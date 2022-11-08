Read full article on original website
Related
getnews.info
PROTAC Solutions at Creative Biolabs Fully Support Novel Drug Development
Having been immersed in novel drug development for decades, Creative Biolabs is committed to expediting the development of drug discovery. The company has established a one-stop PROTAC service platform and updated its PROTAC solutions, providing a range of discovery and development services to comprehensively support scientists’ drug development. New...
Business Insider
The US is creating a carbon-offset plan for corporations that would fund developing countries' moves to clean energy
The top US climate envoy John Kerry has announced an effort to let corporations use carbon offsets. The plan would create revenue to fund developing countries' moves toward clean energy. Companies could count the resulting emissions reductions toward their own goals. SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — The US wants to unlock...
WebMD
Study Shows 6 Supplements Marketed for Cholesterol Are Ineffective
Nov. 7, 2022 – Six supplements commonly marketed for heart health had no effect on LDL (low-density lipoprotein, or “bad”) cholesterol in a newly published, placebo-controlled study. The supplements evaluated were fish oil, garlic, cinnamon, turmeric, plant sterols and red yeast rice. The study tested a common...
getnews.info
Fire Protection System Market Supercharge your Visualizations worth $82.9 billion by 2027
Fire Protection System Market size is expected to reach USD 92.1 billion by 2027 from USD 66.8 billion in 2022 to at CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. According to the new market research report “Fire Protection System Market by Product (Fire Suppression, Fire Detection, Fire Sprinkler, Fire Analysis, Fire Response), Services (Engineering, Installation and Design, Managed, Maintenance) and Region – Global Forecast to 2027” The global fire protection system market size is projected to grow from USD 66.8 billion in 2022 to USD 92.1 billion by 2027 at CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Presently, the construction industry is focused on connected construction technology which is defined as an ecosystem of connected job sites, workers, and machines that promote the operational effectiveness and safety of related assets, property, and workplace workers. In this connected construction technology, safety sensors and detectors link with job sites, machines, and workers, providing real-time safety and security visibility to managers. Thus, with technological developments in this industry, the demand for smart fire detection systems is expected to increase.
getnews.info
MiToken Technology and MiMeta Debuts New Decision-Making Platform focused on Empowering Communities
NOVEMBER 09, 2022 – Joydeep Mondal is the founder of MiToken Technology and MiMeta, a top blockchain and fintech company in Sheffield, UK, and he has now, announced that his company has designed a meta-decision-making platform that aims to democratise information for integrated decision-making and participation. His company provides...
getnews.info
Increase in Demand for Cyanate Ester Resin in Aerospace & Defense Industry Drives Market Growth| MarketsandMarkets™
“Browse 78 market data Tables and 33 Figures spread through 112 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Cyanate Ester Resins Market””. Cyanate Ester Resins Market by End-Use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Electrical & Electronics), Application (Composites, Adhesives), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America) The global...
getnews.info
Linerless Labels Demand to Surge at 4.8% CAGR, Creating US$ 2.2 Billion Market Opportunity by 2026| MarketsandMarkets™ Study
“Browse 218 market data Tables and 43 Figures spread through 211 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Linerless Labels Market””. Linerless Labels Market by Composition (Facestock, Adhesive, Topcoat), Product (Primary, Variable Information Print), Printing technology, Printing ink (Water-based, Solvent-based, UV Curable), End-use Industry, and Region. The global linerless...
getnews.info
Plandai Biotechnology ($PLPL) announces its entry into an asset acquisition agreement with EV Hotel Corp
Yesterday, Plandai Biotechnology, Inc (OTC US:PLPL) announced its entry into an asset acquisition agreement with EV Hotel Corp. As per the press release, EV Hotel™ developed the world’s first proprietary, disruptive hospitality platform called the “smart hotel,” which combines technology, automation, IoT, crypto, and NFT with best-in-class service, stylish design, and upscale amenities to deliver a more efficient hotel operation, happier guests, and more streams of revenue. Conditions to the closing of the asset acquisition include both parties completing independent financial audits, and the Company completing corporate actions with the Secretary of State of Nevada and FINRA that will change the name and trading symbol of the Company, along with a reverse split of the Company’s common stock, which management plans at 100:1. Afterwards, the transaction will close and the Company will acquire all of the authorized stock and assets in EV Hotel™ in exchange for common stock and all of the Company’s Series “A” Preferred stock, resulting in a change of control.
getnews.info
Sky Country Solar Builds Strong Momentum with Service Expansions
Steady company growth, expanded business services, and over 4 million in revenue are just among Sky Country Solar’s business milestones for 2022. Sky Country Solar, a general contractor specializing in solar panel installation, is seeing significant growth and strong business momentum with its steadily growing client base, prominent industry recognition, and outstanding revenue growth. This year, the company is heading close to a 5 million revenue – far from last year’s 500k total gross income. The company expects a steady upward trajectory as it continues to innovate, improve services, and provide enhanced customer experiences.
getnews.info
Circuit Materials Market- Recent Developments & Attractive Business Opportunities
“Circuit Materials Market by Material Class (Substrate, Conducting Material, Outer Layer), Substrate (Fiberglass Epoxy, Paper-Phenolic), Conducting Material (Copper), Outer Layer (LIPSM, Dry Film Photoimageable), Application, Region”. Circuit Materials Market by Material Class (Substrate, Conducting Material, Outer Layer), Substrate (Fiberglass Epoxy, Paper-Phenolic), Conducting Material (Copper), Outer Layer (LIPSM, Dry Film Photoimageable),...
getnews.info
CD BioSciences Develops Professional Solutions for Drosophila Metabolism Analysis
CD BioSciences announced the release of its Drosophila models that can be applied to develop solutions for Drosophila metabolism analysis. New York, USA – November 9, 2022 – Drosophila Center, the division of CD BioSceinces, is a pioneer in drosophila research focusing on micro-injection, genome editing, cell engineering, genetics, metabolism, neurobiology and other fields. The professional team is dedicated to accelerating the discoveries within the life sciences industry by developing Drosophila-based transgenic and analysis platforms, which help clients to gain unprecedented insight and discover drug targets. Recently, CD BioSciences announced the release of its Drosophila models that can be applied to develop solutions for Drosophila metabolism analysis.
getnews.info
FGA Partners Taps Nelson and Francis LLP as Strategic International Accountants
FGA Partners partners with CPA and Auditing firm Nelson and Francis LLP for strategic accounting services. It was announced today that FGA Partners, LLC “FGA” has formed a strategic partnership with premiere Kenyan based certified public accounting firm Nelson and Francis, LLP “NFL”. The partnership entails the provision of strategic accounting services such as financial oversight, advisory on tax, governance, audit and general due diligence for the firm, the firms investments, strategic partners and global expansion.
EU wants broader rules on companies' market power, focus on tech
BRUSSELS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - EU regulators want broader rules defining companies' market power, with more weight given to innovation and pointers on what digital markets are, the European Commission said on Tuesday, prompted in part by the growing power of tech giants.
getnews.info
ASCO Power’s New Quick-Connect Products Increase Critical Power Resilience, Maintain Redundancy, and Streamline Compliance
• ASCO Power Technologies’ new Quick-Connect Panel lineup makes connecting temporary generators and load banks easy for facilities of every size. • Models with integrated transfer switches and circuit breakers simplify design, streamline procurement, save space, and speed up installation. • Quick-connect solutions make backup power available to facilities...
getnews.info
The GOOD SHH Co. Launches Products that Cleanse the Body and Align the Chakras
The cleanses are designed to detoxify the body from the inside out. The GOOD SHH Co. has launched a much-anticipated selection of natural herbal cleanses designed to eliminate toxins from the body while aligning your chakras. The company has released a seven day cleanse and a three day cleanse with specially formulated blends to support different chakra points – from the Root Chakra to the Crown Chakra.
getnews.info
IoT professional Services Market Size, Share with Focus on Emerging Technologies, Top Countries Data, Top Key Players Update, and Forecast 2027
“Accenture (Ireland), Atos (France), IBM (US), Cognizant (US), DXC Technology (US), Deloitte (UK), Capgemini (France), TCS (India), NTT DATA (Japan), Infosys (India), AT&T (US), Wipro (India), General Electric (US), Honeywell (US), Oracle (US), HCL Technologies (India), EY (UK), Unisys (US), Vodafone (UK), Tech Mahindra (India), Happiest Minds (India).”. IoT Professional...
getnews.info
Global Financial Solutions Asia Launches Discretionary Management Service
Global Financial Solutions Asia is a leading provider of fund management and investment solutions, with a strong focus on serving small and medium sized funds. Global Financial Solutions Asia is excited to announce the launch of their new discretionary management service. Their team of experienced professionals are dedicated to providing their clients with tailored investment solutions that meet their specific needs and objectives. Unlike other investment management services, they work on a performance-based model, which eliminates any fees if their portfolio does not perform.
getnews.info
GaleForce Consulting Partners Expands Portfolio of Services to Include Greentree ERP Software
Danvers, MA, USA – November 9, 2022 – GaleForce Consulting Partners (GFC) is excited to bring Greentree ERP software and support services to their portfolio of offerings. Greentree is a powerful, fully integrated business solution for small and mid-sized firms (SMBs) who need a system to grow with them, but who have limited budgets. This product enhances GaleForce’s commitment to their clients and future customers.
getnews.info
CD Biosciences Develops DNA-based Testing to Support Disease Diagnosis and Predict Disease Risks
CD Biosciences announced the release of its DNA-based testing services to support disease diagnosis and predict disease risks. New York, USA – November 9, 2022 – CD Biosciences, with years of experience and a professional scientific team, is dedicated to accelerating the research and application of high-throughput DNA synthesis technology. Based on the professional htDNA-chip platform, CD Biosciences is capable to provide power for the DNA research of all mankind, and accelerating the development of biology. Recently, it announced the release of its DNA-based testing services to support disease diagnosis and predict disease risks.
getnews.info
Edge AI Software Market Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis, Advance Technology and Forecast 2027
“Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Google (US), AWS (US), Nutanix (US), Synaptics (US), TIBCO (US), Octonion (Switzerland), Imagimob (Sweden), Anagog (Israel), Veea (US), Gorilla Technology (China), Foghorn Systems (Ireland), Azion (US), Bragi (Germany), Tact.ai (US), SixSq (Geneva), Clearblade (US), Alef Edge (US), Adapdix (US), byteLAKE (Poland), Reality AI (US).”. Edge AI...
Comments / 0