via video-call from prison, is serving a nine-year sentence in a Russian maximum-security 155 miles east of Moscow. He told the court: “I will never get out of the punishment cell! Make some decisions, otherwise I will live here forever!”
Abortions exposed among Australian health insurer customers
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Extortionists have dumped stolen client records relating to pregnancy terminations on the dark web in their latest effort to pressure Australia’s largest health insurer to pay a ransom. The cybercriminals began dumping customer records on Wednesday including treatments for HIV and drug addiction after Medibank this week ruled out paying a ransom for the return of the hacked data. The criminals on Thursday posted that they had demanded $9.7 million. That is $1 for the records of each of the 9.7 million current and former Medibank customers that were stolen. Most concerning was the theft of health claims for almost 500,000 customers that include diagnoses and treatments. Medibank CEO David Koczkar condemned the release of Thursday’s tranche of data as “disgraceful.”
S Korea leader criticized for banning broadcaster from plane
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Journalist organizations say South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol attacked press freedoms when his office banned a TV broadcaster’s crew from the media pool traveling on his presidential plane this week for alleged bias in reporting. Yoon earlier accused MBC of damaging the country’s alliance with the United States after it released a video suggesting that he insulted U.S. Congress members. Yoon’s office told MBC it wouldn’t provide the broadcaster with “reporting assistance” in the president’s upcoming trips to Cambodia and Indonesia for meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and Group of 20 leading rich and developing countries. The ban excludes MBC from in-flight briefings and other media opportunities.
Popular Istanbul mayor on trial, could face political ban
ISTANBUL (AP) — A prosecutor has repeated a demand for Istanbul’s mayor to be convicted on charges of insulting members of Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Council. Critics allege the case is an attempt to remove a key opponent of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan from the political scene. Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu is a member of the opposition Republican People’s Party. He faces up to four years in prison if found guilty of the charge and could also be barred from holding office. Imamoglu was elected to lead Turkey’s largest city in March 2019 and Erdogan’s party challenged his win. He denies insulting members of the electoral council. The trial was adjourned until Dec. 14.
UN agency urges halt to Dominican deportation of Haitians
HAVANA (AP) — The U.N.’s chief human rights agency is calling on the Dominican Republic to halt rising deportations of Haitian migrants at a time of turmoil in their country. Human Rights Commissioner Volker Türk said Thursday that armed violence and systematic rights violations in Haiti make it unsafe to return Haitians to their homeland. Gang warfare and political turmoil have fueled an exodus from Haiti, with migrants seeking refuge across the region. Dominican authorities say they deported 43,900 migrants between July and October. Most of them were Haitians. The U.S. also has continued to deport Haitians.
