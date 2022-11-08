ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Tight California races may determine US House control

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A string of too-early-to-call California U.S. House races remains in play and might end up determining whether Republicans seize control or Democrats hang on to power. With millions of votes still uncounted Wednesday across the nation’s most populous state, uncertainty remained for about a dozen...
Snag delays Arizona ballots; officials say all to be counted

PHOENIX (AP) — Election officials assured voters that every ballot would be counted after a printing malfunction at about one-quarter of the polling places across Arizona's most populous county slowed down voting. The snag on Tuesday fueled conspiracy theories about the integrity of the vote in the tightly contested...
Consulting firm doesn't favor splitting WVa health agency

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A consulting firm hired to review West Virginia's health agency has concluded the department should not be split as lawmakers wanted. The McChrystal Group of Alexandria, Virginia, was hired to review the Department of Health and Human Resources. The report said the current configuration “is...
Vermont GOP Gov. Scott reelected in deep blue state

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Voters in deep-blue Vermont elected Republican Gov. Phil Scott to his fourth two-year term as the state’s top executive. Scott, 64, defeated Democrat Brenda Siegel and three independent candidates. Since he became governor in 2017, Scott has said,...
Odds are good for sequel to California sports betting effort

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The effort to legalize sports betting in California ran headlong into a typical challenge for competing ballot measures as each was battered in a torrent of negative advertising that doomed both to spectacular failure in the most expensive ballot race in U.S. history. Anytime voters...
Democrat Val Hoyle wins US House seat in Oregon's 4th

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Democrat Val Hoyle has won the open U.S. House seat in Oregon’s 4th Congressional District, keeping it blue following the retirement of longtime Democratic incumbent Peter DeFazio. Hoyle defeated Republican Alek Skarlatos, who was making his second bid for the seat. The district includes...
Too early to call Nevada governor for Sisolak or Lombardo

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Election results trickled in slowly in Nevada, leaving first-term Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak and his challenger, Republican Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, each predicting the outcome of the Nevada governor's race wouldn't be known for several days — with each man predicting he would win.
California projected to enshrine reproductive rights via Prop. 1

Within an hour of polls closing on the West Coast, projections showed that California voters overwhelmingly backed Proposition 1, a ballot measure that enshrines reproductive rights in the state constitution. The final tally on Prop. 1 won't be known for quite some time — possibly weeks — but first returns...
Big bet a bust in bid to allow sports gambling in California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The most expensive ballot proposition gamble in U.S. history went bust Tuesday as California voters overwhelmingly rejected sports betting initiatives by Native American tribes and the gaming industry. About $460 million was raised in competing efforts to expand gambling and try to capture a share...
California hit by rain, snow, tornado on Election Day

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A powerful storm pounded California with rain and snow Tuesday, leaving one person dead and two others missing after they were swept away by floodwaters in a canal, while a tornado touched down in Sacramento County. The National Weather Service said the tornado touched down...
Ag Bonta Files Suit Against Manufacturers Of 'Forever Chemicals'

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Thursday the filing of a lawsuit against 18 manufacturers for allegedly producing toxic "forever chemicals" that have been proven to cause harm to human health and the environment. Bonta alleged that the manufacturers, which include 3M and DuPont, continued to produce per- and polyfluoroalkyl...
