Read full article on original website
Related
KENS 5
Here's how the race for Texas governor played out in Uvalde County
UVALDE COUNTY, Texas — Less than six months after the Uvalde shooting at Robb Elementary school, voters still preferred Republican incumbent Greg Abbott over his Democrat challenger Beto O'Rourke in the race for Texas governor. Calls for gun reform and a change in Texas leadership echoed after the shooting...
KENS 5
For the first time, Texas voters send Muslim immigrants and openly gay Black men to Legislature
Texas voters made history Tuesday by electing two Muslim immigrants and three openly gay Black lawmakers to the state Legislature. Fort Bend County voters elected Dr. Suleman Lalani as House District 76 state representative. Lalani came to the country in the 1990s to begin his career as a doctor. According to his website, he chose the U.S. for its advanced medicine and quality of healthcare.
KENS 5
Abbott wins race; Beto speaks to Texas on odds faced
O'Rourke thanked his supporters and family, and said work will continue in some fashion. This will be Abbott's third term as Texas governor.
KENS 5
GOP candidate indicted for impersonating public servant wins Texas house seat
MCKINNEY, Texas — A GOP candidate who was indicted by a grand jury earlier this year for impersonating a public servant has won a seat in the Texas House. The Associated Press declared Frederick Frazier the winner of Texas House District 61, which covers much of Collin County, including parts of McKinney and Frisco. He defeated Democratic candidate Sheena King.
KENS 5
Sarah Huckabee Sanders to become Arkansas's 1st woman governor
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders has made history and will become Arkansas's first female governor, according to the Associated Press. Her win was called by the Associated Press just minutes after polls closed. She won the 2022 election to become the 47th Arkansas governor, beating out...
KENS 5
What to know about Georgia runoff elections
ATLANTA — Election Day has come and passed for most of the country, but for Georgia, there's still another month of campaigning, ads and - yes - one more trip to the polls. The Senate race between incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker presented no clear winner on Election Night and is headed to a runoff, NBC projected.
KENS 5
Arkansas Issue 4 results: Recreational marijuana fails
ARKANSAS, USA — The Associated Press is reporting that voters in Arkansas have chosen to not legalize recreational marijuana in the state. Arkansas Issue 4 was the only citizen-proposed measure on the 2022 ballot, meaning that it garnered Arkansas residents' signatures in order to get in front of voters on the 2022 ballot. The other three issues were introduced by state lawmakers.
Comments / 0