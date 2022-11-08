Read full article on original website
Tight California races may determine US House control
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A string of too-early-to-call California U.S. House races remains in play and might end up determining whether Republicans seize control or Democrats hang on to power. With millions of votes still uncounted Wednesday across the nation’s most populous state, uncertainty remained for about a dozen...
In red California, election deniers rant about fraud and promise they won't go away
REDDING, Calif. — A cold rain poured outside as Patty Plumb stood before the Shasta County Board of Supervisors on Election Day and — with a warm smile and a chipper voice — warned that the local voting system is rigged. Plumb had conducted a "citizen's audit"...
Snag delays Arizona ballots; officials say all to be counted
PHOENIX (AP) — Election officials assured voters that every ballot would be counted after a printing malfunction at about one-quarter of the polling places across Arizona's most populous county slowed down voting. The snag on Tuesday fueled conspiracy theories about the integrity of the vote in the tightly contested...
Consulting firm doesn't favor splitting WVa health agency
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A consulting firm hired to review West Virginia's health agency has concluded the department should not be split as lawmakers wanted. The McChrystal Group of Alexandria, Virginia, was hired to review the Department of Health and Human Resources. The report said the current configuration “is...
Vermont GOP Gov. Scott reelected in deep blue state
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Voters in deep-blue Vermont elected Republican Gov. Phil Scott to his fourth two-year term as the state’s top executive. Scott, 64, defeated Democrat Brenda Siegel and three independent candidates. Since he became governor in 2017, Scott has said,...
Odds are good for sequel to California sports betting effort
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The effort to legalize sports betting in California ran headlong into a typical challenge for competing ballot measures as each was battered in a torrent of negative advertising that doomed both to spectacular failure in the most expensive ballot race in U.S. history. Anytime voters...
Democrat Val Hoyle wins US House seat in Oregon's 4th
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Democrat Val Hoyle has won the open U.S. House seat in Oregon’s 4th Congressional District, keeping it blue following the retirement of longtime Democratic incumbent Peter DeFazio. Hoyle defeated Republican Alek Skarlatos, who was making his second bid for the seat. The district includes...
Too early to call Nevada governor for Sisolak or Lombardo
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Election results trickled in slowly in Nevada, leaving first-term Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak and his challenger, Republican Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, each predicting the outcome of the Nevada governor's race wouldn't be known for several days — with each man predicting he would win.
Calif. politicians killed slavery ban that passed in Tennessee, Alabama
This result went viral because of the unintentionally hilarious graphic that FOX13 Memphis posted on Twitter that read "YOU DECIDE/SLAVERY BANNED."
California projected to enshrine reproductive rights via Prop. 1
Within an hour of polls closing on the West Coast, projections showed that California voters overwhelmingly backed Proposition 1, a ballot measure that enshrines reproductive rights in the state constitution. The final tally on Prop. 1 won't be known for quite some time — possibly weeks — but first returns...
California election results: Where each of the propositions stand
California voters approved Prop. 1, and San Franciscans favored moving to even-year elections.
California governor's race called for Gavin Newsom 2 minutes after polls close
California Gov. Gavin Newsom won his second term as the state's top executive on Tuesday in a race that was called just two minutes after polls closed statewide, illustrating just how much of a stranglehold Democrats have on the reins of power in the Golden State. Preliminary results from Tuesday's...
Can this San Francisco company's 'dad weed' get you high?
Pot this weak hasn't been around since "Friends" was on TV.
Big bet a bust in bid to allow sports gambling in California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The most expensive ballot proposition gamble in U.S. history went bust Tuesday as California voters overwhelmingly rejected sports betting initiatives by Native American tribes and the gaming industry. About $460 million was raised in competing efforts to expand gambling and try to capture a share...
California pot companies sued for not getting smokers high enough
"This behavior is rampant in the industry and it was only a matter of time."
$2 billion winning Powerball ticket purchased in California
A record-breaking $2 billion Powerball jackpot is going to someone who bought a ticket in California, officials said.
California hit by rain, snow, tornado on Election Day
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A powerful storm pounded California with rain and snow Tuesday, leaving one person dead and two others missing after they were swept away by floodwaters in a canal, while a tornado touched down in Sacramento County. The National Weather Service said the tornado touched down...
Ag Bonta Files Suit Against Manufacturers Of 'Forever Chemicals'
California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Thursday the filing of a lawsuit against 18 manufacturers for allegedly producing toxic "forever chemicals" that have been proven to cause harm to human health and the environment. Bonta alleged that the manufacturers, which include 3M and DuPont, continued to produce per- and polyfluoroalkyl...
Potent weather system dumps snow across California's Sierra
The second push of a large and potent weather system dumped snow across California's Sierra Nevada Range on Tuesday.
Southern California Men Arrested In Connection With Gas Station Robberies
Tracy Police announced the arrest Tuesday of two Southern California residents in connection to two gas station robberies last month. Reynaldo Parsons, 31, and Bruce Nelson, 34, were arrested and detained on Oct. 30 on suspicion of second-degree robbery and being a felon with a firearm. The Tracy Police Department's...
