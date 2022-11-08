HAMBURG & MUNICH, Germany & OSIJEK, Croatia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- To be successful, digital projects need a strong strategic foundation and assured implementation capabilities. The results are usually best if both come from the same place. With its constantly expanding service offering, that is exactly what Etribes ( https://etribes.de ) is able to provide. Now that UX/UI design and product development agency COBE ( https://www.cobeisfresh.com ) has become part of the Etribes Group, the digital consultancy has substantially strengthened its implementation capability in the areas of UX/UI design, service design, web, and mobile development. Together, COBE and Etribes are even more attractive for DAX corporates and German Mittelstand companies. The Etribes Group * generates a joint turnover of over 35 million Euros and employs around 300 people. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005037/en/ Felix van de Sand, Managing Director COBE, Fabian J. Fischer, CEO of Etribes Group, and Daniel Wagner, also Managing Director COBE (from left to right) are happy both companies have merged. (Photo: Business Wire)

