In Georgia, millions of voters have already cast ballots in an election that’s been framed as a bellwether of the direction of American politics. In 2020, the pivotal swing state helped determine the outcome of the presidential election and control of the Senate. This year, more crucial races are on the line: Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock is neck-in-neck with Republican challenger Herschel Walker, while Republican Governor Brian Kemp once again faces Democrat Stacey Abrams, who lost to Kemp in 2018 by fewer than 60,000 votes. The results in Georgia could not only determine who controls the state, but also who controls Congress. The stakes are high, and voters know it.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO