Read full article on original website
Related
cgtlive.com
Around the Helix: Cell and Gene Therapy Company Updates – November 9, 2022
Catch up on the latest news, breakthroughs, and announcements from biotechnology companies making advancements in cell and gene therapies. The cell and gene therapy sectors are growing exponentially, with new players emerging daily and much progress being made both in and out of the lab. CGTLive’s Around the Helix is your chance to catch up with the latest news in cell and gene therapies, including partnerships, pipeline updates, and more.
Promising Immunotherapy Drug May Soon Become Standard Treatment For Skin Cancer
Next to basal cell carcinoma (BCC), cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC) is the second-most common non-melanoma-based form of skin cancer, according to 2022 research published in the scientific journal Biomedicines. Cases of cSCC are on the rise, as they are most often seen in older adults. In addition to aging, those with increased exposure to the sun's ultraviolet rays, individuals with chronic immunosuppression, and those with a history of skin cancer may also be more susceptible to the disease.
MedicalXpress
A promising drug candidate discovered for the prevention of type 1 diabetes
According to a study, type 1 diabetes could be prevented by inhibiting a gene associated with the onset of the disease. A drug based on the same mechanism has already been approved for the treatment of another autoimmune disease psoriasis in the United States, which may boost the development of drug therapies for diabetes.
Can-Fite: Findings Showing the Complete Clearance of Cancer in Patient Treated With Namodenoson Will Be Presented at the AASLD Liver Meeting®
PETACH TIKVA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CFBI), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, announced today that a poster entitled “Complete Response Induced by Namodenoson, an A3 Adenosine Receptor Agonist, in a Patient with Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma” will be presented at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases’ (AASLD) The Liver Meeting ® at 1:00 pm on Monday, November 7, 2022 in Washington, D.C. The findings are published, Abstract 4413, in the October 2022 supplement of HEPATOLOGY, a premier peer-reviewed journal in the field of liver disease published on behalf of the AASLD.
cgtlive.com
Wet AMD Gene Therapy Demonstrates Promising Safety and Efficacy in Phase 1 Trial
Among the trial’s high dose cohort, 80% of patients did not require supplemental injections for over 2 years. Adverum Biotechnologies’ investigational gene therapy ixoberogene soroparvovec (Ixo-vec; ADVM-022) demonstrated promising safety and efficacy in people with wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) in long-term follow-up data from the phase 1 OPTIC clinical trial (NCT03748784), recently announced at the Retina Society Annual Meeting held November 2-5 in Pasadena, California.1.
getnews.info
Automated Material Handling Equipment Market will Gain Momentum by 2027
The Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market size is expected to reach USD 45.1 billion in 2027 from USD 28.8 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2027. According to the new market research report “Automated Material Handling Equipment Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Product (Robots, ASRS, Conveyors and Sortation Systems, Cranes, WMS, AGV), System Type (Unit Load, Bulk Load), Industry and Region – Global Forecast to 2027″, the automated material handling equipment market size is projected to grow from USD 28.8 billion in 2022 to USD 45.1 billion in 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2027. The growth of the automated material handling equipment industry is driven mainly by demand for ASRS in the e-commerce industry due to the onset of COVID-19.
getnews.info
Medical Aesthetics Market worth $23.4 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“prominent players in the medical aesthetics market are AbbVie Inc. (Ireland), Galderma (Switzerland), and Merz Pharma (Germany), El.En. S.p.A (Italy), Cutera (US), Venus Concept (Canada), Lutronic (US), Lumenis (Israel)”. In June 2022, Cynosure launched PicoSure Pro, its latest upgrade to the PicoSure platform. Medical Aesthetics Market is projected to grow...
science.org
Staphylococcus aureus skin colonization promotes SLE-like autoimmune inflammation via neutrophil activation and the IL-23/IL-17 axis
Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) is an autoimmune disease that affects various organs, and the microbiota of the nasal cavity and gut are involved in SLE development. However, it is unclear how the skin microbiota influences SLE. Using an epithelial cell–specific IκBζ-deficient (NfkbizΔK5) mouse model of spontaneous skin inflammation, Terui et al. tested the impact of Staphylococcus aureus colonization of the skin on SLE-associated effects. The authors found that the spontaneous SLE-associated effects seen in the NfkbizΔK5 mice worsened with skin S. aureus colonization. These effects were associated with neutrophil extracellular trap (NET)–induced epidermal apoptosis via the increased production of IL-17A. Thus, skin S. aureus colonization potentially worsens SLE by mediating increased release of NETs.
getnews.info
Plandai Biotechnology ($PLPL) announces its entry into an asset acquisition agreement with EV Hotel Corp
Yesterday, Plandai Biotechnology, Inc (OTC US:PLPL) announced its entry into an asset acquisition agreement with EV Hotel Corp. As per the press release, EV Hotel™ developed the world’s first proprietary, disruptive hospitality platform called the “smart hotel,” which combines technology, automation, IoT, crypto, and NFT with best-in-class service, stylish design, and upscale amenities to deliver a more efficient hotel operation, happier guests, and more streams of revenue. Conditions to the closing of the asset acquisition include both parties completing independent financial audits, and the Company completing corporate actions with the Secretary of State of Nevada and FINRA that will change the name and trading symbol of the Company, along with a reverse split of the Company’s common stock, which management plans at 100:1. Afterwards, the transaction will close and the Company will acquire all of the authorized stock and assets in EV Hotel™ in exchange for common stock and all of the Company’s Series “A” Preferred stock, resulting in a change of control.
Medical News Today
Lung cancer: Novel drug shows promise in early-stage clinical trials
Fusion of the ROS-1 gene with other genes accounts for about 0.9–2.6% of non-small cell lung cancers, the most common form of lung cancer. FDA-approved drugs, such as crizotinib and entrectinib, that target the ROS-1 fusion protein show antitumor activity, but the emergence of resistance to these drugs is common.
getnews.info
CD BioSciences Develops Professional Solutions for Drosophila Metabolism Analysis
CD BioSciences announced the release of its Drosophila models that can be applied to develop solutions for Drosophila metabolism analysis. New York, USA – November 9, 2022 – Drosophila Center, the division of CD BioSceinces, is a pioneer in drosophila research focusing on micro-injection, genome editing, cell engineering, genetics, metabolism, neurobiology and other fields. The professional team is dedicated to accelerating the discoveries within the life sciences industry by developing Drosophila-based transgenic and analysis platforms, which help clients to gain unprecedented insight and discover drug targets. Recently, CD BioSciences announced the release of its Drosophila models that can be applied to develop solutions for Drosophila metabolism analysis.
getnews.info
Circuit Materials Market- Recent Developments & Attractive Business Opportunities
“Circuit Materials Market by Material Class (Substrate, Conducting Material, Outer Layer), Substrate (Fiberglass Epoxy, Paper-Phenolic), Conducting Material (Copper), Outer Layer (LIPSM, Dry Film Photoimageable), Application, Region”. Circuit Materials Market by Material Class (Substrate, Conducting Material, Outer Layer), Substrate (Fiberglass Epoxy, Paper-Phenolic), Conducting Material (Copper), Outer Layer (LIPSM, Dry Film Photoimageable),...
getnews.info
North America Perfume Market Research Report, Industry Analysis, Segmentation, Trends, Business Opportunities And Revenue Forecast 2027
The growing trend of personal grooming, as well as the increasing demand for youth-oriented premium products, such as exotic fragrances, are mainly attributing to the North American perfume market growth. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled ” North America Perfume Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity...
getnews.info
Fire Protection System Market Supercharge your Visualizations worth $82.9 billion by 2027
Fire Protection System Market size is expected to reach USD 92.1 billion by 2027 from USD 66.8 billion in 2022 to at CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. According to the new market research report “Fire Protection System Market by Product (Fire Suppression, Fire Detection, Fire Sprinkler, Fire Analysis, Fire Response), Services (Engineering, Installation and Design, Managed, Maintenance) and Region – Global Forecast to 2027” The global fire protection system market size is projected to grow from USD 66.8 billion in 2022 to USD 92.1 billion by 2027 at CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Presently, the construction industry is focused on connected construction technology which is defined as an ecosystem of connected job sites, workers, and machines that promote the operational effectiveness and safety of related assets, property, and workplace workers. In this connected construction technology, safety sensors and detectors link with job sites, machines, and workers, providing real-time safety and security visibility to managers. Thus, with technological developments in this industry, the demand for smart fire detection systems is expected to increase.
getnews.info
CD BioSciences Develops a Toehold Switch Design Service with an Advanced Technology Platform
CD BioSciences announced the release of its toehold switch design services with an advanced technology platform for the trigger RNA sequence. New York, USA – November 9, 2022 – Toehold Switches platform, the division of CD BioSciences, is a professional biotechnology company that provides comprehensive and quality services and solutions to researchers. With an experienced research team, high-end technology platform, and advanced equipment, CD BioSciences continues to provide toehold switches design, optimization, and construction services to worldwide clients, providing solid technical support to advance their relevant research. Recently, CD BioSciences announced the release of its toehold switch design services with an advanced technology platform for the trigger RNA sequence.
getnews.info
Data Integration Market Size, Share with Focus on Emerging Technologies, Top Countries Data, Top Key Players Update, and Forecast 2026
“IBM(US), Microsoft(US), SAP(Germany), Oracle(US), SAS Institute(US), Talend(US), Informatica(US), Precisely(US), Software AG(Germany), Salesforce(US), Qlik(US), and Tibco(US).”. Data Integration Market by Component, Services, Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises), Organization Size (Large enterprises, SMEs), Industry Vertical, Business Application, and Region – Global Forecast to 2026. The Data Integration Market size to grow from...
Healthline
Dermatomyositis and Small Cell Lung Cancer
Dermatomyositis is an inflammatory disease that mainly affects the muscles and skin. While there’s no cure for dermatomyositis, the condition can be managed through measures like medications and physical therapy. Having dermatomyositis is associated with various complications and risks. One of these is an increased likelihood of developing cancers,...
getnews.info
Dr. Jeff Geschwind, is Now Offering Cutting Edge Treatment for Liver Cancer
Dr. Jeff Geschwind, an expert in liver cancer, is here to provide hope for patients and families struggling with this disease. Liver cancer is a devastating diagnosis for patients and families. It is the second leading cause of cancer death worldwide, and the prognosis for patients diagnosed with liver cancer is poor.
getnews.info
ASCO Power’s New Quick-Connect Products Increase Critical Power Resilience, Maintain Redundancy, and Streamline Compliance
• ASCO Power Technologies’ new Quick-Connect Panel lineup makes connecting temporary generators and load banks easy for facilities of every size. • Models with integrated transfer switches and circuit breakers simplify design, streamline procurement, save space, and speed up installation. • Quick-connect solutions make backup power available to facilities...
targetedonc.com
Bemarituzumab Prolongs Survival in FGFR2b-Overexpressing Gastric/GEJ Cancers
Results from bemarituzumab in the phase 2 FIGHT study hint that FGFR2b may be a new target of interest in gastric cancer. Treatment with bemarituzumab plus combination chemotherapy in patients with previously untreated, FGFR2b-overexpressing, advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma in the FIGHT study (NCT03694522) achieved promising clinical efficacy.
Comments / 0