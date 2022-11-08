Hepatitis B Virus Infection Pipeline Analysis: 80+ Companies are Working to Improve the Treatment Space | DelveInsight

Read full article on original website
foodsafetynews.com
FDA reports another new outbreak of infections from listeria monocytogenes
A new outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections from a not yet identified food has been added to the list of outbreaks under investigation by the Food and Drug Administration. There are two confirmed patients, but the FDA has not revealed their ages or states of residence. This outbreak is separate...
Hand sanitizer recalled due to undeclared methanol
A Colorado-based company issued a voluntary recall for several lots of hand sanitizer after federal officials said testing revealed that one of the lots contained undeclared methanol.
Hand sanitizer recalled over potential contamination with toxic chemical
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A hand sanitizer that was sold over the internet nationwide is being recalled because the company that manufactured it says it may have been contaminated with a toxic chemical. That chemical, according to the recall posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website, is...
Ars Technica
US hospitals are so overloaded that one ER called 911 on itself
Although COVID-19 remains in a lull, hospitals across the country are in crisis amid a towering wave of seasonal respiratory illnesses—particularly RSV in children—as well as longer-term problems, such as staffing shortages. Pediatric beds are filling or full, people with urgent health problems are waiting hours in emergency...
BBC
Antibody jab approved for common winter virus RSV
A new treatment to protect babies against a common and potentially dangerous winter virus has been approved by the UK regulator. The single antibody shot helps stop infants getting chest infections, such as pneumonia, for about six months. A large study has now begun to find out whether nirsevimab should...
