Dogecoin (DOGE) Founder Billy Markus Declares He Created Bitcoin (BTC)
Billy Markus, a.k.a Shibetoshi Nakamoto, had enough of questions about Shiba Inu (SHIB) and took to Twitter to clarify his stance on the popular memecoin. Contrary to what his name might imply, the developer that programmed Dogecoin (DOGE) in less than two hours back in 2013 has “nothing to do with Shiba Inu and never did.”
Global Interest in Gold-Backed Digital Assets is Expanding
2022 was not the best year for crypto. Followed by the crashes of the major players in the field, the entire crypto industry was shattered. The crash of Terra (LUNA) and algorithmically-backed stablecoin TerraUSD (UST) showed that stablecoins are not as stable as their name might indicate. The highly volatile...
JPMorgan: Crypto Markets Face ‘Cascade’ of Margin Calls
The turmoil unleashed by the insolvency and subsequent bank run of FTX and Alameda Research could push the price of Bitcoin to $13,000. The problem is that there are fewer companies financially strong enough to bail out the chip exchange and its sister company, the strategies claim. For JPMorgan Chase...
Crypto Market Overview: What Can We Expect This Week?
Though the crypto market opened November floating within a consolidative range, prices swiftly rallied last Wednesday, November 2nd, following positive news that primarily impacted the traditional markets, most notably from the FOMC. Though the U.S. Fed announced the expected interest rate increase of 75 basis points, Fed Chairperson Jerome Powel...
El Salvador Denies Keeping Bitcoin (BTC) on FTX
Yesterday, rumors surfaced that El Salvador had exposure to the ailing FTX crypto exchange, and a crypto enthusiasts were left wondering whether the alleged situation would cause further contagion in the industry. However, as it turns out, President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele, also known as “The Bitcoin President”, claims to have never had any ties to the FTX crypto exchange, and thanked God for keeping him and his small, Latin American country out of trouble.
Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Backs Coinbase as Rival Exchanges Binance & FTX Join Forces
Ark Investment Management, the investment firm run by Cathie Wood, has doubled down on its Coinbase bet and will be buying more COIN shares as competitors Binance and FTX prepare to join forces. Ark Invest Backs Coinbase. The three funds under Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest announced that it would be...
3 Projects To Watch In 2023: Ethereum, Dogecoin And BudBlockz
Common investors are always looking for new and exciting investment opportunities. If you are also looking for solid investment options, you’ll want to keep an eye on three cryptocurrencies that are expected to have a big year in 2023: Ethereum, Dogecoin, and BudBlockz. Ethereum is one of the most...
US Justice Department and SEC are Investigating the FTX Crisis
The U.S. Justice Department is investigating the FTX crisis, according to a Wall Street Journal report. FTX customer investments are also under investigation by the SEC and the CFTC. Even with the looming troubles, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried earlier maintained that the firm is fine. Many in the crypto community...
“Don’t Borrow if You Run a Crypto Business:” Binance CEO Shares After FTX Acquisition Announcement
Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, CEO of Binance, has warned against borrowing to run a crypto business. Zhao claims that Binance has never used BNB as collateral or taken on debt. While Binance has not yet disclosed its collateral reserves, CZ indicated that it will do so soon, in a November 8th tweet.
Gate.io Announces It Will Make Its Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves Solution Open-Source
The cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io has made its Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves solution open-source. Announced by Gate.io’s Founder and CEO, Dr. Lin Han today, the exchange hopes other platforms can use its open-source solution to increase transparency and industry health and welcomes other exchanges to receive consultancy and advisory support.
Coinbase (COIN) CEO Calls out FTX’s “Risky Business Practices” – Affirms “No Material Exposure” to Competitor
Coinbase allegedly has no “material exposure” to FTX, FTT, or Alameda Research. Armstrong partly blames the hazy U.S. regulatory environment for the implosion. COIN closed Tuesday, November 9th, at $50.83, down 10.78% from the prior 24 hours. Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase (COIN), one of the largest crypto...
Crypto Community Reacts to FTX and Binance Debacle
Senator Cynthia Lummis calls for more “clear crypto rules.”. Antitrust regulators may look at the Binance and FTX acquisition since Binance would dominate 80% of the crypto market. Bloomberg Billionaires Index estimates SBF’s net worth at $991m, down from $16b yesterday. “CZ just executed the most gangster play,”...
Could Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Provide Stiff Competition For Top Exchanges?
Binance has had a rough year, losing almost half of its value, having troubles with financial regulators, and many more issues, making it unfavourable for investors. Instead, they want to see Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) listed on Coinbase due to its potential. Analysts predict that Orbeon Protocol will skyrocket by more than 6000% after the presale ends.
FTX Token (FTT) Price Analysis: is it Headed to Zero?
The price of the FTX Token (FTT) has plummeted by 90.93%, as measured from Tuesday’s open at $22.2 to its lowest point of $2 on Thursday morning. At the time of writing, it is being traded at around $3.29, and has started slightly recovering. There is still much speculation...
Binance Abandons FTX Deal, Citing Mishandled User Funds and US Probe
After due diligence, Binance decided against the deal. Binance said FTX’s problems were beyond their control or ability to help. FTX’s financial health reportedly sparked $6 billion in withdrawals in three days. SEC is reportedly investigating FTX’s handling of customer funds and crypto lending. Binance announced Wednesday...
Meta To Proceed With Mass Layoffs – What It Means For Crypto & Web 3.0
Meta, the parent company behind Facebook, is going through chaos this Wednesday afternoon. Over 11,000 employees have been fired, as CEO Mark Zuckerberg carries out his promise to cut 13% of staff due to the company’s inefficiency. However, Zuckerberg gave the heads up to Meta’s executives yesterday. At a Tuesday morning meeting, he called the radical move a “last resort.”
Stablecoin Issuers Tether And Circle Deny Having Significant Exposure To FTX (FTT) And Alameda
Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire said that the stablecoin issuer has no “material exposure” to either FTX or Alameda Research. However, he admitted that the firm has a small equity stake in FTX. Tether CTO Paolo Ardoino denied the company having any exposure to the troubled duo and said...
FTX Group Files for Bankruptcy, Sam Bankman-Fried Resigns as CEO
FTX (FTT) has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the company announced in a statement on Friday morning. Its founder and CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, has resigned and been replaced by John J. Ray III. The bankruptcy involves companies that go under FTX Group, including FTX.com, Alameda Research, FTX US, and another...
Kraken Says It Holds 9,000 FTT, Claims To Have No Exposure To Alameda Research
Kraken holds around 9,000 FTT tokens on the FTX exchange. Claims to not be affected by FTX’s downfall “in any material way.”. The exchange has no exposure to Alameda Research. Kraken said it’s done two proof of reserve audits in the last year. Kraken, one of the...
Top CEXes Promise Transparency with Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves
Binance has pledged to release its Proof of Reserves (PoR). Major cryptocurrency exchanges are reportedly willing to release their Merkle Tree records. Providing evidence of reserves can serve to increase trust among investors. Even by the standards of the crypto industry, the events of the past seven days have proven...
