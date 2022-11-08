Read full article on original website
Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) Market to Register Incremental Growth During the Forecast Period (2022-32), Asserts DelveInsight | Key Companies – Xencor, Neovacs, Celgene, ILTOO, ImmuPharma
As per DelveInsight, the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market size in the 7MM was found to be USD 1,462.5 million in 2020, which is expected to grow by 2032. The therapeutics market dynamics are expected to transform owing to the launch of emerging therapies, ongoing Research and Development (R&D) activities, and the active participation of the global pharma and biotech giants in the therapeutic segment.
CD BioSciences Develops Professional Solutions for Drosophila Metabolism Analysis
CD BioSciences announced the release of its Drosophila models that can be applied to develop solutions for Drosophila metabolism analysis. New York, USA – November 9, 2022 – Drosophila Center, the division of CD BioSceinces, is a pioneer in drosophila research focusing on micro-injection, genome editing, cell engineering, genetics, metabolism, neurobiology and other fields. The professional team is dedicated to accelerating the discoveries within the life sciences industry by developing Drosophila-based transgenic and analysis platforms, which help clients to gain unprecedented insight and discover drug targets. Recently, CD BioSciences announced the release of its Drosophila models that can be applied to develop solutions for Drosophila metabolism analysis.
Plandai Biotechnology ($PLPL) announces its entry into an asset acquisition agreement with EV Hotel Corp
Yesterday, Plandai Biotechnology, Inc (OTC US:PLPL) announced its entry into an asset acquisition agreement with EV Hotel Corp. As per the press release, EV Hotel™ developed the world’s first proprietary, disruptive hospitality platform called the “smart hotel,” which combines technology, automation, IoT, crypto, and NFT with best-in-class service, stylish design, and upscale amenities to deliver a more efficient hotel operation, happier guests, and more streams of revenue. Conditions to the closing of the asset acquisition include both parties completing independent financial audits, and the Company completing corporate actions with the Secretary of State of Nevada and FINRA that will change the name and trading symbol of the Company, along with a reverse split of the Company’s common stock, which management plans at 100:1. Afterwards, the transaction will close and the Company will acquire all of the authorized stock and assets in EV Hotel™ in exchange for common stock and all of the Company’s Series “A” Preferred stock, resulting in a change of control.
C.elegans Platform Offers a Series of CRISPR/Cas9 C. elegans Model Customization Services for Drug Screening
CD BioSciences announced the release of a series of CRISPR/cas9 c.elegans model customization services to accelerate drug screening and new drug applications in clinical. New York, USA – November 9, 2022 – C.elegans platform, the division of CD Bioscience, is a professional provider of C. elegans model services committed to providing researchers the most reliable research services with comprehensive data analysis. C.elgans platform is capable to offer services involving C. elegans genome editing, the construction of C. elegans stress response model, aging research, drug screening, and C. elegans biology among others. Recently, CD BioSciences announced the release of a series of CRISPR/cas9 c.elegans model customization services to accelerate drug screening and new drug applications in clinical.
