US Crude Flows to Asia Get a Boost
US crude flows to Asia are poised to surge in the final months of the year and into early 2023 in response to the recent opening of the arbitrage window for US oil. The upswing comes after the trade cooled a bit in the first nine months of 2022, when Northeast Asia's top three crude buyers — China, Japan and South Korea — together imported 513,000 barrels per day of US crude, down 118,000 b/d compared to the same period last year, according to official data. While politics and lingering trade issues still help inform China's approach, market factors like the discount of US crudes to global competitors and this year's realignment of global crude flows, are influencing buying habits in the region more. Chinese imports of US crude plunged by 50%, or 141,000 b/d, to 144,000 b/d in January-September. compared to the same period in 2021. Trading sources said the drop is likely a reflection of last year’s figures being inflated by China's desire to meet the terms of a trade war truce that it struck with the previous US administration of President Donald Trump. “It’s more of a gesture,” one source noted. But China-US tensions have risen this year, stoked by disputes over Taiwan and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and he added that US arbitrage economics have not been compelling for Chinese refiners for much of this year. These days, it “has to make economic sense to buy” US crude for China's refiners, said a Chinese market source. South Korea has been Asia’s most consistent buyer of US crude, importing 354,000 b/d in the first nine months, up by 19,000 b/d from a year ago. South Korean refiners generally enjoy additional benefits over other Asian buyers when it comes to US crude. A free trade agreement with Washington and Seoul's freight rebates — designed to encourage refiners to diversify their crude sources — help reduce their costs.
Energy Gridlock Likely in US After Elections
Tuesday’s US midterm elections look likely to change the mood in Washington, but not the way some predicted. Republicans appear poised to take a slim majority in the House of Representatives and are locked in a dead heat with Democrats over control of the Senate — far from the “red wave” some strategists were expecting before the election. Former US President Donald Trump was briefly expected to announce his run for the 2024 presidential race this week, and may yet do it soon, but many candidates he favored for national election did not prevail in this cycle. For some Republicans, that raises questions about the candidacy of Trump, a staunch supporter of fossil fuels who promoted US "energy dominance" while in the White House from 2016-20.
No Red Wave for US Energy Politics
US midterm elections on Tuesday did not produce the forecasted “red wave” of major Republican gains in Congress, which could have created some headwinds — but no U-turns — for US President Joe Biden's energy policies. As it stands, Republicans are still favored to take control of the House of Representatives, but the Senate remains a question mark with three states still tallying votes. Final outcomes may come down to a Georgia Senate seat run-off election in December, but the closer-than-anticipated early results spark questions about GOP direction.
Hydrogen Touted Heavily at COP27
Widespread enthusiasm about hydrogen's potentially pivotal role in the energy transition has been evident during the first few days of COP27, with everyone from government leaders to companies describing it as a lucrative opportunity and a necessary solution to decarbonize the economy. In that spirit, many delegates and speakers suggested ideas to iron out the kinks in the emerging global hydrogen market, including ways to cut costs and plug infrastructure gaps.
Oil and the Dollar: The New Relationship
US energy dominance has altered a fundamental economic relationship. Today, rising oil prices are associated with a strengthening US dollar, whereas rising oil prices once caused the dollar’s exchange rate to decline. Rising US oil, natural gas and food exports, as well as the market disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine, explain the change in this fundamental linkage. The consequences for countries that depend on imports of food and energy, as well as nations that rely primarily on oil and gas exports, could be profound.
Trump calls out Youngkin amid 2024 chatter
Former President Trump on Friday took aim at Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) amid rumors that the businessman could run for president in 2024. “I Endorsed him, did a very big Trump Rally for him telephonically, got MAGA to Vote for him – or he couldn’t have come close to winning,” wrote Trump on his […]
US Pushes New-Look Finance Partnerships at COP27
The US is hoping to expand a new kind of energy finance package to help middle-income countries decarbonize their electricity sectors, a US official said Tuesday at the COP27 conference in Egypt. The companies are teaming with Equinor on the Tiberius well near Oxy's Lucius hub in the Keathley Canyon...
‘We fight propaganda with art’: the Georgian festival hitting back at Putin
In a giant former Coca-Cola factory, Georgian and Ukrainian artists united for Culture Week Tbilisi, a show of defiance and solidarity that captured the harrowing reality of life under siege. High on a hill above Tbilisi stands a cathedral-sized monument called the Chronicle of Georgia. On the stone floor between...
Gfanz Adviser Calls for Government Action on Finance
Governments need to intervene in a stronger, more direct way to spur the financial industry to phase out oil and gas from their portfolios at a swifter pace, an adviser to the hugely influential Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (Gfanz) tells Energy Intelligence. Banks and other financial institutions are in theory quite willing to steer their lending and investments away from the expansion of oil and gas. The main impediment is the risk of their competitors taking advantage of those opportunities if they forgo them, Gfanz adviser James Vacarro said on the sidelines of COP27 in Egypt. He is also the executive director of the Climate Safe Lending Network.
Kosmos Begins Talks With Possible Buyers of Tortue Volumes
US independent Kosmos Energy will use a diversion clause in its contract with BP — pay the penalties — and market a portion of the Greater Tortue LNG volumes itself. Russia may approve a bigger increase in profit tax for LNG producers than initially planned, as it wants exporters to share windfall revenues.
Analysis: World has 9 years to avoid critical climate change threshold
The world can afford to emit greenhouse gases for about nine years at current levels to avert crossing the 1.5-degree warming threshold, according to an analysis released Friday. The annual Global Carbon Budget, which analyzes the maximum emissions under which the world can stay on track to avert that point,...
Russia Mulls Tax Hikes to Counter Sanctions Stress
The Russian government is considering potential changes in taxes for the oil and gas industry as it tries to balance its budget needs with those of energy companies at a time when the industry is under pressure from severe Western sanctions. Kazakhstan will start exporting modest volumes of crude oil...
US Talks to Allies as They Implement Russia Price Cap
The US has held talks with European allies this week as they prepare to implement a G7 price cap for Russian crude oil exports from Dec. 5. Changes could increase tax burden upstream but help refiners. Looming restrictions on Western insurance and finance for Russian oil sales have global shipping...
Risks, Rewards for Industry on Display at COP27
Oil companies should take clear signals from the first few days of COP27 in Egypt: the low-carbon energy transition is marching forward despite recent global challenges. While the need for more supply in the near term is evident, oil and gas companies cannot lose sight of both short- and long-term targets to decarbonize. In fact, many delegates and speakers argued that today's energy crisis has accelerated the transition in some ways by moving momentum toward hydrogen, renewables, and energy efficiency. Many policy signals are moving in that way: Ukraine officials have an active presence at COP27 and are arguing the Russian invasion underscores the need to avoid dependence on fossil fuels. Representatives from the Middle East — and North African countries like COP27 host Egypt — are not only making a case for the continued need for oil and gas supplies, but also showing an eagerness to help supply Europe with low-carbon sources, including low-cost solar and clean hydrogen produced from cheap renewables.
Petronet LNG’s Terminal Use Dips as Spot Volumes Wither
Petronet LNG, India’s largest LNG importer, is seeing a sharp dip in capacity use at its terminal as spot prices remain unaffordable for price-sensitive Indian buyers. However, recently cooling prices have ignited hopes capacity use may improve going ahead. The takeover bid from a consortium including US infrastructure fund...
‘Determined to get her home’: President Biden hopes to get Brittney Griner released from Russia
With midterm elections in the rearview mirror, U.S. leaders are hopeful they can bring Brittney Griner home.
Transition Battle Lines Drawn at COP
COPs have a proud history of disappointing stakeholders of all persuasions and this month’s COP27 summit in Egypt will be no different. Differences between producer and consumers, and the Global South and North, have never been starker. That said, the debate is shifting inexorably in one direction, with a...
Sakhalin-2 Shifts Strategy
Russia sent less crude to world markets in October. The US independent will use a diversion clause in its contract with BP — pay the penalties — and market a portion of the volumes itself.
US Natgas Futures Dive Amid Profit-Taking
The challenge of how to help developing countries pay for the energy transition dominated Finance Day at the UN's COP27 conference. The US independent will use a diversion clause in its contract with BP — pay the penalties — and market a portion of the volumes itself.
US Midterm Results Point to Scant Energy Policy Impact
US midterm election results still hang in the balance, but drastic energy policy pivots at the federal level do not appear likely, regardless of the outcome. Final voting results in tight races are possibly still days or even weeks away. But as of Wednesday afternoon, Republicans did not appear to fare as well in the elections as pollsters had forecast.
