Fairfield, CA

vallejosun.com

Vallejo reaches $2.8M settlement for police killing of Angel Ramos

VALLEJO – The city of Vallejo has reached a $2.8 million settlement with the family of Angel Ramos, a 21-year-old man whom a Vallejo police officer shot and killed during a family fight in January 2017. The settlement ends a wrongful death lawsuit Ramos’ family filed against the city...
VALLEJO, CA
KCRA.com

West Sac PD: Suspected gunman killed in crash after police chase in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A driver leading West Sacramento police officers on a chase died Thursday morning after he crashed in the south Sacramento area, officials said. Kenslee Viera, a spokesperson for the West Sacramento Police Department, said detectives were in Sacramento looking for a man they believe shot and injured someone in Sept. 30 in West Sacramento.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Warrant issued for former Pittsburg police officer on weapons charges

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) – A former officer with the Pittsburg Police Department has been charged for the sale and possession of illegal assault weapons, according to a news release from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. Armando Montalvo faces a four-count complaint that includes two counts for the manufacture, distribution, sale or transport of […]
PITTSBURG, CA
FOX40

Woman found fatally stabbed inside vehicle in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was pronounced dead in Stockton after being found inside a vehicle in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that around 7:29 a.m. Thursday, officers arrived on the scene near the area of Sikh Temple Street and Fourth Street in response to a reported stabbing. According to […]
STOCKTON, CA
Fox40

Stockton robbery ends in stabbing

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was stabbed early Thursday morning during a robbery in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said the 42-year-old victim was walking near North Pershing Avenue when the suspect “approached him and demanded his property.”. According to police, when the victim refused...
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Arrests made in Family Dollar shooting

ESCALON, Calif. (KTXL) — Arrests have been made in the Oct. 10 Family Dollar shooting in Escalon that left one employee in critical condition, according to the Escalon Police Department. Andre Brooks, 34, and Brian Sewell, 33, are facing multiple felony charges including attempted murder and robbery. Both men were found to be connected to […]
ESCALON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Motorcycle crash kills 20-year-old Livermore man

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – A Livermore man died in a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon along Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol and the Alameda County coroner's bureau. The name of the man killed was Hamza Salih, 20, an official with the coroner's bureau said. Salih was riding west on Highway 580 between 98th and 106th avenues when he may have lost control of the bike, CHP spokesperson Officer Adib Zeid said. CHP officials received a call at 4:10 p.m. about the crash. Salih's bike hit the center divider and he was ejected from it into the eastbound lanes, where a vehicle hit him, Zeid said. Salih died before he could be treated at a hospital. Neither alcohol nor the weather appear to have played a role in the crash, Zeid said.
LIVERMORE, CA
KRON4 News

Thief arrested after Colma police recover 7 license plates, bags of marijuana

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested for allegedly stealing license plates and displaying false registration for a vehicle, the Colma Police Department announced Thursday afternoon in a Facebook post. The unnamed suspect, a 27-year-old San Francisco resident, was arrested Tuesday around 3:57 a.m. on the 100 block of Hickey Boulevard where […]
COLMA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Body cam video released of deadly Oak shooting involving Sacramento deputies

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday released body cam footage of a deadly shooting in Oak Park involving deputies and a man who allegedly held his girlfriend hostage.It happened on the morning of October 18 on 41st Street.The sheriff's office said deputies got a call from a woman who said her father was high on meth and had just assaulted his girlfriend, threatening to kill her and several other people inside a house, including a 3-year-old.Everyone except the man and his girlfriend was able to exit the home safely. When deputies arrived, the man opened the door and stepped outside holding a shotgun in one hand and his girlfriend in the other.Deputies then shot and killed the man. His girlfriend was not hurt.No officers were hurt in the shooting.The full video released by the sheriff's office can be seen here.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Oakland Police Investigate Double Shooting

Oakland police are investigating a double shooting from Wednesday afternoon. It happened just after 3 p.m. in the area of 30th and Brook streets. Officers arrived at the scene and found two people shot. They sent both of them to the hospital. Both victims are in stable condition. No other...
OAKLAND, CA
FOX40

4 arrested in Elk Grove for possession of cocaine, meth and handgun

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Four people were arrested for being in possession of cocaine, methamphetamine and a loaded handgun while having warrants for previous crimes, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. According to police, officers stopped a white Cadillac near the area of Promenade Parkway and Grant Line Road for a vehicle code […]
ELK GROVE, CA
KRON4 News

Two shot in Oakland’s Pill Hill area

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were shot in Oakland’s Pill Hill area on Wednesday, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said the shooting happened in the area of 30th Street and Brook Street at about 3:00 p.m. There are several businesses in the area immediately surrounding where the shooting occurred, including a […]
OAKLAND, CA
Fox40

San Joaquin seeking info on 1979 cold case

SAN JOAQUIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information in a four-decades-old cold case. According to the sheriff’s office, Albert S. Lopez, then 64, was last seen on April 20, 1979 driving a dark tan 1966 International pickup truck. The sheriff’s office...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA

