The Hill

The 2022 midterm message: Voters want normal, not crazy

Following the midterm elections, pundits are scrambling to explain how Republicans failed to capitalize when many issues favored them. Heading the list were voter worries about high inflation, the weakening economy and rising crime. How then were Democrats able to overcome such formidable obstacles? Politicians would do well to heed...
The Hill

Cortez Masto draws closer to Laxalt in Nevada Senate race

The Nevada Senate race has continued to tighten in the days since the Nov. 8 election, with Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) narrowing Republican Adam Laxalt’s lead late Thursday night. At the time of writing, the incumbent Senator trails Laxalt by just under 9,000 votes, giving him just a...
