Ken Laxton
3d ago

I have a news flash for the Mayor of Reading. If you really want to help get this village together it's time to prosecute anyone carrying, pointing or using a gun in any crime. And if you really have courage give our heroic police force the power to Stop & Frisk; otherwise this chaos is going to get as ugly as it is in Philly. Also, it is time to hold parents, grandparents or anyone who is responsible for these animals accountable.

WFMZ-TV Online

Muth wins reelection bid in Pa. Senate's 44th District

BIRDSBORO, Pa. — Democrat Katie Muth scored a victory Tuesday in her bid for a second 4-year term in the Pennsylvania Senate. The Associated Press on Wednesday declared Muth the race's winner, with 54% of the vote over her Republican challenger, Jessica Florio. Muth was first elected to the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

Lancaster County sending two Democrats to the State House

Lancaster County sending two Democrats to the State …. Lancaster County sending two Democrats to the State House. Luzerne County Manager resigns, residents voice election …. Luzerne County Manager resigns, residents voice election concerns. Luzerne County Manager Randy Robertson Resigns. Luzerne County Manager Randy Robertson Resigns. Biden praises midterm results,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
penncapital-star.com

Control of Pa. House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs

Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lights to go green at 3 Reading locations in honor of Veterans Day

READING, Pa. - Lights will go green at three locations in Reading as part of the city's efforts to honor Veterans Day. The exterior lighting at City Hall, the city-owned 5th & Penn bank building, and the concrete pillars along the Penn Street Bridge will be changed to green starting on Friday, November 11, and last through the weekend.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pennycuick declared winner of Mensch's Pa. Senate seat

POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania lawmaker is now preparing to move from one chamber to the other. The Associated Press on Thursday declared Republican state Rep. Tracy Pennycuick the winner of the state Senate's 24th District, which comprises parts of Berks and Montgomery counties. Pennycuick will replace fellow Republican...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Heffley easily wins reelection in Carbon County

Republican Doyle Heffley was elected to his seventh two-year term as state representative for the 122 Legislative District after defeating Democrat Rich Kost in Tuesday’s election. Heffley, 50, of Lower Towamensing Twp., received 18,589 votes (72.22%) to Kost’s 7,152, according to unofficial results. “I’m very excited, very thankful...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Republicans lead in Hunterdon County commissioner, sheriff races

Two commissioner seats and the job of sheriff are up for grabs in Hunterdon County, New Jersey. Republican John Lanza holds a slight lead in one of the commissioner races, with more than 32,000 votes. Republican Zachary Rich is in second place, with more than 31,000 votes. Democrat Hope Cohen has more than 24,000 votes, while Democrat Donald Becker has more than 23,000 votes.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
qhubonews.com

“Walk with a Doc,” Lebanon, PA – Saturday, November 12th, 2022

LEBANON, Pa.— Have you heard of “Walk with a Doc”?. Anna Deraco is a Physician’s Assistant with Family First Health, who has spearheaded the development of a Lebanon chapter of a National/International initiative known as “Walk with a Doc.”. Deraco said that Walk with a...
LEBANON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Town hall planned after 'shots fired' near RHS last week

READING, Pa — Virtual learning days are underway at Reading High School following gang-related gunfire near the school last week. "We've had a number of shootings over the past week that we are still investigating," said Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli. "This is the only incident that was in the vicinity of the school."
WFMZ-TV Online

House candidate dies day before election

Columbia County, Pa. — The democratic candidate for Columbia County's 109th district died Monday after a lengthy illness. Ed Giannattasio was set to face off against Republican nominee Robert Leadbeter for the House seat in today's election. The seat was vacated this year by retiring representative David Millard, who first took office in 2004.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA

