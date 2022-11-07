ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington Examiner

Split-ticket Georgia voters keeping Walker from victory while reelecting Kemp

Split-ticket voters in Georgia are playing a significant role in tightening the Senate race between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Republican Herschel Walker — after reelecting Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) by a nearly 10-point margin. Neither candidate in the Senate race has yet to surpass the 50% threshold necessary...
GEORGIA STATE
WTGS

Midterm election updates throughout Georgia, South Carolina

GEORGIA (WTGS) — Midterm election day is finally here for Georgia and South Carolina. Polls closed at 7 p.m. on Election Day. Any voter who is waiting in line to vote at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote. FOX28 has crews across the region to bring you the...
GEORGIA STATE
TIME

Millions of Georgians Have Voted. It Hasn’t Been Easy for Everyone

In Georgia, millions of voters have already cast ballots in an election that’s been framed as a bellwether of the direction of American politics. In 2020, the pivotal swing state helped determine the outcome of the presidential election and control of the Senate. This year, more crucial races are on the line: Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock is neck-in-neck with Republican challenger Herschel Walker, while Republican Governor Brian Kemp once again faces Democrat Stacey Abrams, who lost to Kemp in 2018 by fewer than 60,000 votes. The results in Georgia could not only determine who controls the state, but also who controls Congress. The stakes are high, and voters know it.
GEORGIA STATE

